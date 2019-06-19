This library solves the problem that CSS media queries alone could not solve. Sometimes you want to create an application that looks a certain way on desktop and a certain way on mobile. Sometimes the components look too different for you to be able to just change the CSS, you have to make one component for desktop and another for mobile. This is bad, because the JavaScript for the hidden component is still running in the background even though you are not seeing it.
react-breakpoints allows you to use the viewport width to load different components, opening up for building more complex responsive applications without suffering the performance problems of hidden desktop components on your mobile site and vice versa.
Version 2.0.0 was rewrite with the new context API that came in React
16.3.0. A polyfill for older React versions is included in the library, so it is backwards compatible with
15.x.x and
16.x.x. However, version 4.0.0 will no longer support
15.x.x.
Version 3.0.0 introduced
<Media> with
renderProps an alternative to the
withBreakpoints HOC.
debounceOptions object passdown if needed.
npm install --save react-breakpoints
First you need to include the
ReactBreakpoints component in your component tree. It expects an object that will represent your breakpoints.
// index.js
import App from './App'
import ReactBreakpoints from 'react-breakpoints'
const breakpoints = {
mobile: 320,
mobileLandscape: 480,
tablet: 768,
tabletLandscape: 1024,
desktop: 1200,
desktopLarge: 1500,
desktopWide: 1920,
}
ReactDOM.render(
<ReactBreakpoints breakpoints={breakpoints}>
<App />
</ReactBreakpoints>,
document.getElementById('root'),
)
When you want access to the current screen width inside a component you import the
withBreakpoints function, wrapping your component when you export it. This will give you access to
props.currentBreakpoint which updates whenever you resize your window to the point where it hits a new breakpoint, or your device orientation changes. It also adds
props.breakpoints which is the original object which you supplied to the
ReactBreakpoints component, so you can make comparisons with
props.currentBreakpoint.
import { Media } from 'react-breakpoints'
class Navigation extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Media>
{({ breakpoints, currentBreakpoint }) =>
breakpoints[currentBreakpoint] > breakpoints.desktop ? (
<DesktopNavigation />
) : (
<TouchNavigation />
)
}
</Media>
)
}
}
export default Navigation
import { withBreakpoints } from 'react-breakpoints'
class Navigation extends React.Component {
render() {
const { breakpoints, currentBreakpoint } = this.props
return (
<div>
{breakpoints[currentBreakpoint] > breakpoints.desktop ? (
<DesktopNavigation />
) : (
<TouchNavigation />
)}
</div>
)
}
}
export default withBreakpoints(Navigation)
Here is a more extensive example with renderProps:
import { Media } from 'react-breakpoints'
const MyComponent = props => (
<div>
<h3>Select from the list below:</h3>
<Media>
{({ breakpoints, currentBreakpoint }) => {
switch (currentBreakpoint) {
case breakpoints.mobile:
return <MobileList />
case breakpoints.tablet:
return <TabletList />
case breakpoints.desktop:
return <DesktopList />
}
}}
</Media>
</div>
)
export default MyComponent
// server.js
import ReactBreakpoints from 'react-breakpoints'
const breakpoints = {
mobile: 320,
mobileLandscape: 480,
tablet: 768,
tabletLandscape: 1024,
desktop: 1200,
desktopLarge: 1500,
desktopWide: 1920,
}
const guessedBreakpoint = breakpoints.mobile // create your own logic to generate this
const markup = renderToString(
<ReactBreakpoints
guessedBreakpoint={guessedBreakpoint}
breakpoints={breakpoints}
>
<App />
</ReactBreakpoints>,
)
breakpointUnit: string option
Set the unit type of the breakpoints. Either 'em' or 'px'. The default is 'px'.
ReactDOM.render(
<ReactBreakpoints
breakpoints={...}
breakpointUnit="em"
>
<App />
</ReactBreakpoints>
, document.getElementById('root')
)
debounceResize: bool option
By default, this library does NOT debounce the
resize listener. However, by passing the
debounceResize prop to the
ReactBreakpoints component it will be enabled with a default delay.
ReactDOM.render(
<ReactBreakpoints
breakpoints={...}
debounceResize={true}
>
<App />
</ReactBreakpoints>
, document.getElementById('root')
)
debounceDelay: number[ms] option
Set a custom delay in milliseconds for how the length of the debounce wait.
ReactDOM.render(
<ReactBreakpoints
breakpoints={...}
debounceResize={true}
debounceDelay={100}
>
<App />
</ReactBreakpoints>
, document.getElementById('root')
)
defaultBreakpoint: number option
In case you always want to default to a certain breakpoint.
const breakpoints = {
mobile: 320,
tablet: 768,
desktop: 1025,
}
ReactDOM.render(
<ReactBreakpoints
breakpoints={breakpoints}
defaultBreakpoint={breakpoints.mobile}
>
<App />
</ReactBreakpoints>,
document.getElementById('root'),
)