openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rbt

react-bootstrap-typeahead

by Eric Giovanola
6.0.0-alpha.4 (see all)

React typeahead with Bootstrap styling

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

123K

GitHub Stars

867

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Multi Select, React Autocomplete, React Tags

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Bootstrap Typeahead

A React-based typeahead that relies on Bootstrap for styling and was originally inspired by Twitter's typeahead.js. It supports both single- and multi-selection and is compliant with WAI-ARIA authoring practices. Try the live examples.

npm version npm downloads CI Codecov MIT License

Please note that documentation and examples apply to the most recent release and may no longer be applicable if you're using an outdated version.

Installation

npm install --save react-bootstrap-typeahead

or

yarn add react-bootstrap-typeahead

Include the module in your project:

import { Typeahead } from 'react-bootstrap-typeahead'; // ES2015
var Typeahead = require('react-bootstrap-typeahead').Typeahead; // CommonJS

UMD Build

Development and production builds are included in the NPM package. Alternatively, you can get them from CDNJS or unpkg.

Documentation

CSS

While the component relies primarily on Bootstrap, some additional styling is needed. You should include the provided CSS file in your project:

// Import as a module in your JS
import 'react-bootstrap-typeahead/css/Typeahead.css';

or

<!-- Link as a stylesheet in your HTML -->
<link
  rel="stylesheet"
  href="https://unpkg.com/react-bootstrap-typeahead/css/Typeahead.css"
/>

Bootstrap 5

In an effort to support Bootstrap 5, this package also contains a CSS file named Typeahead.bs5.css that should be included alongside the base CSS file above.

Examples

Try the live examples, which also include code samples. If you'd like to modify the examples, clone the repository and run npm install and npm start to build the example file. You can then open the HTML file locally in your browser.

You can also try out the following sandbox examples:

If you have an example use case that would be useful to others, please create a sandbox and submit a pull request to add it to the list!

Browser Support

Recent versions of the following browsers are supported:

  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Edge
  • Safari

Special thanks to BrowserStack for providing cross-browser testing support.

http://i.imgur.com/9aLP6Fx.png?1

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rs
react-selectThe Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
downshift🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
react-multi-select-componentLightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdownReact multiselect dropdown with search and various options
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
rc-tree-selectReact Tree Select
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
664K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
rvs
react-virtualized-selectHOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
39K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 40 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial