This is a react component to render tabs using Bootstrap 4 classes. You should have Bootstrap 4 installed already in your app.
All of the features are demonstrated on the demo site so please see the source file:
https://github.com/freeranger/react-bootstrap-tabs-demo/blob/master/app/App.js
for examples of how to use it in your own applications.
npm install react-bootstrap-tabs --save
With ES2015:
import {Tabs, Tab} from 'react-bootstrap-tabs';
<Tabs onSelect={(index, label) => console.log(label + ' selected')}>
<Tab label="Tab1">Tab 1 content</Tab>
<Tab label="Tab2">Tab 2 content</Tab>
</Tabs>
npm install
npm test or
npm run testonly or
npm run test-watch. Write tests in the
tests folder. You need at least Node 4 on your machine to run tests.
npm test or
npm run lint. Fix bugs:
npm run lint-fix. You can adjust your
.eslintrc config file.
dist folder:
npm run prepublish (standard npm hook).
MIT