React calendar component inspired by CLNDR.js.

npm install react-calendar-component

Note: the npm name is react-calendar-component !

This is a low-level component for rendering monthly calendars using React. The component will call renderDay and renderHeader functions provided by you to make a calendar for the month of the given Date . Very basic default implementations are provided for both, but they can be overridden to fit your use case. This example shows how to create a regular grid calendar.

Live Demo

http://hanse.github.io/react-calendar/

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import { Calendar } from 'react-calendar-component' ; import moment from 'moment' ; import 'moment/locale/nb' ; class CalendarExample extends Component { state = { date : moment() }; render() { return ( < Calendar onChangeMonth = {date => this.setState({ date })} date={this.state.date} onPickDate={date => console.log(date)} renderDay={({ day, classNames, onPickDate }) => ( < div key = {day.format()} className = {cx( ' Calendar-grid-item ', day.isSame ( moment (), ' day ') && ' Calendar-grid-item--current ', classNames )} onClick = {e => onPickDate(day)} > {day.format('D')} </ div > )} renderHeader={({ date, onPrevMonth, onNextMonth }) => ( < div className = "Calendar-header" > < button onClick = {onPrevMonth} > « </ button > < div className = "Calendar-header-currentDate" > {date.format('MMMM YYYY')} </ div > < button onClick = {onNextMonth} > » </ button > </ div > )} /> ); } } render( < CalendarExample /> , document.getElementById('calendar'));

License

MIT