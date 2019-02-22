React calendar component inspired by CLNDR.js.
$ npm install react-calendar-component
Note: the npm name is
react-calendar-component!
This is a low-level component for rendering monthly calendars using React. The
component will call
renderDay and
renderHeader functions provided by you to
make a calendar for the month of the given
Date. Very basic default
implementations are provided for both, but they can be overridden to fit your
use case. This
example
shows how to create a regular grid calendar.
http://hanse.github.io/react-calendar/
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { Calendar } from 'react-calendar-component';
import moment from 'moment';
import 'moment/locale/nb';
class CalendarExample extends Component {
state = {
date: moment()
};
render() {
return (
<Calendar
onChangeMonth={date => this.setState({ date })}
date={this.state.date}
onPickDate={date => console.log(date)}
renderDay={({ day, classNames, onPickDate }) => (
<div
key={day.format()}
className={cx(
'Calendar-grid-item',
day.isSame(moment(), 'day') && 'Calendar-grid-item--current',
classNames
)}
onClick={e => onPickDate(day)}
>
{day.format('D')}
</div>
)}
renderHeader={({ date, onPrevMonth, onNextMonth }) => (
<div className="Calendar-header">
<button onClick={onPrevMonth}>«</button>
<div className="Calendar-header-currentDate">
{date.format('MMMM YYYY')}
</div>
<button onClick={onNextMonth}>»</button>
</div>
)}
/>
);
}
}
render(<CalendarExample />, document.getElementById('calendar'));
MIT