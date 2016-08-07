A ReactJS component which stops elastic bouncing from moving the entire page(body) when scrollable element has reached the extremes.
This is a ReactJS implementation of @jaridmargolin's bouncefix.js
IOS (since IOS 5) offers native touch scrolling within nested containers via
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;, however, if scrolling occurs at one of the extremes, top or bottom, the elastic bounce occurs on the page rather than the nested container.
bouncefix.js offers a viable solution to fix this issue.
react-bouncefix is a reuseable component for ReactJS based applications
note: If there is no content to scroll, scrolling is blocked on the container. This may cause issues if attempting to implement a scroll to refresh feature. This can be overcome creating a wrapper inside of your container and setting the height to 100% with a top and bottom padding of 1px (Not perfect, hackish, but it works)
##Install
npm install react-bouncefix
##Example For documentation on how to use react, check out http://facebook.github.io/react/docs/getting-started.html
####For projects using JSX
/** @jsx React.DOM */
var Bouncefix = require('react-bouncefix');
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<Bouncefix className="Bouncefix">
Hello from MyComponent!
</Bouncefix>
);
}
});
React.renderComponent(
MyComponent,
document.getElementById('container')
);
Add to your css
.Bouncefix {
overflow-y: auto;
overflow-x: hidden;
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;
}
##Parameters
#####component
By default this will be a
div, however, you may specify any React supported element. See http://facebook.github.io/react/docs/tags-and-attributes.html#html-elements
<Bouncefix className="Bouncefix" componentClass="ul">
Hello from MyComponent!
</Bouncefix>