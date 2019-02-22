openbase logo
rcc

react-calendar-component

by Hans-Kristian Koren
3.0.0 (see all)

React.js Calendar Component (npm install react-calendar-component) 📅

Popularity

Downloads/wk

357

GitHub Stars

139

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Calendar

Readme

react-calendar

React calendar component inspired by CLNDR.js.

$ npm install react-calendar-component

Note: the npm name is react-calendar-component!

This is a low-level component for rendering monthly calendars using React. The component will call renderDay and renderHeader functions provided by you to make a calendar for the month of the given Date. Very basic default implementations are provided for both, but they can be overridden to fit your use case. This example shows how to create a regular grid calendar.

Live Demo

http://hanse.github.io/react-calendar/

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { Calendar } from 'react-calendar-component';
import moment from 'moment';
import 'moment/locale/nb';

class CalendarExample extends Component {
  state = {
    date: moment()
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <Calendar
        onChangeMonth={date => this.setState({ date })}
        date={this.state.date}
        onPickDate={date => console.log(date)}
        renderDay={({ day, classNames, onPickDate }) => (
          <div
            key={day.format()}
            className={cx(
              'Calendar-grid-item',
              day.isSame(moment(), 'day') && 'Calendar-grid-item--current',
              classNames
            )}
            onClick={e => onPickDate(day)}
          >
            {day.format('D')}
          </div>
        )}
        renderHeader={({ date, onPrevMonth, onNextMonth }) => (
          <div className="Calendar-header">
            <button onClick={onPrevMonth}>«</button>
            <div className="Calendar-header-currentDate">
              {date.format('MMMM YYYY')}
            </div>
            <button onClick={onNextMonth}>»</button>
          </div>
        )}
      />
    );
  }
}

render(<CalendarExample />, document.getElementById('calendar'));

License

MIT

