It's a react.js table for bootstrap, named react-bootstrap-table. It's a configurable, functional table component and make you build a Bootstrap Table more efficiency and easy in your React application, However react-bootstrap-table support these features:

Striped, borderless, condensed table

Column align, hidden, width, sort, title, styling, customization

Table scrolling

Cell format

Pagination

Row selection

Table Search, Column filter

Cell editor

Insert & delete Row

Export to CSV

Rich function hooks

Header column span

Remote mode

Row expand

Key board navigation

Notes

v4.0.0 released, this release mainly replace react-toastr with react-s-alert

Replace react-toastr by react-s-alert Use prop-types Support bootstrap@4 and bootstrap@3 both. If you use 4, please add version='4' on <BootstrapTable> No important features were implemented, most of bug fixes and improvement

After v2.4.4 , we move the css files to dist folder for allowing this repo can be hosted on cdnjs



Development

react-bootstrap-table dependencies on react.js and Bootstrap 3, also written by ES6 and use gulp and browserify for building and bundling.

You can use the following commands to prepare development

$ git clone https://github.com/AllenFang/react-bootstrap-table.git $ cd react-bootstrap-table $ npm install

See the examples for react-bootstrap-table

$ npm start

Usage

npm install react-bootstrap-table --save

b.Import Module

To use react-bootstrap-table in your react app, you should import it first. You can do this in two ways:

With a module bundler

With a module bundler like webpack that supports either CommonJS or ES2015 modules, use as you would anything else.

You can include source maps on your build system to debug on development. Don't forget to Uglify on production.

import { BootstrapTable, TableHeaderColumn } from 'react-bootstrap-table' ; var ReactBSTable = require ( 'react-bootstrap-table' ); var BootstrapTable = ReactBSTable.BootstrapTable; var TableHeaderColumn = ReactBSTable.TableHeaderColumn;

Browser global(window object)

In the dist folder you have a UMD bundle with source maps ( react-bootstrap-table.js ) as well as a minified version ( react-bootstrap-table.min.js ).

< script src = "path/to/react-bootstrap-table/dist/react-bootstrap-table.min.js" /> < script > var ReactBsTable = window .BootstrapTable; </ script >

The UMD build is also available on npmcdn:

// source maps: https://npmcdn.com/react-bootstrap-table/dist/react-bootstrap-table.js.map < script src = "https://npmcdn.com/react-bootstrap-table/dist/react-bootstrap-table.js" > </ script > // or use the min version < script src = "https://npmcdn.com/react-bootstrap-table/dist/react-bootstrap-table.min.js" > </ script >

c.Import CSS

Finally, you need to import the css file to your app:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "http://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.2/css/bootstrap.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "./dist/react-bootstrap-table.min.css" >

The CSS files you can find in the css folder.

Quick Demo

var products = [{ id : 1 , name : "Item name 1" , price : 100 },{ id : 2 , name : "Item name 2" , price : 100 },........]; function priceFormatter ( cell, row ) { return '<i class="glyphicon glyphicon-usd"></i> ' + cell; } React.render( < BootstrapTable data = {products} striped = {true} hover = {true} > < TableHeaderColumn dataField = "id" isKey = {true} dataAlign = "center" dataSort = {true} > Product ID </ TableHeaderColumn > < TableHeaderColumn dataField = "name" dataSort = {true} > Product Name </ TableHeaderColumn > < TableHeaderColumn dataField = "price" dataFormat = {priceFormatter} > Product Price </ TableHeaderColumn > </ BootstrapTable > , document .getElementById( "app" ) );

More react-bootstrap-table examples

$ git clone https://github.com/AllenFang/react-bootstrap-table.git $ cd react-bootstrap-table $ npm install $ npm start

Thanks

luqin

Help this project to integrate a better examples demo, add travis & badge, code formatting, give a lot of suggestions and bugs report.

Whien

Implement a lots of awesome new feature and also fix some bugs and enhancements.

Parth Prajapati

Help to check issues and give great and useful instructions.

khinlatt

Contribute export csv, multi-search and bug fixing.

dana

Contribute a new colum-filter design and great feedback given.

tbaeg

Bugs report and give some bootstrap and css suggestions actively.

bluedarker

Contribute the edit format & validation on cell editing and row insertion. Improve the custom styling.

Sofia Silva

Bug reports and fixing actively.

frontsideair

Fixing bugs and give improvement for functionality.

aaronhayes

Bugs report and enhance the cell formatting.

Reggino

Implement the TableDataSet component.