React component to detect browser

Useful component to detect browser and act accordingly.

Installation

Using npm:

npm install --save react-browser-detection

Supposing a CommonJS environment, you can simply use the component in this way:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import BrowserDetection from 'react-browser-detection' ; const browserHandler = { chrome : () => < div > Chrome is fantastic! </ div > , googlebot : () => < div > Hi GoogleBot! </ div > , default : ( browser ) => < div > Hi {browser}! </ div > , }; export default class App extends Component { render() { return ( < BrowserDetection > { browserHandler } </ BrowserDetection > ); } }

Documentation

Props

Here is the list of props used by the component.

Property Type Default Description once Bool true If true , function contained in children prop will be call only once. If false , it will be called on each render. Default true due to performance reasons children Object { browserName: function(browserName){ return node; } } An object containing functions to handle different browsers. Properties would be called like browsers: chrome , firefox , ie , edge , safari , opera , blink , googlebot and default . If specified, the component will use the function under the property with the name of the browser, otherwise, it will use default . Each function take the browser name as parameter and must return a node

Determining the OS

At this time, only desktop and Android variations are being detected. Others may be added as the need arises. To determine if the browser is running on Android, prefix its name with android- in the object you pass as children. You can also use android alone to fallback to a general case.

Example

const browserHandler = { chrome : () => < div > Chrome is fantastic! </ div > , googlebot : () => < div > Hi GoogleBot! </ div > , android : () => < div > Whatever browser you have, it must be on Android! </ div > 'android-chrome' : () => < div > Chrome is a good choice for Android! </ div > default : ( browser ) => < div > Hi {browser}! </ div > , };

Handler determination goes from most to least specific. It will first look for an android-browserName match and then android (assuming the OS is Android) then failing that it will look for browserName and finally will fallback to using default . This allows you to custom tailor responses for each scenario, or to provide general cases.

Author

Matteo Basso

Copyright and License

Copyright (c) 2016, Matteo Basso.

react-browser-detection source code is licensed under the MIT License.