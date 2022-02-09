React components for Bulma (v0.9.2) UI compatible with most used React Frameworks (Gatsby, CRA, Next.js)
npm install react-bulma-components or
yarn add -E react-bulma-components
You can find the documentation in https://react-bulma.dev/en/storybook
Some components may vary the api/naming convention with the Bulma Docs. Please refer to each stories in the Storybook to see how each component could be used
import React from 'react';
import 'bulma/css/bulma.min.css';
import { Button } from 'react-bulma-components';
export default () => (
<Button color="primary">My Bulma button</Button>
)
Form elements are imported as part of the Form class.
import { Form } from 'react-bulma-components';
const { Input, Field, Control, Label } = Form;
Since CSS logic is separated from this library, there is no special setup required with the library. Simply follow the instructions in the official documentation. You only need to make sure the CSS is properly imported for your website.
Starting from v4, tree shaking is supported, so only the code of the components you have imported will be bundled.
We allow custom render component on all our components, to do it you can use the
renderAs props like this
import React from 'react';
import { Button } from 'react-bulma-components';
import { Link } from 'react-router';
const CustomLink = ({ to }) => {
return (
<Button to={to} renderAs={Link}>
My react router link
</Button>
)
}
We use a custom prop to pass down the ref to the next dom object. (instead to the instance of the component).
const TestComponent = () => {
const buttonRef = useRef(null);
return <Button domRef={buttonRef}>button</Button>
}
Why we do this instead of using React.forwardRef? The forwardRef wrap the component into another one, because this is a library for wrapping the Bulma Framework cause an overhead and a lot of noise on the component tab of the React Dev Tools.
bulma is very usful and amazing library for css for styling you webpages in Grid but Bulma is not by default understand React but this library solved that problem for me very amazing and excellent library for creating react ui component using bulma. this library is easy to use and easy to implement very clean and clear bulma library for react. easy to use with great documentation.