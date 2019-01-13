openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rcp

react-calendar-pane

by tomkp
1.0.4 (see all)

React calendar component

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

72

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Calendar, React Date Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Calendar Pane

build status Coverage Status

React calendar component in ES6

Check out the demo

install npm install

run tests npm test

build the demo npm run demo

Usage

   <Calendar date={moment("23/10/2015", "DD/MM/YYYY")} onSelect={this.onSelect} />

Example css

    .Calendar {
        border-collapse: collapse;
        padding: 0;
        margin: 4rem auto 0;
    }

    .Calendar th,
    .Calendar td {
        padding: 1rem;
        text-align: center;
    }

    .Day:hover {
        background: #eee;
        color: #000;
    }

    .Day.today {
        background: #666;
        color: #fff;
    }

    .Day.selected {
        background: #2980b9;
        color: #fff;
    }

    .Day.other-month {
        background: #fafafa;
        color: #aaa;
    }

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rc
react-calendarUltimate calendar for your React app.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
280K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
rbc
react-big-calendargcal/outlook like calendar component
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
166K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
10
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
reaviz📊 Data visualization library for React
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
@fullcalendar/reactAn official React component for FullCalendar
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
110K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
react-calendar-timelineA modern and responsive react timeline component.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
3.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Abandoned
2Poor Documentation
cal
@nivo/calendarnivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
8K
See 39 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial