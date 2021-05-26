A pure extendable React carousel, powered by Brainhub (craftsmen who ❤️ JS)
Live code demo | v1 migration guide | Hire us
There are some great carousels (like slick) that do not have real React implementations. This library provides you with carousel that is not merely a wrapper for some jQuery solution, can be used as controlled or uncontrolled element (similar to inputs), and has tons of useful features.
npm i @brainhubeu/react-carousel
npm i @types/brainhubeu__react-carousel -D
When using
@brainhubeu/react-carousel with SSR (Server-side Rendering), we recommend Next.js as
@brainhubeu/react-carousel currently doesn't work on the server side so it must be rendered on the client side (maybe we'll provide server-side working in the future).
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic';
const { default: Carousel, Dots } = dynamic(
() => require('@brainhubeu/react-carousel'),
{ ssr: false },
);
By default, the component does not need anything except children to render a simple carousel. Remember that styles do not have to be imported every time you use carousel, you can do it once in an entry point of your bundle.
import React from 'react';
import Carousel from '@brainhubeu/react-carousel';
import '@brainhubeu/react-carousel/lib/style.css';
const MyCarousel = () => (
<Carousel plugins={['arrows']}>
<img src={imageOne} />
<img src={imageTwo} />
<img src={imageThree} />
</Carousel>
);
export default MyCarousel;
There is a separate Dots component that can be used to fully control navigation dots or add thumbnails.
import Carousel, { Dots } from '@brainhubeu/react-carousel';
import '@brainhubeu/react-carousel/lib/style.css'; import { useState } from 'react';
const MyCarouselWithDots = () => {
const [value, setValue] = useState(0);
const onChange = value => {
setValue(value);
}
return (
<div>
<Carousel
value={value}
onChange={onChange}
>
<img className="img-example" src={someImage} />
...
<img className="img-example" src={anotherImage} />
</Carousel>
<Dots
value={this.state.value}
onChange={this.onChange}
thumbnails={[
(<img key={1} className="img-example-small" src={abstractImage} />),
...
(<img key={12} className="img-example-small" src={transportImage} />),
]}
/>
</div>
);
};
export default MyCarouselWithDots;
You can access a clickable demo with many examples and a live code editor by clicking on a Prop name.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
|Number
undefined
|Current slide's index (zero based, depends on the elements order)
|onChange
|Function
undefined
|Handler triggered when current slide is about to change (e.g. on arrow click or on swipe)
|slides
|Array
undefined
|Alternative way to pass slides. This prop expects an array of JSX elements
|itemWidth
|Number
undefined
|Determines custom width for every slide in the carousel
|offset
|Number
0
|Padding between items
|animationSpeed
|Number
500
|Determines transition duration in milliseconds
|draggable
|Boolean
true
|Makes it possible to drag to the next slide with mouse cursor
|breakpoints
|Object
undefined
|All props can be set to different values on different screen resolutions
You can extend react-carousel default behavior by applying plugins shipped within carousel
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
|Number
|slide position in the slides Array
|Current
Carousel value
|onChange
|Function
undefined
onChange callback (works the same way as
onChange in
Carousel component)
|number
|Number
|Amount of slides
|Number of slides in the carousel you want to control
|thumbnails
|Array of ReactElements
undefined
|Array of thumbnails to show. If not provided, default dots will be shown
|rtl
|Boolean
false
|Indicating if the dots should have direction from Right to Left
git clone https://github.com/brainhubeu/react-carousel
cd react-carousel
yarn
yarn start-demo
Each test command should be run from the root directory.
yarn test:unit:coverage
yarn test:e2e
See the Workflow subsection in our docs
See the Labels subsection in our docs
See the Decision log subsection in our docs
react-carousel is copyright © 2018-2020 Brainhub. It is free software and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the license.
react-carousel is maintained by the Brainhub development team. It is funded by Brainhub and the names and logos for Brainhub are trademarks of Brainhub Sp. z o.o.. You can check other open-source projects supported/developed by our teammates here.
We love open-source JavaScript software! See our other projects or hire us to build your next web, desktop and mobile application with JavaScript.