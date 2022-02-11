React Bootstrap Typeahead

A React-based typeahead that relies on Bootstrap for styling and was originally inspired by Twitter's typeahead.js. It supports both single- and multi-selection and is compliant with WAI-ARIA authoring practices. Try the live examples.

Please note that documentation and examples apply to the most recent release and may no longer be applicable if you're using an outdated version.

Installation

npm install --save react-bootstrap-typeahead

or

yarn add react-bootstrap-typeahead

Include the module in your project:

import { Typeahead } from 'react-bootstrap-typeahead' ; var Typeahead = require ( 'react-bootstrap-typeahead' ).Typeahead;

UMD Build

Development and production builds are included in the NPM package. Alternatively, you can get them from CDNJS or unpkg.

Documentation

CSS

While the component relies primarily on Bootstrap, some additional styling is needed. You should include the provided CSS file in your project:

import 'react-bootstrap-typeahead/css/Typeahead.css' ;

or

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/react-bootstrap-typeahead/css/Typeahead.css" />

Bootstrap 5

In an effort to support Bootstrap 5, this package also contains a CSS file named Typeahead.bs5.css that should be included alongside the base CSS file above.

Examples

Try the live examples, which also include code samples. If you'd like to modify the examples, clone the repository and run npm install and npm start to build the example file. You can then open the HTML file locally in your browser.

You can also try out the following sandbox examples:

If you have an example use case that would be useful to others, please create a sandbox and submit a pull request to add it to the list!

Browser Support

Recent versions of the following browsers are supported:

Chrome

Firefox

Edge

Safari

Special thanks to BrowserStack for providing cross-browser testing support.

License

MIT