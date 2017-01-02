React Bounds Element Queries in React

Like Media Queries - Set min and max values like breakpoints.

Use the Bounds in JS - Active bounds are passed down as props.

Use the Bounds in CSS - Use the bound names to style the component with CSS.

Installation & Usage

npm install react-bounds --save

Wrap a Component

Require react-bounds into a component. Wrap the export with bounds.wrap and react-bounds will start tracking the width and height of the component.

var React = require ( 'react' ); var bounds = require ( 'react-bounds' ); var SomeComponent = React.createClass({ render(){ return < div > Some Component </ div > } }); module .exports = bounds.wrap(SomeComponent);

Define Bounds

Create a bounds method that returns an object with all of the bound information for that component:

var React = require ( 'react' ); var bounds = require ( 'react-bounds' ); var SomeComponent = React.createClass({ bounds() { return { 'bound-name' : { minWidth : 0 , maxWidth : 500 , }, }; } render(){ return < div > { this.props.activeBounds } </ div > } }); module .exports = bounds.wrap(SomeComponent);