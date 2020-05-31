Rebuild of react-bootstrap-table
Note that
react-bootstrap-table2's npm module name is
react-bootstrap-table-nextdue to the name being already taken.
react-bootstrap-table2 separates some functionalities from its core modules to other modules as listed in the following:
react-bootstrap-table-next
react-bootstrap-table2-filter
react-bootstrap-table2-editor
react-bootstrap-table2-paginator
react-bootstrap-table2-overlay
react-bootstrap-table2-toolkit
Not only does this reduce the bundle size of your apps but also helps us have a cleaner design to avoid handling too much logic in the kernel module(SRP).
If you are coming from the legacy
react-bootstrap-table, please check out the migration guide.
See getting started.
See
react-bootstrap-table2 storybook.
Please check the development guide.
# Clone the repo
$ git clone https://github.com/react-bootstrap-table/react-bootstrap-table2.git
# change dir to the cloned repo
$ cd react-bootstrap-table2
# Install all dependencies with yarn
$ yarn install
# Start the stroybook server, then go to localhost:6006
$ yarn storybook
Storybook examples:
packages/react-bootstrap-table2-example/examples