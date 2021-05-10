openbase logo
rbt

react-bootstrap-tabs

by freeranger
2.0.0 (see all)

React Bootstrap 4 Tabs Component

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Tabs component using Bootstrap 4  npm version Build Status

This is a react component to render tabs using Bootstrap 4 classes. You should have Bootstrap 4 installed already in your app.

Demo

All of the features are demonstrated on the demo site so please see the source file:

https://github.com/freeranger/react-bootstrap-tabs-demo/blob/master/app/App.js

for examples of how to use it in your own applications.

Usage

  1. install the package:
npm install react-bootstrap-tabs --save

2. Import component

With ES2015:

import {Tabs, Tab} from 'react-bootstrap-tabs';

3. Add the component markup to your react component

<Tabs onSelect={(index, label) => console.log(label + ' selected')}>
    <Tab label="Tab1">Tab 1 content</Tab>
    <Tab label="Tab2">Tab 2 content</Tab>
</Tabs>

Developing

  1. Clone this repo
  2. Inside cloned repo run npm install
  3. If you want to run tests: npm test or npm run testonly or npm run test-watch. Write tests in the tests folder. You need at least Node 4 on your machine to run tests.
  4. If you want to run linting: npm test or npm run lint. Fix bugs: npm run lint-fix. You can adjust your .eslintrc config file.
  5. If you want to run transpilation to ES5 in dist folder: npm run prepublish (standard npm hook).

License

MIT

