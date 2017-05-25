react-bsod (aka blue screen of death) renders an error in this old-school format:

This is a drop-in replacement for redbox-react

Usage

npm install --save-dev react-bsod

import BSOD from 'react-bsod' const e = new Error ( 'boom' ) const bsod = < BSOD error = {e} />

See the redbox-react documentation for a more detailed explanation of usage.

Note: All props are passed through to redbox-react except style , which is replaced internally

Contributing

This is an open open source project; please send your PRs / issues / comments via GitHub. If your contributions are of high quality, I will grant you commit access to the repository.