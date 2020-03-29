React Card Stack

Built for React, this component allows you to achieve a UI similar to the iOS passbook app.

Installation

react-cardstack requires React 15.3.0 or later.

npm install --save react-cardstack

Demo & Example

Live demo: cameronbourke.github.io/react-cardstack

To build the example locally, clone this repo then run:

npm install npm start Then open localhost: 8080 in a browser.

Usage

React Card Stack exports an object with two components. These are CardStack and Card . The CardStack component is responsible for holding the state of it's child Card components. However, this is abstracted away which makes using the component a whole deal simpler. Note: there must be at least two instances of Card as children of CardStack, otherwise the component will throw an error.

An example use of React Card Stack looks like:

import { CardStack, Card } from 'react-cardstack' ; < CardStack height = {500} width = {400} background = '#f8f8f8' hoverOffset = {25} > < Card background = '#2980B9' > < h1 > Number 1 </ h1 > </ Card > < Card background = '#27AE60' > < h1 > Number 2 </ h1 > </ Card > </ CardStack >

The Card component wraps around the content you want to render for each card. You can render both elements or components inside Card .

Figuring out the Header Height

When all Card components are collapsed, the top of each card will be visible. This is basically the header of the Card component. To calculate what size the header will be simply divide the height passed to CardStack by the number of child Card components. In the example above, the header height for each card will be 500 / 2 , which equals 250 .

Options

CardStack

Property Type Default Description width number 350px the width of the component height number 500px the height of the component background string f8f8f8 can be a hex, rgba, gradiant value or a url() hoverOffset number 30px how far the card will shift up when being hovered initialCard number -1 if provided, the card at i'th index will be initially visible

Card

Property Type Default Description background string undefined can be a hex, rgba, gradiant value or a url() cardClicked func undefined read below for description on how to use

cardClicked is a prop which can be passed to Card . It takes a function, acting as a callback, and will get invoked when a user clicks on the card in which you passed it to. For example, look below:

<Card background= '#27AE60' cardClicked={ this .handleCardClick.bind( this )}> < NumberTwo /> </ Card > handleCardClick(isCardSelected) { console .log(isCardSelected); }

When this.handleCardClick is invoked, it will receive the parameter cardSelected which will be a boolean describing whether there is currently a card selected or not.

Todo

Add Unit Tests

License

MIT Licensed Copyright (c) Cameron Bourke 2018