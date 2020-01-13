openbase logo
Readme

react-browser-hooks

React Browser Hooks

A simple utility library that provides custom hooks for some common browser events.

Installation

npm:

npm install react-browser-hooks

Documentation & Demo

You can find documentation and demo on https://react-browser-hooks.netlify.com/

Example Usage

E.g. The FullScreen hook:

import { useFullScreen } from 'react-browser-hooks'

const fs = useFullScreen()
<button onClick={fs.toggle}>{fs.fullScreen ? 'Close' : 'Open'}</button>

Server-side rendering

Sensible defaults are provided to allow each hook to be safely used when rendering on the server.

License

Copyright 2019 NearForm

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

BrowserStack

We use BrowserStack to support as many browsers and devices as possible

