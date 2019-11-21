Marking this repo as archived. You are welcome to use this code. We're no longer going to maintain it.
Generic component for displaying maps using (Yahoo, Google or Bing) as provider.
$ npm install --save react-cartographer
var MapComponent = require('react-cartographer/lib/components/Map');
Map of Yahoo Location using google
<MapComponent
provider='google'
providerKey='{your app key}'
mapId='map'
addressLine1='701 First Avenue'
city='Sunnyvale'
state='CA'
country='United States'
zoom={15}
height={270}
width={580}
/>
Map of Apple Location using yahoo
<MapComponent
provider='yahoo'
providerKey='{your app id}'
mapId='map'
addressLine1='1 Infinite Loop'
city='Cupertino'
state='CA'
country='United States'
zoom={15}
height={270}
width={580}
/>
Map of Apple Location using bing
<MapComponent
provider='bing'
providerKey='{your app id}'
mapId='map'
addressLine1='1 Infinite Loop'
city='Cupertino'
state='CA'
country='United States'
zoom={15}
height={270}
width={580}
/>
Map of Yahoo Location using google (latitude, longitude)
<MapComponent
provider='google'
providerKey='{your app key}'
mapId='map'
latitude={51.477222}
longitude={0}
zoom={15}
height={270}
width={580}
/>
Map of Apple Location using yahoo (latitude, longitude)
<MapComponent
provider='yahoo'
providerKey='{your app id}'
mapId='map'
latitude={51.477222}
longitude={0}
zoom={15}
height={270}
width={580}
/>
Map of Apple Location using bing (latitude, longitude)
<MapComponent
provider='bing'
providerKey='{your app id}'
mapId='map'
latitude={51.477222}
longitude={0}
zoom={15}
height={270}
width={580}
/>
Example of using a Bing Map as a background image (Latitude: 51.477222, Longitude: 0)
<MapComponent
provider='bing'
providerKey='{your app id}'
mapId='bing'
latitude={51.477222}
longitude={0}
zoom={15}
height={270}
useBackgroundImageStyle={true}
/>
Example of using a Google Map without marker
<MapComponent
provider='google'
providerKey='{your app key}'
mapId='map'
latitude={51.477222}
longitude={0}
zoom={15}
height={270}
width={580}
withoutMarker
/>
// clone the repository
$ git clone https://github.com/yahoo/react-cartographer.git
$ cd react-cartographer
// install the dependencies
$ npm install
// run the tests
$ npm run test
// runs demo example
// localhost:8080
$ npm run start
|Props
|Description
|Default Value
|providerKey
|provider key supplied by the provider (Yahoo, Google, or Bing)
|Highly suggested for tracking purposes, Yahoo and Google allow for no provider key, but will limit daily requests, Bing requires a provider key
|provider
|provider (Yahoo / Google / Bing)
|yahoo
|mapId
|Map ID to differentiate from other maps
|map
|addressLine1
|address of location (street name and street number)
|city
|city
|state
|state
|country
|country
|latitude
|latitude
|Latitude location
|longitude
|longitude
|Longitude location
|height
|height of map
|270px
|width
|width of map
|580px
|zoom
|zoom level of the map location
|10
|useBackgroundImageStyle
|get the map as a background image
|false
This software is free to use under the Yahoo Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.