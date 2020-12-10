React Wizard

React Bootstrap Wizard is a react component package that allows you to split a complicated flow or a complicated form in multiple steps and it's made with reactstrap components and React using Creative Tim Now UI styles.

Installation

npm install --save react-bootstrap-wizard @latest

Usage

Import react-wizard in your component:

import ReactWizard from 'react-bootstrap-wizard' ;

After that, in your component render method add the following line:

<ReactWizard {...props} />

Properties

ReactWizard.defaultProps = { validate: false , previousButtonText: "Previous" , finishButtonText: "Finish" , nextButtonText: "Next" , color: "primary" , progressbar: false }; ReactWizard.propTypes = { color: PropTypes.oneOf(["primary", "green" , "orange" , "red" , "blue" ]), previousButtonClasses: PropTypes.string, finishButtonClasses: PropTypes.string, nextButtonClasses: PropTypes.string, headerTextCenter: PropTypes.bool, navSteps: PropTypes.bool, validate: PropTypes.bool, finishButtonClick: PropTypes.func, previousButtonText: PropTypes.node, finishButtonText: PropTypes.node, nextButtonText: PropTypes.node, title: PropTypes.node, description: PropTypes.node, progressbar: PropTypes.bool, steps: PropTypes.arrayOf( PropTypes.shape({ stepName: PropTypes.string.isRequired, stepIcon: PropTypes.string, component: PropTypes.func.isRequired, stepProps: PropTypes.object, }) ).isRequired };

color

This prop is used to create the background color of the header and can be one of (default is the first option):

1. 'primary' 2. 'green' 3. 'orange' 4. 'red' 5. 'blue'

previousButtonClasses

This is a string prop that you can use it to add new classes to the previous button that appears in the footer.

nextButtonClasses

This is a string prop that you can use it to add new classes to the next button that appears in the footer.

finishButtonClasses

This is a string prop that you can use it to add new classes to the finish button that appears in the footer.

previousButtonText

This is a prop used to add text/node to the previous button (default is Previous).

nextButtonText

This is a prop used to add text/node to the next button (default is Next).

finishButtonText

This is a prop used to add text/node to the previous button (default is Finish).

headerTextCenter

Use this prop to make the title and subtitle of the wizard center aligned.

navSteps

Use this prop to make the wizard steps clickable.

title

Use this prop to add a nice title to your wizard.

description

Use this prop to add a nice description / subtitle to your wizard.

progressbar

By setting this prop to true, a progressbar will we rendered instead of a moving tab for the active tab (default is false).

steps

This is an array of objects. This objects have two properties:

stepName -> used for the name that will appear in the nav (these have to be unique) stepIcon -> used to add an icon alongside the name (these has to be a string) component -> this is what will be rendered for each stepName (has to be class/function) stepProps -> this props will be added to the step upon rendering (has to be an object - like the state object) Example of steps:

var steps = [ { stepName: "About" , stepIcon: "tim-icons icon-single-02" , component: Step1 }, { stepName: "Account" , stepIcon: "tim-icons icon-settings-gear-63" , component: Step2 }, { stepName: "Address" , stepIcon: "tim-icons icon-delivery-fast" , component: Step3, stepProps: { prop1: true , prop2: "A string" } } ];

This controls the validation of each step. The user won't be able to pass a step that isn't valid. The validation is done in each step's component class/function. You have to create a function isValidated with no parameters that will return one of true or false. If returned true, than the user will be able to go to the next step, else if returned false, than the user won't be able to go to the next step. If this prop is set, and the step component doesn't have the isValidated function, than the default will be considered true, and the user will be able to go to the next step.

finishButtonClick

This function is called when the user presses the finish button. See the bellow example to see how to use it.

function finishButtonClick ( allStepStates )

