react-bsod (aka blue screen of death) renders an error in this old-school format:
This is a drop-in replacement for
redbox-react
npm install --save-dev react-bsod
import BSOD from 'react-bsod'
const e = new Error('boom')
const bsod = <BSOD error={e} />
See the
redbox-react
documentation for a more
detailed explanation of usage.
Note: All props are passed through to
redbox-react except
style, which is
replaced internally
This is an open open source project; please send your PRs / issues / comments via GitHub. If your contributions are of high quality, I will grant you commit access to the repository.