React Tabs component using Bootstrap 4

This is a react component to render tabs using Bootstrap 4 classes. You should have Bootstrap 4 installed already in your app.

Demo

All of the features are demonstrated on the demo site so please see the source file:

https://github.com/freeranger/react-bootstrap-tabs-demo/blob/master/app/App.js

for examples of how to use it in your own applications.

Usage

install the package:

npm install react-bootstrap-tabs --save

2. Import component

With ES2015:

import {Tabs, Tab} from 'react-bootstrap-tabs' ;

3. Add the component markup to your react component

< Tabs onSelect = {(index, label ) => console.log(label + ' selected')}> < Tab label = "Tab1" > Tab 1 content </ Tab > < Tab label = "Tab2" > Tab 2 content </ Tab > </ Tabs >

Developing

Clone this repo Inside cloned repo run npm install If you want to run tests: npm test or npm run testonly or npm run test-watch . Write tests in the tests folder. You need at least Node 4 on your machine to run tests. If you want to run linting: npm test or npm run lint . Fix bugs: npm run lint-fix . You can adjust your .eslintrc config file. If you want to run transpilation to ES5 in dist folder: npm run prepublish (standard npm hook).

License

MIT