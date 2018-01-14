openbase logo
react-chartjs

by reactjs
1.2.0 (see all)

common react charting components using chart.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.7K

GitHub Stars

3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Chart

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Hard to Use

Readme

react-chartjs

rich interactive react charting components using chart.js including

  • Line chart
  • Bar chart
  • Radar chart
  • Polar area chart
  • Pie chart
  • Doughnut chart

view chart examples

Installation

This is a CommonJS component only (to be used with something like Webpack or Browserify)

npm install --save react-chartjs

You must also include chart.js and React as dependencies. 

npm install --save chart.js@^1.1.1 react react-dom

Example Usage

var LineChart = require("react-chartjs").Line;

var MyComponent = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    return <LineChart data={chartData} options={chartOptions} width="600" height="250"/>
  }
});
  • data represents the chart data (see chart.js for details)
  • options represents the chart options (see chart.js for details)
  • all other parameters will be passed through to the canvas element
  • if data passed into the component changes, points will animate between values using chart.js' .update(). If you want the chart destroyed and redrawn on every change, pass in redraw as a prop. For example <LineChart data={this.state.chartData} redraw />

Chart References

The canvas element can be retrieved using getCanvas and the chartjs object can be retrieved using getChart.

100
Kushagra Singh Uttrakhand91 Ratings0 Reviews
Isolated with My Devices! :-) HTML || JS || PYTHON || C# || REACT ||ADVANCE CSS || SCSS || C++ || UNITY || EXPRESS || Vanilla JS || NEXTJS || NODEJS || PUG
December 17, 2020
Hard to Use

