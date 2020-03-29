openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rc

react-cardstack

by Cameron Bourke
1.1.0 (see all)

React component to achieve a UI similar to the iOS passbook app.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23

GitHub Stars

270

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Card Stack

Built for React, this component allows you to achieve a UI similar to the iOS passbook app.

Installation

react-cardstack requires React 15.3.0 or later.

npm install --save react-cardstack

Demo & Example

Live demo: cameronbourke.github.io/react-cardstack

To build the example locally, clone this repo then run:

npm install
npm start
Then open localhost:8080 in a browser.

Usage

React Card Stack exports an object with two components. These are CardStack and Card. The CardStack component is responsible for holding the state of it's child Card components. However, this is abstracted away which makes using the component a whole deal simpler. Note: there must be at least two instances of Card as children of CardStack, otherwise the component will throw an error.

An example use of React Card Stack looks like:

import { CardStack, Card } from 'react-cardstack';

<CardStack
    height={500}
    width={400}
    background='#f8f8f8'
    hoverOffset={25}>

    <Card background='#2980B9'>
        <h1>Number 1</h1>
    </Card>

    <Card background='#27AE60'>
        <h1>Number 2</h1>
    </Card>

</CardStack>

The Card component wraps around the content you want to render for each card. You can render both elements or components inside Card.

Figuring out the Header Height

When all Card components are collapsed, the top of each card will be visible. This is basically the header of the Card component. To calculate what size the header will be simply divide the height passed to CardStack by the number of child Card components. In the example above, the header height for each card will be 500 / 2, which equals 250.

Options

CardStack

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
widthnumber350pxthe width of the component
heightnumber500pxthe height of the component
backgroundstringf8f8f8can be a hex, rgba, gradiant value or a url()
hoverOffsetnumber30pxhow far the card will shift up when being hovered
initialCardnumber-1if provided, the card at i'th index will be initially visible

Card

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
backgroundstringundefinedcan be a hex, rgba, gradiant value or a url()
cardClickedfuncundefinedread below for description on how to use

cardClicked is a prop which can be passed to Card. It takes a function, acting as a callback, and will get invoked when a user clicks on the card in which you passed it to. For example, look below:

<Card
    background='#27AE60'
    cardClicked={this.handleCardClick.bind(this)}>
    <NumberTwo />
</Card>

// example of the function being bound
handleCardClick(isCardSelected) {
    console.log(isCardSelected);
}

When this.handleCardClick is invoked, it will receive the parameter cardSelected which will be a boolean describing whether there is currently a card selected or not.

Todo

  • Add Unit Tests

License

MIT Licensed Copyright (c) Cameron Bourke 2018

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial