This is a react component of the http://www.bootstraptoggle.com/ project.
You need to include the bootstrap css file and also the bootstrap2-toggle css file in your app.
If you are using the npm version then you can include it from the module like this.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/lib/bootstrap2-toggle.css">
Or you could import it to your SASS or LESS build.
@import "node_modules/lib/bootstrap2-toggle.css";
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Toggle from 'react-bootstrap-toggle';
class Form extends Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = { toggleActive: false };
this.onToggle = this.onToggle.bind(this);
}
onToggle() {
this.setState({ toggleActive: !this.state.toggleActive });
}
render() {
return (
<form>
<SomeInput something={someProp} />
.....
<Toggle
onClick={this.onToggle}
on={<h2>ON</h2>}
off={<h2>OFF</h2>}
size="xs"
offstyle="danger"
active={this.state.toggleActive}
/>
</form>
)
}
}
npm install react-bootstrap-toggle --save
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|active
|boolean
|true
|Sets the initial state of the toggle
|on
|string/html
|"On"
|Text of the on toggle
|off
|string/html
|"Off"
|Text of the off toggle
|size
|string
|null
|Size of the toggle. Possible values are
lg,
sm,
xs.
|onstyle
|string
|"primary"
|Style of the on toggle. Possible values are
default,
primary,
success,
info,
warning,
danger
|onClassName
|string
|null
|additional classname to put on the on button
|offstyle
|string
|"default"
|Style of the off toggle. Possible values are
default,
primary,
success,
info,
warning,
danger
|offClassName
|string
|null
|additional classname to put on the off button
|handlestyle
|string
|"default"
|Style of the handle. Possible values are
default,
primary,
success,
info,
warning,
danger
|handleClassName
|string
|null
|additional classname to put on the handle button
|width
|integer
|null
|Sets the width of the toggle. if set to null, width will be responsive.
|height
|integer
|null
|Sets the height of the toggle. if set to null, height will be responsive.
|disabled
|bool
|false
|Render the toggle as disabled
|style
|object
|null
|If you want to add additional style to the root div
|recalculateOnResize
|bool
|false
|If the toggle should recalculate it's dimensions when visibility or dimensions change
A callback function that returns the state, the parent node, and the event
onClick(state, node, evt);
If you want to use bootstrap2 class names you can import the component like this
import { Bootstrap2Toggle } from 'react-bootstrap-toggle';
Now the component will use large instead of lg and etc..
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|size
|string
|null
|Size of the toggle. Possible values are
large,
small,
tiny.