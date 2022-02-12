A really simple implementation of Bootstrap 4 modal dialogs for React. Also works with Bootstrap 5!
import React from 'react';
import Modal from 'react-bootstrap4-modal';
class Spacecraft extends React.Component {
// event handling methods go here
render() {
return (
<Modal visible={true} onClickBackdrop={this.modalBackdropClicked}>
<div className="modal-header">
<h5 className="modal-title">Red Alert!</h5>
</div>
<div className="modal-body">
<p>Enemy vessel approaching!</p>
</div>
<div className="modal-footer">
<button type="button" className="btn btn-secondary" onClick={this.onPanic}>
Panic
</button>
<button type="button" className="btn btn-primary" onClick={this.onFirePhasers}>
Fire phasers
</button>
</div>
</Modal>
);
}
}
With react-bootstrap4-modal, you're responsible for rendering all the inner content of the modal dialog. react-bootstrap4-modal simply provides the logic for rendering the modal itself and its backdrop. In addition, it emulates the browser shenanigans necessary to support Bootstrap 4's built-in CSS transitions (essentially, by delaying some of the effects of changing the
visible prop for 150 milliseconds).
react-bootstrap4-modal also contains a
ConfirmModal component, which is intended as an easy responsive replacement for the browser's
confirm built-in function.
|Prop name
|Type
|Description
|visible
|boolean (required)
|Whether or not the modal is currently visible
|className
|string (optional)
|If present, additional class names that will be added to the
<div class="modal">.
|dialogClassName
|string (optional)
|If present, additional class names that will be added to the
<div class="modal-dialog"> (such as
modal-lg or
modal-sm).
|onClickBackdrop
|function (optional)
|If present, a function that will be called when the user clicks on the backdrop behind the modal
|wrapperProps
|object (optional)
|If present, additional props that will be added to the wrapper div around the modal and its backdrop.
|fade
|boolean (optional)
|If true (default) will apply the fade class and some timeouts to fade the modal and backdrop in, if false the transition will be instant and the fade class will not be applied
Any other props besides these will be added to the
<div class="modal">.
|Prop name
|Type
|Description
|visible
|boolean (required)
|Whether or not the modal is currently visible
|onOK
|function (required)
|A function that will be called when the user clicks "OK"
|okText
|string (optional)
|The text that is displayed on the OK button
|onCancel
|function (required)
|A function that will be called when the user clicks "Cancel"
|cancelText
|string (optional)
|The text that is displayed on the Cancel button
|disableButtons
|boolean (optional)
|If true, the OK and Cancel buttons will be disabled
Any other props besides these will be passed to the
Modal component this renders (so you can use any of the props from
Modal here as well).
react-bootstrap4-modal is Copyright © 2017-2021 Nat Budin and released under the terms and conditions of the MIT License. See the COPYING file for more details.