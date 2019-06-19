This library solves the problem that CSS media queries alone could not solve. Sometimes you want to create an application that looks a certain way on desktop and a certain way on mobile. Sometimes the components look too different for you to be able to just change the CSS, you have to make one component for desktop and another for mobile. This is bad, because the JavaScript for the hidden component is still running in the background even though you are not seeing it.

react-breakpoints allows you to use the viewport width to load different components, opening up for building more complex responsive applications without suffering the performance problems of hidden desktop components on your mobile site and vice versa.

Version 2.0.0 was rewrite with the new context API that came in React 16.3.0 . A polyfill for older React versions is included in the library, so it is backwards compatible with 15.x.x and 16.x.x . However, version 4.0.0 will no longer support 15.x.x .

Version 3.0.0 introduced <Media> with renderProps an alternative to the withBreakpoints HOC.

Roadmap

debounceOptions object passdown if needed.

Installation

npm install --save react-breakpoints

Usage

First you need to include the ReactBreakpoints component in your component tree. It expects an object that will represent your breakpoints.

import App from './App' import ReactBreakpoints from 'react-breakpoints' const breakpoints = { mobile : 320 , mobileLandscape : 480 , tablet : 768 , tabletLandscape : 1024 , desktop : 1200 , desktopLarge : 1500 , desktopWide : 1920 , } ReactDOM.render( < ReactBreakpoints breakpoints = {breakpoints} > < App /> </ ReactBreakpoints > , document .getElementById( 'root' ), )

Inside your components

When you want access to the current screen width inside a component you import the withBreakpoints function, wrapping your component when you export it. This will give you access to props.currentBreakpoint which updates whenever you resize your window to the point where it hits a new breakpoint, or your device orientation changes. It also adds props.breakpoints which is the original object which you supplied to the ReactBreakpoints component, so you can make comparisons with props.currentBreakpoint .

Render Props

import { Media } from 'react-breakpoints' class Navigation extends React . Component { render() { return ( < Media > {({ breakpoints, currentBreakpoint }) => breakpoints[currentBreakpoint] > breakpoints.desktop ? ( < DesktopNavigation /> ) : ( < TouchNavigation /> ) } </ Media > ) } } export default Navigation

HOC

import { withBreakpoints } from 'react-breakpoints' class Navigation extends React . Component { render() { const { breakpoints, currentBreakpoint } = this .props return ( < div > {breakpoints[currentBreakpoint] > breakpoints.desktop ? ( < DesktopNavigation /> ) : ( < TouchNavigation /> )} </ div > ) } } export default withBreakpoints(Navigation)

Here is a more extensive example with renderProps:

import { Media } from 'react-breakpoints' const MyComponent = props => ( < div > < h3 > Select from the list below: </ h3 > < Media > {({ breakpoints, currentBreakpoint }) => { switch (currentBreakpoint) { case breakpoints.mobile: return < MobileList /> case breakpoints.tablet: return < TabletList /> case breakpoints.desktop: return < DesktopList /> } }} </ Media > </ div > ) export default MyComponent

Server side rendering

import ReactBreakpoints from 'react-breakpoints' const breakpoints = { mobile : 320 , mobileLandscape : 480 , tablet : 768 , tabletLandscape : 1024 , desktop : 1200 , desktopLarge : 1500 , desktopWide : 1920 , } const guessedBreakpoint = breakpoints.mobile const markup = renderToString( < ReactBreakpoints guessedBreakpoint = {guessedBreakpoint} breakpoints = {breakpoints} > < App /> </ ReactBreakpoints > , )

Options

breakpointUnit: string option

Set the unit type of the breakpoints. Either 'em' or 'px'. The default is 'px'.

ReactDOM.render( < ReactBreakpoints breakpoints = {...} breakpointUnit = "em" > < App /> </ ReactBreakpoints > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) )

debounceResize: bool option

By default, this library does NOT debounce the resize listener. However, by passing the debounceResize prop to the ReactBreakpoints component it will be enabled with a default delay.

ReactDOM.render( < ReactBreakpoints breakpoints = {...} debounceResize = {true} > < App /> </ ReactBreakpoints > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) )

debounceDelay: number[ms] option

Set a custom delay in milliseconds for how the length of the debounce wait.

ReactDOM.render( < ReactBreakpoints breakpoints = {...} debounceResize = {true} debounceDelay = {100} > < App /> </ ReactBreakpoints > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) )

defaultBreakpoint: number option

In case you always want to default to a certain breakpoint.