React component to detect browser
Useful component to detect browser and act accordingly.
Using npm:
npm install --save react-browser-detection
Supposing a CommonJS environment, you can simply use the component in this way:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import BrowserDetection from 'react-browser-detection';
const browserHandler = {
chrome: () => <div>Chrome is fantastic!</div>,
googlebot: () => <div>Hi GoogleBot!</div>,
default: (browser) => <div>Hi {browser}!</div>,
};
export default class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<BrowserDetection>
{ browserHandler }
</BrowserDetection>
);
}
}
Here is the list of props used by the component.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|once
|Bool
|true
|If
true, function contained in children prop will be call only once. If
false, it will be called on each render. Default
true due to performance reasons
|children
|Object { browserName: function(browserName){ return node; } }
|An object containing functions to handle different browsers. Properties would be called like browsers:
chrome,
firefox,
ie,
edge,
safari,
opera,
blink,
googlebot and
default. If specified, the component will use the function under the property with the name of the browser, otherwise, it will use
default. Each function take the browser name as parameter and must return a node
At this time, only desktop and Android variations are being detected. Others may be added as the need arises.
To determine if the browser is running on Android, prefix its name with
android- in the object you pass as children.
You can also use
android alone to fallback to a general case.
Example
const browserHandler = {
chrome: () => <div>Chrome is fantastic!</div>,
googlebot: () => <div>Hi GoogleBot!</div>,
android: () => <div>Whatever browser you have, it must be on Android!</div>
'android-chrome': () => <div>Chrome is a good choice for Android!</div>
default: (browser) => <div>Hi {browser}!</div>,
};
Handler determination goes from most to least specific. It will first look for an
android-browserName match and then
android (assuming the OS is Android) then failing that it will look for
browserName and finally will fallback to using
default. This allows you to custom tailor responses for each scenario, or to provide general cases.
Matteo Basso
Copyright (c) 2016, Matteo Basso.
react-browser-detection source code is licensed under the MIT License.