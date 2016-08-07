A ReactJS component which stops elastic bouncing from moving the entire page(body) when scrollable element has reached the extremes.

Credit

This is a ReactJS implementation of @jaridmargolin's bouncefix.js

IOS (since IOS 5) offers native touch scrolling within nested containers via -webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch; , however, if scrolling occurs at one of the extremes, top or bottom, the elastic bounce occurs on the page rather than the nested container. bouncefix.js offers a viable solution to fix this issue. react-bouncefix is a reuseable component for ReactJS based applications

note: If there is no content to scroll, scrolling is blocked on the container. This may cause issues if attempting to implement a scroll to refresh feature. This can be overcome creating a wrapper inside of your container and setting the height to 100% with a top and bottom padding of 1px (Not perfect, hackish, but it works)

##Install

npm install react-bouncefix

##Example For documentation on how to use react, check out http://facebook.github.io/react/docs/getting-started.html

####For projects using JSX

var Bouncefix = require ( 'react-bouncefix' ); var MyComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < Bouncefix className = "Bouncefix" > Hello from MyComponent! </ Bouncefix > ); } }); React.renderComponent( MyComponent, document .getElementById( 'container' ) );

Add to your css

.Bouncefix { overflow-y : auto; overflow-x : hidden; -webkit-overflow-scrolling : touch; }

##Parameters

#####component By default this will be a div , however, you may specify any React supported element. See http://facebook.github.io/react/docs/tags-and-attributes.html#html-elements