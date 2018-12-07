openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rbd

react-browser-detection

by Matteo Basso
1.2.1 (see all)

React component to detect browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React-browser-detection

npm npm

React component to detect browser

Useful component to detect browser and act accordingly.

Installation

Using npm:

npm install --save react-browser-detection

Supposing a CommonJS environment, you can simply use the component in this way:

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import BrowserDetection from 'react-browser-detection';

const browserHandler = {
  chrome: () => <div>Chrome is fantastic!</div>,
  googlebot: () => <div>Hi GoogleBot!</div>,
  default: (browser) => <div>Hi {browser}!</div>,
};

export default class App extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <BrowserDetection>
        { browserHandler }
      </BrowserDetection>
    );
  }
}

Documentation

Props

Here is the list of props used by the component.

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
onceBooltrueIf true, function contained in children prop will be call only once. If false, it will be called on each render. Default true due to performance reasons
childrenObject { browserName: function(browserName){ return node; } }An object containing functions to handle different browsers. Properties would be called like browsers: chrome, firefox, ie, edge, safari, opera, blink, googlebot and default. If specified, the component will use the function under the property with the name of the browser, otherwise, it will use default. Each function take the browser name as parameter and must return a node

Determining the OS

At this time, only desktop and Android variations are being detected. Others may be added as the need arises. To determine if the browser is running on Android, prefix its name with android- in the object you pass as children. You can also use android alone to fallback to a general case.

Example

const browserHandler = {
  chrome: () => <div>Chrome is fantastic!</div>,
  googlebot: () => <div>Hi GoogleBot!</div>,
  android: () => <div>Whatever browser you have, it must be on Android!</div>
  'android-chrome': () => <div>Chrome is a good choice for Android!</div>
  default: (browser) => <div>Hi {browser}!</div>,
};

Handler determination goes from most to least specific. It will first look for an android-browserName match and then android (assuming the OS is Android) then failing that it will look for browserName and finally will fallback to using default. This allows you to custom tailor responses for each scenario, or to provide general cases.

Author

Matteo Basso

Copyright (c) 2016, Matteo Basso.

react-browser-detection source code is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial