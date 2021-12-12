React Card Flip is allows you to use the card flipping animation. Credit for the CSS goes to David Walsh.
Live demo: Demo
To build the examples locally with npm, run:
npm install
npm run build-example && npm run start
To build the examples locally with yarn, run:
yarn install
yarn build-example && yarn start
Then
localhost:8080 should open in a browser. If not
you can go to that directly.
To use react-card-flip, install it from NPM with npm using the command:
npm install --save react-card-flip
To use react-card-flip, install it from NPM with yarn using the command:
yarn add react-card-flip
You can also use the standalone build by including
lib/react-card-flip.js in
your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is
available as a global variable.
To use this component, first import ReactCardFlip:
import ReactCardFlip from 'react-card-flip';
and then provide it with two child components with keys marked
front and
back
so that the component can tell which component should be in the front and which
component should be in the back.
This component only allows for manual card flip so make sure to include a tag that has an onClick handler for each side of the card.
The animation itself will be controlled by the prop
isFlipped. Use this to
control whether to show the front or the back of the card.
class App extends React.Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {
isFlipped: false
};
this.handleClick = this.handleClick.bind(this);
}
handleClick(e) {
e.preventDefault();
this.setState(prevState => ({ isFlipped: !prevState.isFlipped }));
}
render() {
return (
<ReactCardFlip isFlipped={this.state.isFlipped} flipDirection="vertical">
<YOUR_FRONT_CCOMPONENT>
This is the front of the card.
<button onClick={this.handleClick}>Click to flip</button>
</YOUR_FRONT_CCOMPONENT>
<YOUR_BACK_COMPONENT>
This is the back of the card.
<button onClick={this.handleClick}>Click to flip</button>
</YOUR_BACK_COMPONENT>
</ReactCardFlip>
)
}
}
YOUR_FRONT_CCOMPONENT and
YOUR_BACK_COMPONENT here are meant to be the two
components that you plan to use for the card, one for the front of the card
and one for the back of the card.
|Props
|Type
|Description
|Default
|cardStyles
|object
cardStyles.front styles are applied to the front face component container and
cardStyles.back styles are applied to the back face component container
|undefined
|cardZIndex
|string
|z-Index for the flip card. Used to help solve context stack issues while using multiple flip cards.
|auto
|containerStyle
|object
|Extra css styling that can be applied to the container.
|{}
|containerClassName
|string
|Custom class name to be applied to the container.
|undefined
|isFlipped
|bool
|False to show the front of the card, true to show the back
|undefined
|flipSpeedBackToFront
|number
|The speed of the flip animation when the card flips from back to front, the higher the number the slower the flip animation
|0.6
|flipSpeedFrontToBack
|number
|The speed of the flip animation when the card flips from front to back, the higher the number the slower the flip animation
|0.6
|infinite
|bool
|False to rotate in opposite directions on both sides of the card, true to rotate in the same direction
|false
|flipDirection
|string
|Direction of the card flip (options are: 'horizontal' or 'vertical' )
|horizontal
src,
lib and the build process)
NOTE: The source code for the component is in
src. A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in
lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to
lib, which can be included without the need for any build system.
To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run
npm run build-example && npm run start.
To run tests for this project run one of the following commands:
npm run test - Runs tests then exits
npm run test:watch - Runs tests in watch mode
npm run test:coverage - Runs tests and creates a coverage report
Fork this repo, add your proposed features and make a pull request. I will review as soon as possible.
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license. Check LICENSE.txt for more information.