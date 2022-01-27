openbase logo
rc

react-calendly

by Tyler Campbell
2.2.2

Calendly integration for React apps

Readme

react-calendly

Calendly integration for React apps

NPM JavaScript Style Guide

react-calendly

Installation

Depending on the package manager you are using for your project, use npm install or yarn add to include react-calendly in your react app.

npm install --save react-calendly

yarn add react-calendly

Documentation

Basic Usage

Ensure that React has been included into your page or component. Then, you can import any of the following components from the "react-calendly" package:

Importing the Inline Embed, for example, would look like this:

import React from "react";
import { InlineWidget } from "react-calendly";

Then, include the InlineWidget component in your application to be rendered. The inline embed has one required prop, the url prop. The url prop is the link to your scheduling page:

<InlineWidget url="https://calendly.com/your_scheduling_page" />

The final code would look something like this when you are done:

import React from "react";
import { InlineWidget } from "react-calendly";

const App = () => {
  return (
    <div className="App">
      <InlineWidget url="https://calendly.com/your_scheduling_page" />
    </div>
  );
};

export default App;

Advanced Usage

You can also take advantage of using optional props on the component(s) such as including a defined height, color customization options (available on Pro plan only), utm parameters, pre-filling custom questions, etc. Here are the optional props you can use with the inline embed:

Inline Embed Height

styles={{
  height: '1000px'
}}

Page Settings

pageSettings={{
  backgroundColor: 'ffffff',
  hideEventTypeDetails: false,
  hideLandingPageDetails: false,
  primaryColor: '00a2ff',
  textColor: '4d5055'
}}

Prefill Values

prefill={{
  email: 'test@test.com',
  firstName: 'Jon',
  lastName: 'Snow',
  name: 'Jon Snow',
  guests: [
    'janedoe@example.com',
    'johndoe@example.com'
  ],
  customAnswers: {
    a1: 'a1',
    a2: 'a2',
    a3: 'a3',
    a4: 'a4',
    a5: 'a5',
    a6: 'a6',
    a7: 'a7',
    a8: 'a8',
    a9: 'a9',
    a10: 'a10'
  },
  date: new Date(Date.now() + 86400000)
}}

UTM Parameters

utm={{
  utmCampaign: 'Spring Sale 2019',
  utmContent: 'Shoe and Shirts',
  utmMedium: 'Ad',
  utmSource: 'Facebook',
  utmTerm: 'Spring'
}}

FAQ

Why are my page settings not working?

For the page settings to work, you'll need to pass in a url prop that is associated with a Calendly account on the Pro plan.

How do I create a custom button that triggers a pop-up scheduler?

react-calendly provides an openPopupWidget function that can be used to trigger the pop-up scheduler.

import { openPopupWidget } from "react-calendly";

const CustomButton = ({ url, prefill, pageSettings, utm }) => {
  const onClick = () => openPopupWidget({ url, prefill, pageSettings, utm });

  return <button onClick={onClick}>Custom Button</button>;
};

How can I access the event details when an event is scheduled?

The CalendlyEventListener onEventScheduled prop receives an event with the following data structure:

{
  event: "calendly.event_scheduled",
  payload: {
    event: {
      uri: "https://calendly.com/api/v2/scheduled_events/AAAAAAAAAAAAAA"
    },
    invitee: {
      uri: "https://calendly.com/api/v2/scheduled_events/AAAAAAAAAAAAAA/invitees/AAAAAAAAAAAAAA"
    }
  }
}

If you are using Calendly's v2 api you can reference the event/invitee URIs included in the event payload to retrieve additional information about the event and/or invitee record.

Additional Resources

Embed options overview

Advanced embed options

Common embed questions

License

MIT © tcampb

