A few small React components to make integrating Braintree's Hosted Fields easier.
I've also written a vendor agnostic library PaymentFields It's an extension of this library to also support Square and Stripe. You might check that out if you ever think you'll need to support additional processors.
import { Braintree, HostedField } from 'react-braintree-fields';
class MySillyCheckoutForm extends React.PureComponent {
function onSubmit() {
// could also obtain a reference to the Braintree wrapper element and call `.tokenize()`
this.getToken({ cardholderName: 'My Order Name' }).then((payload) => {
console.log("nonce=" , payload.nonce)
console.log("device_data", this.device_data)
})
}
onCardTypeChange() {
this.setState({ card: (1 === cards.length) ? cards[0].type : '' });
}
function onFocus(event) {
console.log("number is focused", event);
}
onError(err) {
console.warn(err);
this.ccNum.focus(); // focus number field
}
onAuthorizationSuccess() {
this.setState({ isBraintreeReady : true });
}
onDataCollectorInstanceReady(err, dataCollectorInstance) {
if(!err) this.device_data = dataCollectorInstance.deviceData
}
render() {
return (
<Braintree
className={ this.state.isBraintreeReady ? '' : 'disabled' }
authorization='sandbox_g42y39zw_348pk9cgf3bgyw2b'
onAuthorizationSuccess={this.onAuthorizationSuccess}
onDataCollectorInstanceReady={this.onDataCollectorInstanceReady}
onError={this.handleError}
onCardTypeChange={this.onCardTypeChange}
getTokenRef={ref => (this.getToken = ref)}
styles={{
'input': {
'font-size': '14px',
'font-family': 'helvetica, tahoma, calibri, sans-serif',
'color': '#3a3a3a'
},
':focus': {
'color': 'black'
}
}}
>
<div className="fields">
<HostedField type="number" onFocus={onFocus} ref={ccNum => (this.ccNum = ccNum)} />
<HostedField type="expirationDate" />
<HostedField type="cvv" />
</div>
<button onClick={onSubmit}>Submit</button>
</Braintree>
);
}
}
See demo site for a working example. It renders demo/demo-class.jsx There is also a functional version available that illustrates how to work around the issue of storing a function reference using setState that was discovered in issue #20
Props:
nonce and other data from Braintree. If rejected it will return the error notice from Braintree
Braintree.dataCollector.create. This can be used in conjunction with Braintree's Advanced Fraud Tools.
Props:
See the Braintree api docs for more details
Fields also have "focus" and "clear" methods. These may be called by obtaining a reference to the field.