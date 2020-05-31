openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-bootstrap-table2-toolkit

by react-bootstrap-table
2.1.3 (see all)

Next Generation of react-bootstrap-table

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29.6K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

52

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Table

Reviews

Average Rating

2.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

react-bootstrap-table2

Build Status
Rebuild of react-bootstrap-table

Note that react-bootstrap-table2's npm module name is react-bootstrap-table-next due to the name being already taken.

react-bootstrap-table2 separates some functionalities from its core modules to other modules as listed in the following:

Not only does this reduce the bundle size of your apps but also helps us have a cleaner design to avoid handling too much logic in the kernel module(SRP).

Migration

If you are coming from the legacy react-bootstrap-table, please check out the migration guide.

Usage

See getting started.

Online Demo

See react-bootstrap-table2 storybook.

Development

Please check the development guide.

Running storybook example on your local machine

# Clone the repo
$ git clone https://github.com/react-bootstrap-table/react-bootstrap-table2.git

# change dir to the cloned repo
$ cd react-bootstrap-table2

# Install all dependencies with yarn
$ yarn install

# Start the stroybook server, then go to localhost:6006
$ yarn storybook

Storybook examples: packages/react-bootstrap-table2-example/examples

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
quickermany1 Rating0 Reviews
4 months ago

Alternatives

react-table⚛️ Hooks for building fast and extendable tables and datagrids for React
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
989K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
36
Top Feedback
13Highly Customizable
11Hard to Use
9Great Documentation
md
mui-datatablesDatatables for React using Material-UI - https://www.material-ui-datatables.com
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
54K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
rv
react-virtualizedReact components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
GitHub Stars
23K
Weekly Downloads
879K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
rc-tableReact Table
GitHub Stars
924
Weekly Downloads
719K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gridjsAdvanced table plugin
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
react-data-gridFeature-rich and customizable data grid React component
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
74K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial