August 19, 2020 Easy to Use This library is a handy wrapper for the chart.js library. When I used it I had to check the original chart.js documentation plenty of times and sometimes I even had to check the source code of react-chartjs-2. Chart.js itself is very limited and canvas-based, but if it covers all of your use cases it's very handy!

4 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Responsive Maintainers I'm currently developement a dashboard page in aproffessional project and this library saved me a lot of time. Their examples are very easy to adapt and documentation is good. I would like it was more customizable. Nevertheless, I think it covers the basic needs and it is awsome so far.

10 months ago It's a react wrapper for Chart.js. It gives great flexibility to work with charts. Most of API is covered in their documentation, however, sometimes I have to refer Chart.js to understand better and go-to source code to see for a better way to use them. It's easy to use but documentation could be improved. It's a lightweight library and makes our React chart implementation less painful.

