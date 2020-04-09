Time zone picker for react-bootstrap - DEMO
npm install react-bootstrap-timezone-picker
import TimezonePicker from 'react-bootstrap-timezone-picker';
import 'react-bootstrap-timezone-picker/dist/react-bootstrap-timezone-picker.min.css';
...
<TimezonePicker
absolute = {false}
defaultValue = "Europe/Moscow"
placeholder = "Select timezone..."
onChange = {this.handleChange}
/>
...
Demo source code is available here.
Note: all props are optional.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|absolute
|bool
|true
|Control time zone list overflow. Please check demo for more details.
|className
|string
|none
|Class name for container
|defaultValue
|string
|none
|Initial time zone can be provided
|onChange(newValue: string)
|func
|none
|Triggered on user selection
|placeholder
|string
|none
|If value is empty, than placeholder is displayed
|style
|object
|none
|Style for container
|timezones
|object
|loaded from timezone.json
|Time zone option list
|value
|string
|none
|Override selected time zone with a new value
MIT (c) Yury Dymov