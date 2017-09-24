jQuery Knob rebuilt with React (no jQuery). This is an HTML5 Canvas-based component that serves as a circular range input. Accepts mouse, touch, scrollwheel, and keyboard input.

Installation

npm install react-canvas-knob --save

Example usage

Please note that react-canvas-knob must be used as a controlled input.

import React from 'react' ; import Knob from 'react-canvas-knob' ; class MyComponent extends React . Component { state = { value : 50 }; handleChange = ( newValue ) => { this .setState({ value : newValue}); }; render() { return ( < Knob value = {this.state.value} onChange = {this.handleChange} /> ); } }

Properties

name description default value numeric value of knob n/a onChange function to be called on user input with the current numerical value n/a onChangeEnd function to be called on mouseUp or touchEnd with the current numerical value n/a min min value 0 max max value 100 step step size 1 log enable logarithmic scale (must use non-zero min and max , step > 1) false width or height dimension of square (px) 200 thickness gauge thickness 0.35 lineCap gauge stroke ending style ( butt or round ) 'butt' bgColor background color '#EEE' fgColor foreground color '#EA2' inputColor text color fgColor font font family 'Arial' fontWeight font weight 'bold' clockwise direction of progression true cursor use cursor display mode - give width value or true which uses the default cursor width (30) false stopper stop at min & max on keydown/mousewheel true readOnly disable all user input false disableTextInput disable manual text input only false displayInput show numeric input box true displayCustom function that will render your custom component in the centre. (Make sure to set displayInput as false , as that takes priority) n/a angleArc arc size in degrees 360 angleOffset starting angle in degrees 0 disableMouseWheel disable changes on mouse wheel use false title adds title attribute to the wheel value className custom className to be applied to the container element null canvasClassName custom className to be applied to the canvas element null

Contributing

Make changes to Knob.js, then run npm run babel to transpile.

Todo