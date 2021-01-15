Create React browser extensions with no build configuration.
This is a fork of create-react-app to make creating Browser Extensions in React more accessible and following Create-React-App's(CRA) philosophy, especially convention over configuration.
see Create a browser extension for a more in depth start guide see CRA user guide for more information on different configurations and functionality available.
If something doesn’t work, please file an issue.
npx create-react-app my-browser-extension --scripts-version react-browser-extension-scripts --template browser-extension
cd my-browser-extension
npm start
If you've previously installed
create-react-app globally via
npm install -g create-react-app, we recommend you uninstall the package using
npm uninstall -g create-react-app to ensure that npx always uses the latest version.
(npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher, see instructions for older npm versions)
Then open Chrome, and unpack the newly created
/dev folder to see your extension added locally to your browser.
When you’re ready to ship your extension, create an optimized build with
npm run build.
It follows mostly the same conventions as CRA.
There are different types of chrome extensions which can be any combination of:
index.js when you click on your extension in the browser extension icon.
/background/index.js and can be use for things like state-management.
/contentScript/index.js which will run on configured web pages
/options/ when you click on your extension in the browser extension icon.
These are all controlled by the all important
/public/manifest.json which is configurable by you to control what kind of extension you want build.
Do not delete any of the entry files, this is a convention to remind you what your extensions could be. The build will notify you and fail if you remove any of these important files.
You’ll need to have Node 10.16.0 or later version on your local development machine (but it’s not required on the server). We recommend using the latest LTS version. You can use nvm (macOS/Linux) or nvm-windows to switch Node versions between different projects.
To create a new browser extension, you may choose one of the following methods:
It will create a directory called
my-browser-extension inside the current folder.
Inside that directory, it will generate the initial project structure and install the transitive dependencies:
my-browser-extension
├── README.md
├── node_modules
├── package.json
├── .gitignore
├── public
│ ├── img
│ │ ├── icon-16.png
│ │ ├── icon-48.png
│ │ ├── icon-128.png
│ ├── popup.html
│ ├── options.html
│ └── manifest.json
└── src
├── background
│ ├── index.js
├── contentScripts
│ ├── index.js
├── options
│ ├── index.js
│ ├── Options.js
├── App.css
├── App.js
├── App.test.js
├── index.css
├── index.js
├── logo.svg
No configuration or complicated folder structures, only the files you need to build your extension.
Once the installation is done, you can open your project folder:
cd my-browser-extension
Inside the newly created project, you can run some built-in commands:
npm start or
yarn start
Runs the browser extension in development mode. You will see a
/dev folder has been created in your project with the extension.
To view the extension in your browser, open up chrome and unpack extension.
The extension will automatically reload if you make changes to the code.
You will see the build errors and lint warnings in the console.
npm test or
yarn test
Runs the test watcher in an interactive mode.
By default, runs tests related to files changed since the last commit.
npm run build or
yarn build
Builds the app for production to the
build folder.
It correctly bundles React in production mode and optimizes the build for the best performance.
The build is minified and the filenames include the hashes.
Your app is ready to be deployed.
You can find detailed instructions on using Create React App and many tips in its documentation.
Please refer to the User Guide for this and other information.
One Dependency: There is only one build dependency. It uses webpack, Babel, ESLint, and other amazing projects, but provides a cohesive curated experience on top of them.
No Configuration Required: You don't need to configure anything. A reasonably good configuration of both development and production builds is handled for you so you can focus on writing code.
No Lock-In: You can “eject” to a custom setup at any time. Run a single command, and all the configuration and build dependencies will be moved directly into your project, so you can pick up right where you left off.
Your environment will have everything you need to build a modern single-page React app:
-webkit- or other prefixes.
react-scripts@2.0.0 and higher)
Check out this guide for an overview of how these tools fit together.
The tradeoff is that these tools are preconfigured to work in a specific way. If your project needs more customization, you can "eject" and customize it, but then you will need to maintain this configuration.
We'd love to have your helping hand on
create-react-extension! See CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on what we're looking for and how to get started.
Create React Extension is open source software licensed as MIT.