react-bsod

by Jess Telford
1.0.4 (see all)

🔵 A Blue Screen Of Death (bsod) component to display your errors.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

64

GitHub Stars

321

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-bsod

react-bsod (aka blue screen of death) renders an error in this old-school format:

blue screen of death

This is a drop-in replacement for redbox-react

Usage

npm install --save-dev react-bsod

import BSOD from 'react-bsod'

const e = new Error('boom')
const bsod = <BSOD error={e} />

See the redbox-react documentation for a more detailed explanation of usage.

Note: All props are passed through to redbox-react except style, which is replaced internally

Contributing

This is an open open source project; please send your PRs / issues / comments via GitHub. If your contributions are of high quality, I will grant you commit access to the repository.

