rbd

react-bottom-drawer

by Francesc Pellicero
0.1.1 (see all)

A React Component to build friendly dialogs that slide from the bottom

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Bottom Drawer

This package contains a single React component that allows you to build mobile-friendly dialogs that slide from the bottom.

While it works on desktop, it is designed as a mobile interaction.

It has 100% typescript support, as it's written in typescript.

Usage

Using it is pretty straight-forward, just import the component, and place the content as it's children.

import React from "react";
import Drawer from "react-bottom-drawer";

function DemoDrawer() {
  const [isVisible, setIsVisible] = React.useState(false);

  const onClose = React.useCallback(() => {
    setIsVisible(false);
  }, []);

  return (
    <Drawer
      isVisible={isVisible}
      onClose={onClose}
    >
      { ... }
    </Drawer>
  )
}

Props

PropTypeRequired?Default ValueDescription
isVisiblebooleanRequired-Shows or hides the modal
onClosefunctionRequired-Invoked when the drawer should be close. You shoud be setting isVisible to false in this callback
mountOnEnterbooleanOptionaltrueIf true, the children won't be mounted until isVisible is true. If false, we will mount the children, and hide them via CSS.
unmountOnExitbooleanOptionaltrueIf true, we will unmount the children once isVisible goes back to false. If false, we won't unmount the children after mounting them.
durationnumberOptional250Duration of the enter / exit animation in ms
hideScrollbarsbooleanOptionalfalseIf true, scrollbars won't appear even if content is scrollable
classNamestringOptionalundefinedFor theming. If provided, it will generate classNames for all divs based on the provided value

Examples

Click here to see some examples on codesandbox.

Theming

You can provide custom styles by providing a custom className prop. You can use them to add styling to the drawer. If you need to override some values, you probably need to use !important.

These are all the available classNames:


.drawer {

}

.drawer__backdrop {

}

.drawer__handle-wrapper {

}

.drawer__handle {

}

.drawer__content {

}

