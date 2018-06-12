react-broadcast provides a reliable way for React components to propagate state changes to their descendants deep in the component hierarchy, bypassing intermediaries who return false from shouldComponentUpdate .

It was originally built to solve issues that arose from using react-router together with react-redux . The router needed a safe way to communicate state changes to <Link> s deep in the component hierarchy, but react-redux relies on shouldComponentUpdate for performance. react-broadcast allows the router to work seamlessly with Redux and any other component that uses shouldComponentUpdate .

Please note: As with anything that uses context, this library is experimental. It may cease working in some future version of React. For now, it's a practical workaround for the router. If we discover some better way to do things in the future, rest assured we'll do our best to share what we learn.

Installation

$ npm install

Then, use as you would anything else:

import { createContext } from "react-broadcast" ; var createContext = require ( "react-broadcast" ).createContext;

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-broadcast/umd/react-broadcast.min.js" > </ script >

You can find the library on window.ReactBroadcast .

Usage

The following is a contrived example, but illustrates the basic functionality we're after:

import React from "react" ; import { createContext } from "react-broadcast" ; const users = [{ name : "Michael Jackson" }, { name : "Ryan Florence" }]; const { Provider, Consumer } = createContext(users[ 0 ]); class UpdateBlocker extends React . Component { shouldComponentUpdate() { return false ; } render() { return this .props.children; } } class App extends React . Component { state = { currentUser : Provider.defaultValue }; componentDidMount() { setInterval( () => { const index = Math .floor( Math .random() * users.length); this .setState({ currentUser : users[index] }); }, 2000 ); } render() { return ( < Provider value = {this.state.currentUser} > < UpdateBlocker > < Consumer > {currentUser => < p > The current user is {currentUser.name} </ p > } </ Consumer > </ UpdateBlocker > </ Provider > ); } }

Enjoy!

About

react-broadcast is developed and maintained by React Training. If you're interested in learning more about what React can do for your company, please get in touch!