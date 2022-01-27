openbase logo
react-chartjs-2

by reactchartjs
4.0.0

React components for Chart.js, the most popular charting library

Readme

react-chartjs-2

Logo

React components for Chart.js, the most popular charting library.

Supports Chart.js v3 and v2.

NPM version Downloads Build status Coverage status Bundle size


Quickstart   •   Docs   •   Slack   •   Stack Overflow

Quickstart

Install this library with peer dependencies:

npm install --save react-chartjs-2 chart.js

We recommend using chart.js@^3.0.0.

Then, import and use individual components:

import { Doughnut } from 'react-chartjs-2';

<Doughnut data={...} />

Need an API to fetch data? Consider Cube, an open-source API for data apps.

Docs

License

MIT Licensed Copyright (c) 2020 Jeremy Ayerst

Felix Tietjen
August 19, 2020
Front-End developer.
August 19, 2020
Easy to Use

This library is a handy wrapper for the chart.js library. When I used it I had to check the original chart.js documentation plenty of times and sometimes I even had to check the source code of react-chartjs-2. Chart.js itself is very limited and canvas-based, but if it covers all of your use cases it's very handy!

Jin Jose Manuel
4 months ago
Informatic Engineering student at Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. Full Stack developer. Also intermediate level Aws architect. Fav. technologies: re
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

I'm currently developement a dashboard page in aproffessional project and this library saved me a lot of time. Their examples are very easy to adapt and documentation is good. I would like it was more customizable. Nevertheless, I think it covers the basic needs and it is awsome so far.

rajesh-tirupathi
10 months ago
10 months ago

It's a react wrapper for Chart.js. It gives great flexibility to work with charts. Most of API is covered in their documentation, however, sometimes I have to refer Chart.js to understand better and go-to source code to see for a better way to use them. It's easy to use but documentation could be improved. It's a lightweight library and makes our React chart implementation less painful.

Tamojay Dey
3 months ago
Software Engineer @ Ladderlogiq
3 months ago
Mihail OLARU
3 months ago
Web developer (Javascript, React, Node.js, Express.js, Java, JavaFX, MySQL, MongoDB)
3 months ago

Tutorials

Responsive charts using Chart.js and react-chartjs-2
sevketyalcin.comResponsive charts using Chart.js and react-chartjs-2I have been testing and comparing a few charting libraries lately to use for a new page featuring charts on this website. In the end, I…
How to Create Charts in Reactjs
appdividend.com3 years agoHow to Create Charts in ReactjsHow to Create Charts in Reactjs is the topic, we will cover today. In this tutorial, we will use Chart.js library to display the charts. We will discuss two charts in this tutorial. First is the BarChart, uses bars to show comparisons between categor
How to create a quick React Component with ChartJS 2 and cool customizations (Part 1 of 2)
medium.com3 years agoHow to create a quick React Component with ChartJS 2 and cool customizations (Part 1 of 2)A couple of weeks ago, I was working on a React project at Thinkific where we needed to implement a chart library that had to be flexible enough to deal with customized tooltips and stylish bars. We…