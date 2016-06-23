openbase logo
rc

react-catalyst

by Tung Dao
0.3.1 (see all)

Collection of React helpers and mixins

Readme

React Catalyst

Collection of helpers developed for React.

LinkedStateMixin

Alternate to React.addons.LinkedStateMixin, with support for deep path-based state access.

Example:

var WithLink = React.createClass({
  mixins: [Catalyst.LinkedStateMixin],
  getInitialState: function() {
    return { values: [{ text: 'Hello!' }] };
  },
  render: function() {
    return <input type="text" valueLink={this.linkState('values.0.text')} />;
  }
})

MessageBusMixin

Global MessageBus for components.

Quote from Communicate Between Components

For communication between two components that don't have a parent-child relationship, you can set up your own global event system. Subscribe to events in componentDidMount(), unsubscribe in componentWillUnmount(), and when you receive an event, call setState().

This mixin provides three methods:

publish(channel, data)

Publish an message to a given channel, with the associated data.

subscribe(channel, callback)

Subscribe to a channel, callback gets called when a message arrive in the channel.

subscribeState(channel, key)

Convenient wrapper to subscribe/setState combo.

All the listener callbacks are automagically unsubscribed when component is unmounted.

var WithMessageBus = React.createClass({
  mixins: [Catalyst.MessageBusMixin],
  componentDidMount: function() {
    this.subscribe("customChannel", function(data) {
      ...
    });
    this.subscribeState("otherChannel", "value")
  },
  ...
})

AJAXMixin

TODO

  • Build script for individual/all module custom builds
  • Build script for module wrapper (UMD, doing this manually now)
  • Switch to React.addons.update on LinkedStateMixin.

License

MIT

