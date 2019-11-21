Marking this repo as archived. You are welcome to use this code. We're no longer going to maintain it.

Generic component for displaying maps using (Yahoo, Google or Bing) as provider.

$ npm install --save react-cartographer

Features

Map Image for location provided (address, city, state, country) or (latitude and longitude)

Latitude and Longitude override (address, city, state, country)

Flexible image size, simply provide height & width

Static zoom ability

Updated for React 0.14

Ability to use Yahoo / Google / Bing as a provider

Marker Pins

background image option via prop for all map providers

Usage

var MapComponent = require ( 'react-cartographer/lib/components/Map' );

Map of Yahoo Location using google

<MapComponent provider= 'google' providerKey= '{your app key}' mapId= 'map' addressLine1= '701 First Avenue' city= 'Sunnyvale' state= 'CA' country= 'United States' zoom={ 15 } height={ 270 } width={ 580 } />

Map of Apple Location using yahoo

<MapComponent provider= 'yahoo' providerKey= '{your app id}' mapId= 'map' addressLine1= '1 Infinite Loop' city= 'Cupertino' state= 'CA' country= 'United States' zoom={ 15 } height={ 270 } width={ 580 } />

Map of Apple Location using bing

<MapComponent provider= 'bing' providerKey= '{your app id}' mapId= 'map' addressLine1= '1 Infinite Loop' city= 'Cupertino' state= 'CA' country= 'United States' zoom={ 15 } height={ 270 } width={ 580 } />

Map of Yahoo Location using google (latitude, longitude)

<MapComponent provider= 'google' providerKey= '{your app key}' mapId= 'map' latitude={ 51.477222 } longitude={ 0 } zoom={ 15 } height={ 270 } width={ 580 } />

Map of Apple Location using yahoo (latitude, longitude)

<MapComponent provider= 'yahoo' providerKey= '{your app id}' mapId= 'map' latitude={ 51.477222 } longitude={ 0 } zoom={ 15 } height={ 270 } width={ 580 } />

Map of Apple Location using bing (latitude, longitude)

<MapComponent provider= 'bing' providerKey= '{your app id}' mapId= 'map' latitude={ 51.477222 } longitude={ 0 } zoom={ 15 } height={ 270 } width={ 580 } />

Example of using a Bing Map as a background image (Latitude: 51.477222, Longitude: 0)

<MapComponent provider= 'bing' providerKey= '{your app id}' mapId= 'bing' latitude={ 51.477222 } longitude={ 0 } zoom={ 15 } height={ 270 } useBackgroundImageStyle={ true } />

Example of using a Google Map without marker

<MapComponent provider= 'google' providerKey= '{your app key}' mapId= 'map' latitude={ 51.477222 } longitude={ 0 } zoom={ 15 } height={ 270 } width={ 580 } withoutMarker />

Development

// clone the repository $ git clone https://github.com/yahoo/react-cartographer.git $ cd react-cartographer // install the dependencies $ npm install // run the tests $ npm run test // runs demo example // localhost:8080 $ npm run start

Top-Level Props

Props Description Default Value providerKey provider key supplied by the provider (Yahoo, Google, or Bing) Highly suggested for tracking purposes, Yahoo and Google allow for no provider key, but will limit daily requests, Bing requires a provider key provider provider (Yahoo / Google / Bing) yahoo mapId Map ID to differentiate from other maps map addressLine1 address of location (street name and street number) city city state state country country latitude latitude Latitude location longitude longitude Longitude location height height of map 270px width width of map 580px zoom zoom level of the map location 10 useBackgroundImageStyle get the map as a background image false

License

This software is free to use under the Yahoo Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.