React component for Chartist.js

Installation

$ npm install react-chartist

Chartist is a peer dependency to react chartist. You need to install it if you do not have it installed already.

$ npm install chartist

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import ChartistGraph from 'react-chartist' ; class Bar extends React . Component { render() { var data = { labels : [ 'W1' , 'W2' , 'W3' , 'W4' , 'W5' , 'W6' , 'W7' , 'W8' , 'W9' , 'W10' ], series : [ [ 1 , 2 , 4 , 8 , 6 , -2 , -1 , -4 , -6 , -2 ] ] }; var options = { high : 10 , low : -10 , axisX : { labelInterpolationFnc : function ( value, index ) { return index % 2 === 0 ? value : null ; } } }; var type = 'Bar' return ( < div > < ChartistGraph data = {data} options = {options} type = {type} /> </ div > ) } } ReactDOM.render( < Bar /> , document.body)

Options

Please check out Chartist.js API documentation for more details of the options.

data - chart data (required)

type - chart type (required)

style - inline css styles (optional)

options - chart options (optional)

responsive-options - chart responsive options (optional)

To add support for aspect ratio

<ChartistGraph className={ 'ct-octave' } data={data} options={options} type={type} />

Note

This module does not include the css files for Chartist. If you want to add it, include their CDN in your html file

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/chartist.js/latest/chartist.min.css" > < script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/chartist.js/latest/chartist.min.js" > </ script >

Or use bower or npm to install Chartist and include it in your build process.

npm install chartist

Or

bower install chartist

Development

npm install

To build run npm run build

Changelog

If you want to support react version under v0.13, use npm install react-chartist@0.9.0

License

MIT