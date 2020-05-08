🏠 >
This is completely router-independent solution. You can use it with any version
of React Router (2 or 3 or 4) or any other routing library for React or without
routing at all. All what you need is just to specify components for breadcrumbs
items and its props. However props and components should be specified
separately. Props should be specified
in intermediator component
BreadcrumbsItem anywhere in your hierarchy of
components and routes.
Visit live DEMO (source code of demo in example folder)
const Profile = ({user}) => (
<div>
<BreadcrumbsItem
to=`/user/${user.login}`
icon='account-box'
>
{user.firstName} {user.lastName}
</BreadcrumbsItem>
<h1>
{user.firstName} {user.lastName}
</h1>
</div>
)
npm install --save react-through react-breadcrumbs-dynamic
# definitions may be installed if typescript is used
# ( worked for 1.0.10, leave feedback if any )
npm install --save @types/react-breadcrumbs-dynamic
Do you already use declarative communications through react tree with
react-through?
Just add
<ThroughProvider/> to the root of your React component tree:
import {ThroughProvider} from 'react-through'
const theApp = (
<ThroughProvider>
<App />
</ThroughProvider>
)
ReactDOM.render(theApp, document.getElementById('root'))
In this example the
react-router v4
<NavLink> is used as breadcrumbs item:
import {Breadcrumbs} from 'react-breadcrumbs-dynamic'
const Page = (props) => (
return (
<div className="App">
<Header>
<Breadcrumbs
separator={<b> / </b>}
item={NavLink}
finalItem={'b'}
finalProps={{
style: {color: 'red'}
}}
/>
</Header>
{props.children}
<Footer>
<Breadcrumbs/>
</Footer>
</div>
)
}
Please note that
item and
finalItem require react component (class) instead
of react element. However
separator requires react element.
By default order of items is based on URL length. You can override the sort order
as you like just specify comparision function in
compare prop which receive
pair of objects containing props of breadcrumbs item. For example:
<Breadcrumbs compare={(a,b)=>a.weight-b.weight} removeProps={{weight: true}} />.
If you use
<a> tag based items then you will find
renameProps or
duplicateProps useful to map prop
to on prop
href like this:
<Breadcrumbs renameProps={{to:"href"}} />.
Each routed component in your react tree is generally associated with route
and with correspondent breadcrumbs. Each component may add its breadcrumbs
item by rendering
<BreadcrumbsItem> with any props and children.
Example tree of routed components with breadcrumbs items:
import {BreadcrumbsItem} from 'react-breadcrumbs-dynamic'
const App = (props) => (
<div>
<BreadcrumbsItem to='/'>Main Page</BreadcrumbsItem>
{props.children}
<Route exact path="/user" component={User} />
</div>
)
const User = (props) => (
<div>
<BreadcrumbsItem to='/user'>Home</BreadcrumbsItem>
<h2>Home</h2>
{props.children}
<Route exact path="/user/contacts" component={Contacts} />
</div>
)
const Contacts = (props) => (
<div>
<BreadcrumbsItem to='/user/contacts'>Contacts</BreadcrumbsItem>
<h2>Contacts</h2>
...
</div>
)
You can declaratively pass props with any data, functions, components and so on through react tree in any direction because react-through allows to do that.
The result of above code will represent breadcrumbs like this:
<NavLink to='/'>Main Page</NavLink>
<b> / </b>
<NavLink to='/user'>Home</NavLink>
<b> / </b>
<b to='/user/contacts'>Contacts</b>
If you use library or if you think that it is good for use - let people know about that - click the star.
Breadcrumbs component props
The breadcrumbs instance is implemented in the
Breadcrumbs component, which
is the
through container in terms of
react-through.
|property
|type
|default
|description
separator
|element
undefined
|separator between breadcrumbs items
item
|component
a
|component of breadcrumbs items
finalItem
|component
|value of
item prop
|component of final breadcrumbs item
finalProps
|object
{}
|final item props - will override specified in
BreadcrumbsItem
container
|component
span
|wrapper component
containerProps
|object
{}
|props for
container component
compare
|function
|(a,b)=>a.to.length-b.to.length
|comparision function for sorting items
hideIfEmpty
|boolean
false
|show or hide breadcrumbs container if items exist or not
renameProps
|object
{}
|rename props passed from item
BreadcrumbsItem to
item
duplicateProps
|object
{}
|duplicate props passed from item
BreadcrumbsItem to
item
removeProps
|object
{}
|props aren't passed from item
BreadcrumbsItem to
item
BreadcrumbsItem component props
The
BreadcrumbsItem component is the
through agent with bearing key in
prop
to in terms of react-through.
The
BreadcrumbsItem component may have any prop and may have children. Each prop
for
BreadcrumbsItem will be passed to correspondent breadcrumb component specified
in
item or
finalItem prop of
Breadcrumbs. Only one prop is mandatory.
|property
|type
|default
|description
to
|string
|required
|mandatory required bearing key with URL
...
|any
|any properties - will be mapped to correspondent breadcrumb item
withBreadcrumbsItem() function
Advanced usage higher order component function. It acquire one argument with
your custom react component and return appropriate component which will have
breadcrumbs in its props with methods
item() and
items() like
throughAgent from react-through.
this.props.breadcrumbs.item() and
this.props.breadcrumbs.items()
Advanced usage methods to configure breadcrumbs item of your react component.
These methods will be added to props by HOC of
withBreadcrumbsItem function.
The function
item() accepts one react component with props and the functions
items() accepts react component with children which may contain any number of
components to create correspondent number of breadcrumbs item. The breadcrumbs
item for these functions may be any react component and only props is
significant. The
Dummy and the
Item components is exported by library
for this case. Each function accepts null to reset breadcrumbs items to none if
current component is no more needed to represent any breadcrumbs items.
The
through area name used by this library is defined in
breadcrumbsThroughArea variable.
The prop name which contain bearing key is defined in
breadcrumbsBearingKey.
import { breadcrumbsThroughArea } from 'react-breadcrumbs-dynamic'
import { breadcrumbsBearingKey } from 'react-breadcrumbs-dynamic'