This package contains a single React component that allows you to build mobile-friendly dialogs that slide from the bottom.
While it works on desktop, it is designed as a mobile interaction.
It has 100% typescript support, as it's written in typescript.
Using it is pretty straight-forward, just import the component, and place the content as it's children.
import React from "react";
import Drawer from "react-bottom-drawer";
function DemoDrawer() {
const [isVisible, setIsVisible] = React.useState(false);
const onClose = React.useCallback(() => {
setIsVisible(false);
}, []);
return (
<Drawer
isVisible={isVisible}
onClose={onClose}
>
{ ... }
</Drawer>
)
}
|Prop
|Type
|Required?
|Default Value
|Description
|isVisible
boolean
|Required
|-
|Shows or hides the modal
|onClose
function
|Required
|-
|Invoked when the drawer should be close. You shoud be setting
isVisible to false in this callback
|mountOnEnter
boolean
|Optional
true
|If true, the children won't be mounted until
isVisible is true. If false, we will mount the children, and hide them via CSS.
|unmountOnExit
boolean
|Optional
true
|If true, we will unmount the children once
isVisible goes back to
false. If false, we won't unmount the children after mounting them.
|duration
number
|Optional
250
|Duration of the enter / exit animation in ms
|hideScrollbars
boolean
|Optional
false
|If true, scrollbars won't appear even if content is scrollable
|className
string
|Optional
undefined
|For theming. If provided, it will generate classNames for all divs based on the provided value
Click here to see some examples on codesandbox.
You can provide custom styles by providing a custom
className prop. You can use them to add styling to
the drawer. If you need to override some values, you probably need to use
!important.
These are all the available
classNames:
.drawer {
}
.drawer__backdrop {
}
.drawer__handle-wrapper {
}
.drawer__handle {
}
.drawer__content {
}