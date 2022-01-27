React components for Chart.js, the most popular charting library.
Supports Chart.js v3 and v2.
Install this library with peer dependencies:
npm install --save react-chartjs-2 chart.js
We recommend using
chart.js@^3.0.0.
Then, import and use individual components:
import { Doughnut } from 'react-chartjs-2';
<Doughnut data={...} />
MIT Licensed Copyright (c) 2020 Jeremy Ayerst
This library is a handy wrapper for the chart.js library. When I used it I had to check the original chart.js documentation plenty of times and sometimes I even had to check the source code of react-chartjs-2. Chart.js itself is very limited and canvas-based, but if it covers all of your use cases it's very handy!
I'm currently developement a dashboard page in aproffessional project and this library saved me a lot of time. Their examples are very easy to adapt and documentation is good. I would like it was more customizable. Nevertheless, I think it covers the basic needs and it is awsome so far.
It's a react wrapper for Chart.js. It gives great flexibility to work with charts. Most of API is covered in their documentation, however, sometimes I have to refer Chart.js to understand better and go-to source code to see for a better way to use them. It's easy to use but documentation could be improved. It's a lightweight library and makes our React chart implementation less painful.