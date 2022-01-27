Calendly integration for React apps

Installation

Depending on the package manager you are using for your project, use npm install or yarn add to include react-calendly in your react app.

npm install --save react-calendly

yarn add react-calendly

Documentation

Basic Usage

Ensure that React has been included into your page or component. Then, you can import any of the following components from the "react-calendly" package:

Importing the Inline Embed, for example, would look like this:

import React from "react" ; import { InlineWidget } from "react-calendly" ;

Then, include the InlineWidget component in your application to be rendered. The inline embed has one required prop, the url prop. The url prop is the link to your scheduling page:

<InlineWidget url= "https://calendly.com/your_scheduling_page" />

The final code would look something like this when you are done:

import React from "react" ; import { InlineWidget } from "react-calendly" ; const App = () => { return ( < div className = "App" > < InlineWidget url = "https://calendly.com/your_scheduling_page" /> </ div > ); }; export default App;

Advanced Usage

You can also take advantage of using optional props on the component(s) such as including a defined height, color customization options (available on Pro plan only), utm parameters, pre-filling custom questions, etc. Here are the optional props you can use with the inline embed:

Inline Embed Height

styles={{ height : '1000px' }}

Page Settings

pageSettings={{ backgroundColor : 'ffffff' , hideEventTypeDetails : false , hideLandingPageDetails : false , primaryColor : '00a2ff' , textColor : '4d5055' }}

Prefill Values

prefill={{ email : 'test@test.com' , firstName : 'Jon' , lastName : 'Snow' , name : 'Jon Snow' , guests : [ 'janedoe@example.com' , 'johndoe@example.com' ], customAnswers : { a1 : 'a1' , a2 : 'a2' , a3 : 'a3' , a4 : 'a4' , a5 : 'a5' , a6 : 'a6' , a7 : 'a7' , a8 : 'a8' , a9 : 'a9' , a10 : 'a10' }, date : new Date ( Date .now() + 86400000 ) }}

UTM Parameters

utm={{ utmCampaign : 'Spring Sale 2019' , utmContent : 'Shoe and Shirts' , utmMedium : 'Ad' , utmSource : 'Facebook' , utmTerm : 'Spring' }}

FAQ

Why are my page settings not working?

For the page settings to work, you'll need to pass in a url prop that is associated with a Calendly account on the Pro plan.

How do I create a custom button that triggers a pop-up scheduler?

react-calendly provides an openPopupWidget function that can be used to trigger the pop-up scheduler.

import { openPopupWidget } from "react-calendly"; const CustomButton = ({ url, prefill, pageSettings, utm }) => { const onClick = () => openPopupWidget({ url, prefill, pageSettings, utm }); return <button onClick={onClick}>Custom Button</button>; };

How can I access the event details when an event is scheduled?

The CalendlyEventListener onEventScheduled prop receives an event with the following data structure:

{ event : "calendly.event_scheduled" , payload : { event : { uri : "https://calendly.com/api/v2/scheduled_events/AAAAAAAAAAAAAA" }, invitee : { uri : "https://calendly.com/api/v2/scheduled_events/AAAAAAAAAAAAAA/invitees/AAAAAAAAAAAAAA" } } }

If you are using Calendly's v2 api you can reference the event/invitee URIs included in the event payload to retrieve additional information about the event and/or invitee record.

Additional Resources

Embed options overview

Advanced embed options

Common embed questions

License

MIT © tcampb