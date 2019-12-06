npm install react-border-wrapper
yarn add react-border-wrapper
Use the border wrapper in the same way you would use a
<div>.
import * as React from 'react'
import BorderWrapper from 'react-border-wrapper'
class Example extends React.Component {
render () {
return (
<BorderWrapper>
// Content
</BorderWrapper>
)
}
}
|Prop
|Type
|Description
innerPadding
string
number
|Padding around the children on each edge.
borderWidth
string
number
|Width of the border.
borderRadius
string
number
|Radius of each corner. This radius is added on top of the inner padding. Thus, a large radius will create a large distance between the top and bottom borders.
borderColour
string
|CSS compatible string for the border colour
borderType
string
|CSS compatible
LineStyle string to change the border drawing style
topElement
rightElement
bottomElement
leftElement
Element
|JSX Element to be rendered at the specified side. If an element is not specified then all prop values for that side will be ignored.
topPosition
rightPosition
leftPosition
rightPosition
number
|A number between
0 and
1 to indicate a precentage (
0% to
100%) of where the component will be placed along the sides. Values greater than
1 or less than
0 will be at
1 and
0 respectively.
topOffset
rightOffset
leftOffset
rightOffset
string
number
|Offset the component on the given side by this value. Use this to help center or position each component to your desired location.
topGap
rightGap
bottomGap
leftGap
string
number
|Distance between the border and the position of the component to be rendered.
Use the following link to play around with the props and find a proper style. It is highly encouraged to export the props and either report an issue with them or submit them as a style to be used by other users.
https://metroxe.github.io/react-border-wrapper/
MIT © Christopher Powroznik