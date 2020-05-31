openbase logo
Readme

react-bootstrap-table2

Build Status
Rebuild of react-bootstrap-table

Note that react-bootstrap-table2's npm module name is react-bootstrap-table-next due to the name being already taken.

react-bootstrap-table2 separates some functionalities from its core modules to other modules as listed in the following:

Not only does this reduce the bundle size of your apps but also helps us have a cleaner design to avoid handling too much logic in the kernel module(SRP).

Migration

If you are coming from the legacy react-bootstrap-table, please check out the migration guide.

Usage

See getting started.

Online Demo

See react-bootstrap-table2 storybook.

Development

Please check the development guide.

Running storybook example on your local machine

# Clone the repo
$ git clone https://github.com/react-bootstrap-table/react-bootstrap-table2.git

# change dir to the cloned repo
$ cd react-bootstrap-table2

# Install all dependencies with yarn
$ yarn install

# Start the stroybook server, then go to localhost:6006
$ yarn storybook

Storybook examples: packages/react-bootstrap-table2-example/examples

