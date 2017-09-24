jQuery Knob rebuilt with React (no jQuery). This is an HTML5 Canvas-based component that serves as a circular range input. Accepts mouse, touch, scrollwheel, and keyboard input.
npm install react-canvas-knob --save
Please note that react-canvas-knob must be used as a controlled input.
import React from 'react';
import Knob from 'react-canvas-knob';
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
state = {value: 50};
handleChange = (newValue) => {
this.setState({value: newValue});
};
render() {
return (
<Knob
value={this.state.value}
onChange={this.handleChange}
/>
);
}
}
|name
|description
|default
value
|numeric value of knob
|n/a
onChange
|function to be called on user input with the current numerical value
|n/a
onChangeEnd
|function to be called on mouseUp or touchEnd with the current numerical value
|n/a
min
|min value
0
max
|max value
100
step
|step size
1
log
|enable logarithmic scale (must use non-zero
min and
max,
step > 1)
false
width or
height
|dimension of square (px)
200
thickness
|gauge thickness
0.35
lineCap
|gauge stroke ending style (
butt or
round)
'butt'
bgColor
|background color
'#EEE'
fgColor
|foreground color
'#EA2'
inputColor
|text color
fgColor
font
|font family
'Arial'
fontWeight
|font weight
'bold'
clockwise
|direction of progression
true
cursor
|use cursor display mode - give width value or
true which uses the default cursor width (30)
false
stopper
|stop at min & max on keydown/mousewheel
true
readOnly
|disable all user input
false
disableTextInput
|disable manual text input only
false
displayInput
|show numeric input box
true
displayCustom
|function that will render your custom component in the centre. (Make sure to set
displayInput as
false, as that takes priority)
|n/a
angleArc
|arc size in degrees
360
angleOffset
|starting angle in degrees
0
disableMouseWheel
|disable changes on mouse wheel use
false
title
|adds title attribute to the wheel
value
className
|custom className to be applied to the container element
null
canvasClassName
|custom className to be applied to the canvas element
null
npm run babel to transpile.
displayPrevious feature