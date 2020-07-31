This is a react component of the http://www.bootstraptoggle.com/ project.

Usage

You need to include the bootstrap css file and also the bootstrap2-toggle css file in your app.

If you are using the npm version then you can include it from the module like this.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/lib/bootstrap2-toggle.css" >

Or you could import it to your SASS or LESS build.

@ import "node_modules/lib/bootstrap2-toggle.css" ;

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Toggle from 'react-bootstrap-toggle' ; class Form extends Component { constructor () { super (); this .state = { toggleActive : false }; this .onToggle = this .onToggle.bind( this ); } onToggle() { this .setState({ toggleActive : ! this .state.toggleActive }); } render() { return ( <form> <SomeInput something={someProp} /> ..... <Toggle onClick={this.onToggle} on={<h2>ON</h2>} off={<h2>OFF</h2>} size="xs" offstyle="danger" active={this.state.toggleActive} /> </form> ) } }

Install via NPM

npm install react-bootstrap-toggle --save

Props

Name Type Default Description active boolean true Sets the initial state of the toggle on string/html "On" Text of the on toggle off string/html "Off" Text of the off toggle size string null Size of the toggle. Possible values are lg , sm , xs . onstyle string "primary" Style of the on toggle. Possible values are default , primary , success , info , warning , danger onClassName string null additional classname to put on the on button offstyle string "default" Style of the off toggle. Possible values are default , primary , success , info , warning , danger offClassName string null additional classname to put on the off button handlestyle string "default" Style of the handle. Possible values are default , primary , success , info , warning , danger handleClassName string null additional classname to put on the handle button width integer null Sets the width of the toggle. if set to null, width will be responsive. height integer null Sets the height of the toggle. if set to null, height will be responsive. disabled bool false Render the toggle as disabled style object null If you want to add additional style to the root div recalculateOnResize bool false If the toggle should recalculate it's dimensions when visibility or dimensions change

onClick

A callback function that returns the state, the parent node, and the event

onClick(state, node, evt);

Using Bootstrap2 class names

If you want to use bootstrap2 class names you can import the component like this

import { Bootstrap2Toggle } from 'react-bootstrap-toggle' ;

Now the component will use large instead of lg and etc..

Bootstrap2Toggle Props