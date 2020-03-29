Built for React, this component allows you to achieve a UI similar to the iOS passbook app.
react-cardstack requires React 15.3.0 or later.
npm install --save react-cardstack
Live demo: cameronbourke.github.io/react-cardstack
To build the example locally, clone this repo then run:
npm install
npm start
Then open localhost:8080 in a browser.
React Card Stack exports an object with two components. These are
CardStack and
Card. The
CardStack component is responsible for holding the state of it's child
Card components. However, this is abstracted away which makes using the component a whole deal simpler. Note: there must be at least two instances of Card as children of CardStack, otherwise the component will throw an error.
An example use of React Card Stack looks like:
import { CardStack, Card } from 'react-cardstack';
<CardStack
height={500}
width={400}
background='#f8f8f8'
hoverOffset={25}>
<Card background='#2980B9'>
<h1>Number 1</h1>
</Card>
<Card background='#27AE60'>
<h1>Number 2</h1>
</Card>
</CardStack>
The
Card component wraps around the content you want to render for each card. You can render both elements or components inside
Card.
When all
Card components are collapsed, the top of each card will be visible. This is basically the header of the
Card component. To calculate what size the header will be simply divide the height passed to
CardStack by the number of child
Card components. In the example above, the header height for each card will be
500 / 2, which equals
250.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|width
|number
|350px
|the width of the component
|height
|number
|500px
|the height of the component
|background
|string
|f8f8f8
|can be a hex, rgba, gradiant value or a url()
|hoverOffset
|number
|30px
|how far the card will shift up when being hovered
|initialCard
|number
|-1
|if provided, the card at i'th index will be initially visible
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|background
|string
|undefined
|can be a hex, rgba, gradiant value or a url()
|cardClicked
|func
|undefined
|read below for description on how to use
cardClicked is a prop which can be passed to
Card. It takes a function, acting as a callback, and will get invoked when a user clicks on the card in which you passed it to. For example, look below:
<Card
background='#27AE60'
cardClicked={this.handleCardClick.bind(this)}>
<NumberTwo />
</Card>
// example of the function being bound
handleCardClick(isCardSelected) {
console.log(isCardSelected);
}
When
this.handleCardClick is invoked, it will receive the parameter
cardSelected which will be a boolean describing whether there is currently a card selected or not.
MIT Licensed Copyright (c) Cameron Bourke 2018