rbw

react-border-wrapper

by Christopher Powroznik
1.0.3 (see all)

A wrapper for placing elements along div borders.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

105

GitHub Stars

148

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

React Border Wrapper Logo

NPM NPM Github Issues

Test in Browser

Example

Installation

npm

npm install react-border-wrapper

yarn

yarn add react-border-wrapper

Usage

Use the border wrapper in the same way you would use a <div>.

import * as React from 'react'
import BorderWrapper from 'react-border-wrapper'

class Example extends React.Component {
  render () {
    return (
      <BorderWrapper>
        // Content
      </BorderWrapper>
    )
  }
}

Props

PropTypeDescription
innerPaddingstring numberPadding around the children on each edge.
borderWidthstring numberWidth of the border.
borderRadiusstring numberRadius of each corner. This radius is added on top of the inner padding. Thus, a large radius will create a large distance between the top and bottom borders.
borderColourstringCSS compatible string for the border colour
borderTypestringCSS compatible LineStyle string to change the border drawing style
topElement rightElement bottomElement leftElementElementJSX Element to be rendered at the specified side. If an element is not specified then all prop values for that side will be ignored.
topPosition rightPosition leftPosition rightPositionnumberA number between 0 and 1 to indicate a precentage (0% to 100%) of where the component will be placed along the sides. Values greater than 1 or less than 0 will be at 1 and 0 respectively.
topOffset rightOffset leftOffset rightOffsetstring numberOffset the component on the given side by this value. Use this to help center or position each component to your desired location.
topGap rightGap bottomGap leftGapstring numberDistance between the border and the position of the component to be rendered.

Playground

Use the following link to play around with the props and find a proper style. It is highly encouraged to export the props and either report an issue with them or submit them as a style to be used by other users.

https://metroxe.github.io/react-border-wrapper/

License

MIT © Christopher Powroznik

100