Example code with Class Components

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import ReactWizard from "react-bootstrap-wizard" ; import { Container, Row, Col } from "reactstrap" ; import "bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css" ; class FirstStep extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { firstStep : "first step here" }; } render() { return < div > Hey from First </ div > ; } } class SecondStep extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { secondStep : "second step here" }; } isValidated() { return true ; } render() { return < div > Hey from Second </ div > ; } } class ThirdStep extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { thirdStep : "third step here" }; } render() { return < div > Hey from Third </ div > ; } } var steps = [ { stepName : "First" , component : FirstStep }, { stepName : "Second" , component : SecondStep }, { stepName : "Third" , component : ThirdStep } ]; class WizardExample extends React . Component { finishButtonClick(allStates) { console .log(allStates); } render() { return ( < Container fluid style = {{ marginTop: " 15px " }}> < Row > < Col xs = {12} md = {6} className = "mr-auto ml-auto" > < ReactWizard steps = {steps} navSteps title = "react-wizard" description = "This will help you split a complicated flow or a complicated form in multiple steps." headerTextCenter validate color = "primary" finishButtonClick = {this.finishButtonClick} /> </ Col > </ Row > </ Container > ); } } ReactDOM.render( < WizardExample /> , document.getElementById("root"));

Example code with Function Components

Note, since this plugin relays on its children (the steps that you pass to it), to have a ref, so that it can access the isValidated function, you will need to make sure you forward a ref, thus, you will need the React.forwardRef .

Check the bellow example to understand the issue better.

Note, since this plugin relays on its children (the steps that you pass to it), to have a ref, so that it can access the isValidated function, you will need to make sure that the wizard component will be able to access this.refs.stepName.isValidated (this is just an example), and that is why, we will need to use the React.useImperativeHandle to add a function here, named isValidated which will further call the isValidated function of the component, or we will set it to undefined. We also use it for retrieving the state of the component.

Check the bellow example to understand the issue better.

We use this function, to let the parent component, the wizard, access the isValidated prop/function of its children.

Check the bellow example to understand the issue better.

state inside React.useImperativeHandle

We use this property, to let the parent component, the wizard, access the state of its children.

Check the bellow example to understand the issue better.

Example

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import ReactWizard from "react-bootstrap-wizard" ; import { Container, Row, Col } from "reactstrap" ; import "bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css" ; const FirstStep = React.forwardRef( ( props, ref ) => { const [randomState, setRandomState] = React.useState( "1. This is a random state for first step." ); React.useImperativeHandle(ref, () => ({ isValidated : undefined , state : { randomState, }, })); return < div > Hey from First </ div > ; }); const SecondStep = React.forwardRef( ( props, ref ) => { const [randomState, setRandomState] = React.useState( "2. This is a random state for second step." ); const isValidated = () => { return true ; }; React.useImperativeHandle(ref, () => ({ isValidated : () => { return isValidated(); }, state : { randomState, }, })); return < div > Hey from Second </ div > ; }); const ThirdStep = React.forwardRef( ( props, ref ) => { const [randomState, setRandomState] = React.useState( "3. This is a random state for third step." ); React.useImperativeHandle(ref, () => ({ isValidated : undefined , state : { randomState, }, })); return < div > Hey from Third </ div > ; }); var steps = [ { stepName : "First" , component : FirstStep }, { stepName : "Second" , component : SecondStep }, { stepName : "Third" , component : ThirdStep }, ]; function WizardExample ( ) { const finishButtonClick = ( allStates ) => { console .log(allStates); }; return ( < Container fluid style = {{ marginTop: " 15px " }}> < Row > < Col xs = {12} md = {6} className = "mr-auto ml-auto" > < ReactWizard steps = {steps} navSteps title = "react-wizard" description = "This will help you split a complicated flow or a complicated form in multiple steps." headerTextCenter validate color = "primary" finishButtonClick = {finishButtonClick} /> </ Col > </ Row > </ Container > ); } ReactDOM.render( < WizardExample /> , document.getElementById("root"));

How to work with NextJS

You will need to change:

import ReactWizard from "react-bootstrap-wizard" ;

To:

import dynamic from 'next/dynamic' const ReactWizard = dynamic( () => import ( 'react-bootstrap-wizard' )) if ( typeof window === "undefined" ) { global.window = {}; } if ( typeof document === "undefined" ) { global.document = {}; }

Styles

Be sure to include the styles in your project. You can either include the css:

import "react-bootstrap-wizard/dist/react-wizard.css"

Or the scss

import "react-bootstrap-wizard/dist/react-wizard.scss"

Dependencies

For this component to work properly you need to have the following libraries installed in your project: