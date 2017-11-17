Bootstrap Switch

This project is a port of bootstrap-switch for use in React.js

Version Compatability

React Version Switch Version v16.x v15.x v15.x v15.x v14.x v3.4.x v13.x v3.3.x

NOTE: The CSS from the original version is not fully compatible. There is CSS and LESS included in this repo, or any 3rd party themes can likely be made compatible with the changes shown in this commit.

Usage

Installation

npm install react-bootstrap- switch

Then

import Switch from 'react-bootstrap-switch' ; ... handleSwitch(elem, state) { console .log( 'handleSwitch. elem:' , elem); console .log( 'name:' , elem.props.name); console .log( 'new state:' , state); } render: function ( ) { return <Switch onChange={ ( el, state ) => this .handleSwitch(el, state)} name= 'test' />; }

API

Properties

These should be defined on the JSX node, many cannot be changed once they have been set without recreating the node.

Name Type Default Values Description value boolean true true, false, null State of the switch. Null indidcates indeterminate. Use to store state external to the switch defaultValue boolean true true, false, null Initial starting state of the switch. Null indidcates indeterminate. Use to make the switch remember and handle state itself bsSize string null null, 'mini', 'small', 'normal', 'large' The checkbox size animate boolean true true, false Enable or disable animation for the switch disabled boolean false true, false Disable state readonly boolean false true, false Readonly state inverse boolean false true, false Inverse switch direction tristate boolean false true, false Allows user to cycle values through true, false and null onColor string 'primary' 'primary', 'info', 'success', 'warning', 'danger', 'default' Color of the on side of the switch offColor string 'default' 'primary', 'info', 'success', 'warning', 'danger', 'default' Color of the off side of the switch onText string or node 'ON' Text of the on side of the switch offText string or node 'OFF' Text of the off side of the switch labelText string '' Text of the center handle of the switch handleWidth string or number 'auto' 'auto' or Number Width of the left and right sides in pixels labelWidth string or number 'auto' 'auto' or Number Width of the center handle in pixels baseClass string 'bootstrap-switch' Global class prefix wrapperClass string 'wrapper' Container element class(es) onChange function undefined function(elm, state){}

Methods

Name Parameters Description value boolean or null Get or set the switch state

Supported browsers

IE9+ and all the other modern browsers.

Examples and Contributing

The following will get a local copy of the code and launch the example page.

Any changes to the source files will be automatically loaded into your browser upon saving the files.

git clone https: cd react-bootstrap- switch npm install npm run dev

LESS / CSS

Import src/less/bootstrap2/bootstrap-switch.less for bootstrap 2 or src/less/bootstrap3/bootstrap-switch.less for bootstrap 3 in your compilation stack.

NOTE: The LESS and CSS files from the original switch are not fully compatible, updated versions are included in this repo.

License

Licensed under the MIT License