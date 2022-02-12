A really simple implementation of Bootstrap 4 modal dialogs for React. Also works with Bootstrap 5!

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import Modal from 'react-bootstrap4-modal' ; class Spacecraft extends React . Component { render() { return ( < Modal visible = {true} onClickBackdrop = {this.modalBackdropClicked} > < div className = "modal-header" > < h5 className = "modal-title" > Red Alert! </ h5 > </ div > < div className = "modal-body" > < p > Enemy vessel approaching! </ p > </ div > < div className = "modal-footer" > < button type = "button" className = "btn btn-secondary" onClick = {this.onPanic} > Panic </ button > < button type = "button" className = "btn btn-primary" onClick = {this.onFirePhasers} > Fire phasers </ button > </ div > </ Modal > ); } }

With react-bootstrap4-modal, you're responsible for rendering all the inner content of the modal dialog. react-bootstrap4-modal simply provides the logic for rendering the modal itself and its backdrop. In addition, it emulates the browser shenanigans necessary to support Bootstrap 4's built-in CSS transitions (essentially, by delaying some of the effects of changing the visible prop for 150 milliseconds).

react-bootstrap4-modal also contains a ConfirmModal component, which is intended as an easy responsive replacement for the browser's confirm built-in function.

Modal Props

Prop name Type Description visible boolean (required) Whether or not the modal is currently visible className string (optional) If present, additional class names that will be added to the <div class="modal"> . dialogClassName string (optional) If present, additional class names that will be added to the <div class="modal-dialog"> (such as modal-lg or modal-sm ). onClickBackdrop function (optional) If present, a function that will be called when the user clicks on the backdrop behind the modal wrapperProps object (optional) If present, additional props that will be added to the wrapper div around the modal and its backdrop. fade boolean (optional) If true (default) will apply the fade class and some timeouts to fade the modal and backdrop in, if false the transition will be instant and the fade class will not be applied

Any other props besides these will be added to the <div class="modal"> .

ConfirmModal Props

Prop name Type Description visible boolean (required) Whether or not the modal is currently visible onOK function (required) A function that will be called when the user clicks "OK" okText string (optional) The text that is displayed on the OK button onCancel function (required) A function that will be called when the user clicks "Cancel" cancelText string (optional) The text that is displayed on the Cancel button disableButtons boolean (optional) If true, the OK and Cancel buttons will be disabled

Any other props besides these will be passed to the Modal component this renders (so you can use any of the props from Modal here as well).

License

react-bootstrap4-modal is Copyright © 2017-2021 Nat Budin and released under the terms and conditions of the MIT License. See the COPYING file for more details.