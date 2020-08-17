openbase logo
rbn

react-bs-notifier

by Chad Lee
6.0.0 (see all)

A react component to show growl-like notifications using bootstrap alerts

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Bootstrap Notifier

A react component to show growl-like notifications using bootstrap alerts.

See a live demo.

Usage

npm install react-bs-notifier --save

To show a list of different types of alerts in the top right corner of the page:

import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { AlertList } from "react-bs-notifier";

const alerts = [{
    id: 1,
    type: "info",
    message: "Hello, world"
}, {
    id: 2,
    type: "success",
    message: "Oh, hai"
}]

ReactDOM.render((
    <AlertList alerts={alerts} />
), document.getElementById("myApp"));

Or to show a single inline-alert:

import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { Alert } from "react-bs-notifier";

ReactDOM.render((
    <Alert type="danger" headline="Error!">
        Holy cow, man!
    </Alert>
), document.getElementById("myApp"));

Or show alerts without creating an array (equivalent to first example):

import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { Alert, AlertContainer } from "react-bs-notifier";

ReactDOM.render((
    <AlertContainer>
        <Alert type="info">Hello, world</Alert>
        <Alert type="success">Oh, hai</Alert>
    </AlertContainer>
), document.getElementById("myApp"));

Read the documentation for more in-depth, interactive examples and live demos.

Contributing

PRs Welcome

If you have a new feature or change you'd like to submit, please submit an issue first to talk about the change you want to make. When you are finished making your change, please make sure to also update the documentation. Once you clone this repo, you can run the docs & example app locally:

npm install
npm start

This will spin up a webpack dev server on port 1341. Open your browser to localhost:1341 and any changes you make will build & refresh the page automatically.

Linting

To run the linter:

npm run lint

This project uses prettier for formatting and will fail linting if the code doesn't conform to prettier's output. To automatically fix any formatting issues, run:

npm run lint -- --fix

Or, if you are using an editor that supports ESLint, just make sure to enable automatically fixing lint errors on save. E.g., in Visual Studio Code with the ESLint plugin, make sure this is in your settings.json:

{
  "eslint.autoFixOnSave": true
}

