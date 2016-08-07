openbase logo
react-bouncefix

by bigdatr
1.0.5

A ReactJS component to stop elastic bouncing on body

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

react-bouncefix

A ReactJS component which stops elastic bouncing from moving the entire page(body) when scrollable element has reached the extremes.

Credit

This is a ReactJS implementation of @jaridmargolin's bouncefix.js

Why?

IOS (since IOS 5) offers native touch scrolling within nested containers via -webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;, however, if scrolling occurs at one of the extremes, top or bottom, the elastic bounce occurs on the page rather than the nested container. bouncefix.js offers a viable solution to fix this issue. react-bouncefix is a reuseable component for ReactJS based applications

note: If there is no content to scroll, scrolling is blocked on the container. This may cause issues if attempting to implement a scroll to refresh feature. This can be overcome creating a wrapper inside of your container and setting the height to 100% with a top and bottom padding of 1px (Not perfect, hackish, but it works)

##Install

npm install react-bouncefix

##Example For documentation on how to use react, check out http://facebook.github.io/react/docs/getting-started.html

####For projects using JSX

/** @jsx React.DOM */
var Bouncefix = require('react-bouncefix');

var MyComponent = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    return (
        <Bouncefix className="Bouncefix">
            Hello from MyComponent!
        </Bouncefix>
    );
  }
});


React.renderComponent(
    MyComponent,
    document.getElementById('container')
);

Add to your css

.Bouncefix {
    overflow-y: auto;
    overflow-x: hidden;
  -webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;
}

##Parameters

#####component By default this will be a div, however, you may specify any React supported element. See http://facebook.github.io/react/docs/tags-and-attributes.html#html-elements

<Bouncefix className="Bouncefix" componentClass="ul">
    Hello from MyComponent!
</Bouncefix>

