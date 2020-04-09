openbase logo
rbt

react-bootstrap-timezone-picker

by Yury Dymov
2.0.1 (see all)

Timezone picker for react-bootstrap

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-bootstrap-timezone-picker

Time zone picker for react-bootstrap - DEMO

react-bootstrap-timezone-picker

npm version Downloads Build Status Coverage Status

Versioning

  • v2 supports React Bootstrap v1.0.0+
  • v1 supports React Bootstrap v0.x.x

Installation

npm install react-bootstrap-timezone-picker

Usage Example

import TimezonePicker from 'react-bootstrap-timezone-picker';
import 'react-bootstrap-timezone-picker/dist/react-bootstrap-timezone-picker.min.css';
...
<TimezonePicker
  absolute      = {false}
  defaultValue  = "Europe/Moscow"
  placeholder   = "Select timezone..."
  onChange      = {this.handleChange}
/>
...

Demo source code is available here.

Props

Note: all props are optional.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
absolutebooltrueControl time zone list overflow. Please check demo for more details.
classNamestringnoneClass name for container
defaultValuestringnoneInitial time zone can be provided
onChange(newValue: string)funcnoneTriggered on user selection
placeholderstringnoneIf value is empty, than placeholder is displayed
styleobjectnoneStyle for container
timezonesobjectloaded from timezone.jsonTime zone option list
valuestringnoneOverride selected time zone with a new value

License

MIT (c) Yury Dymov

