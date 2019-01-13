React calendar component in ES6
Check out the demo
install
npm install
run tests
npm test
build the demo
npm run demo
<Calendar date={moment("23/10/2015", "DD/MM/YYYY")} onSelect={this.onSelect} />
.Calendar {
border-collapse: collapse;
padding: 0;
margin: 4rem auto 0;
}
.Calendar th,
.Calendar td {
padding: 1rem;
text-align: center;
}
.Day:hover {
background: #eee;
color: #000;
}
.Day.today {
background: #666;
color: #fff;
}
.Day.selected {
background: #2980b9;
color: #fff;
}
.Day.other-month {
background: #fafafa;
color: #aaa;
}