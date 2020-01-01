openbase logo
react-calendar-heatmap

by Kevin Qi
1.8.1

An svg calendar heatmap inspired by github's contribution graph

Documentation
Downloads/wk

16.6K

GitHub Stars

924

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Calendar, React Timeline

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Calendar Heatmap

A calendar heatmap component built on SVG, inspired by github's commit calendar graph. The component expands to size of container and is super configurable. Try it out on CodeSandbox.

npm version Build Status bundle size

react-calendar-heatmap screenshot

Setup

Install the npm module with yarn or npm:

yarn add react-calendar-heatmap

Usage

Import the component:

import CalendarHeatmap from 'react-calendar-heatmap';

Import styles. You can directly import from the module, which requires a CSS loader:

import 'react-calendar-heatmap/dist/styles.css';

A CSS loader is included by default in create-react-app. If you don't have a CSS loader, you can simply copy the stylesheet into a file in your project and import it instead.

To show a basic heatmap from January 1st to April 1st:

<CalendarHeatmap
  startDate={new Date('2016-01-01')}
  endDate={new Date('2016-04-01')}
  values={[
    { date: '2016-01-01', count: 12 },
    { date: '2016-01-22', count: 122 },
    { date: '2016-01-30', count: 38 },
    // ...and so on
  ]}
/>

Props

NameTypeDescription
valuesRequired, Array of ObjectRequired array of objects which each have a date property, which can be a Date object, parseable string, or millisecond timestamp. Example: [{ date: '2016-01-01', count: 6 }]
startDateString, Number, or DateStart of date range.
endDateString, Number, or DateEnd of date range - a Date object, parseable string, or millisecond timestamp.
showMonthLabelsBooleanToggle for removing month labels.
showWeekdayLabelsBooleanToggle for removing weekday labels.
showOutOfRangeDaysBooleanToggle display of extra days in week that are past endDate and before beginning of range.
horizontalBooleanWhether to orient horizontally or vertically. Can be used in combination with numDays/endDate to show just the current month.
gutterSizeNumberSize of gutters relative to squares.
onClickFunctionCallback to invoke when a square is clicked, e.g. (value) => alert(value)
onMouseOverFunctionCallback to invoke when mouse pointer is over a square, e.g. (event, value) => console.log(event, value)
onMouseLeaveFunctionCallback to invoke when mouse pointer leaves a square, e.g. (event, value) => console.log(event, value)
titleForValueFunctionFunction to determine each square's title attribute, for generating 3rd party hover tooltips (may also need to configure tooltipDataAttrs). Example: (value) => Date is ${value.date}`
tooltipDataAttrsObject or FunctionSet data attributes for all squares, for generating 3rd party hover tooltips. Either an object like { 'data-tooltip': 'tooltip' } or a function like (value) => { return { 'data-tooltip': 'Tooltip: ' + value } }
classForValueFunctionCallback for determining CSS class to apply to each value, e.g. (value) => (value.count > 0 ? 'blue' : 'white').
monthLabelsArray of StringAn array with 12 strings representing the text from January to December, e.g. ['01', '02', ..., '12']
weekdayLabelsArray of StringAn array with 7 strings representing the text from Sunday to Saturday
transformDayElementFunctionA function to further transform generated svg element for a single day. Can be used to attach event handlers, add tooltips and more. Example: (element, value, index) => React.cloneElement(element, { title: value.date }).

Configuring colors

To use the color scale shown in the live demo based on the github contribution graph, you can set the classForValue prop, a function that determines which CSS class to apply to each value:

<CalendarHeatmap
  values={[
    { date: '2016-01-01', count: 1 },
    { date: '2016-01-03', count: 4 },
    { date: '2016-01-06', count: 2 },
    // ...and so on
  ]}
  classForValue={(value) => {
    if (!value) {
      return 'color-empty';
    }
    return `color-scale-${value.count}`;
  }}
/>

Then you use CSS to set colors for each class:

.react-calendar-heatmap .color-scale-1 { fill: #d6e685; }
.react-calendar-heatmap .color-scale-2 { fill: #8cc665; }
.react-calendar-heatmap .color-scale-3 { fill: #44a340; }
.react-calendar-heatmap .color-scale-4 { fill: #1e6823; }

Contributing

Take a look at CONTRIBUTING.md to see how to develop on react-calendar-heatmap.

License

react-calendar-heatmap is Copyright © 2016 PatientsLikeMe, Inc. and is released under an MIT License. See COPYING for details.

