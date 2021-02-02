openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rc

react-chartist

by Fraser Xu
0.14.4 (see all)

⚛ React component for Chartist.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.3K

GitHub Stars

514

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Chart

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Performant

Readme

react-chartist

NPM version Downloads

React component for Chartist.js

Installation

$ npm install react-chartist --save

Chartist is a peer dependency to react chartist. You need to install it if you do not have it installed already.

$ npm install chartist --save

Usage

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ChartistGraph from 'react-chartist';

class Bar extends React.Component {
  render() {

    var data = {
      labels: ['W1', 'W2', 'W3', 'W4', 'W5', 'W6', 'W7', 'W8', 'W9', 'W10'],
      series: [
        [1, 2, 4, 8, 6, -2, -1, -4, -6, -2]
      ]
    };

    var options = {
      high: 10,
      low: -10,
      axisX: {
        labelInterpolationFnc: function(value, index) {
          return index % 2 === 0 ? value : null;
        }
      }
    };

    var type = 'Bar'

    return (
      <div>
        <ChartistGraph data={data} options={options} type={type} />
      </div>
    )
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(<Bar />, document.body)

Options

Please check out Chartist.js API documentation for more details of the options.

  • data - chart data (required)
  • type - chart type (required)
  • style - inline css styles (optional)
  • options - chart options (optional)
  • responsive-options - chart responsive options (optional)

To add support for aspect ratio

<ChartistGraph className={'ct-octave'} data={data} options={options} type={type} />

Note

This module does not include the css files for Chartist. If you want to add it, include their CDN in your html file

<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/chartist.js/latest/chartist.min.css">
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/chartist.js/latest/chartist.min.js"></script>

Or use bower or npm to install Chartist and include it in your build process.

$ npm install chartist

Or

$ bower install chartist

Development

$ npm install

To build run npm run build

Changelog

If you want to support react version under v0.13, use npm install react-chartist@0.9.0

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
judecima4 Ratings0 Reviews
August 24, 2020
Performant

Alternatives

rechartsRedefined chart library built with React and D3
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
847K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
37
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
9Performant
react-chartjs-2React components for Chart.js, the most popular charting library
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
479K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
14
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
3Performant
niv
nivonivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
victoryA collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
175K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
1Abandoned
@ant-design/chartsA React Chart Library
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
27K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
rgc
react-gauge-chartReact component for displaying a gauge chart
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Performant
2Great Documentation
See 32 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial