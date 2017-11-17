This project is a port of bootstrap-switch for use in React.js
|React Version
|Switch Version
|v16.x
|v15.x
|v15.x
|v15.x
|v14.x
|v3.4.x
|v13.x
|v3.3.x
NOTE: The CSS from the original version is not fully compatible. There is CSS and LESS included in this repo, or any 3rd party themes can likely be made compatible with the changes shown in this commit.
npm install react-bootstrap-switch
import Switch from 'react-bootstrap-switch';
...
handleSwitch(elem, state) {
console.log('handleSwitch. elem:', elem);
console.log('name:', elem.props.name);
console.log('new state:', state);
}
render: function() {
return <Switch onChange={(el, state) => this.handleSwitch(el, state)} name='test' />;
}
These should be defined on the JSX node, many cannot be changed once they have been set without recreating the node.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Values
|Description
|value
|boolean
|true
|true, false, null
|State of the switch. Null indidcates indeterminate. Use to store state external to the switch
|defaultValue
|boolean
|true
|true, false, null
|Initial starting state of the switch. Null indidcates indeterminate. Use to make the switch remember and handle state itself
|bsSize
|string
|null
|null, 'mini', 'small', 'normal', 'large'
|The checkbox size
|animate
|boolean
|true
|true, false
|Enable or disable animation for the switch
|disabled
|boolean
|false
|true, false
|Disable state
|readonly
|boolean
|false
|true, false
|Readonly state
|inverse
|boolean
|false
|true, false
|Inverse switch direction
|tristate
|boolean
|false
|true, false
|Allows user to cycle values through true, false and null
|onColor
|string
|'primary'
|'primary', 'info', 'success', 'warning', 'danger', 'default'
|Color of the on side of the switch
|offColor
|string
|'default'
|'primary', 'info', 'success', 'warning', 'danger', 'default'
|Color of the off side of the switch
|onText
|string or node
|'ON'
|Text of the on side of the switch
|offText
|string or node
|'OFF'
|Text of the off side of the switch
|labelText
|string
|''
|Text of the center handle of the switch
|handleWidth
|string or number
|'auto'
|'auto' or Number
|Width of the left and right sides in pixels
|labelWidth
|string or number
|'auto'
|'auto' or Number
|Width of the center handle in pixels
|baseClass
|string
|'bootstrap-switch'
|Global class prefix
|wrapperClass
|string
|'wrapper'
|Container element class(es)
|onChange
|function
|undefined
|function(elm, state){}
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
|value
|boolean or null
|Get or set the switch state
IE9+ and all the other modern browsers.
The following will get a local copy of the code and launch the example page.
Any changes to the source files will be automatically loaded into your browser upon saving the files.
git clone https://github.com/Julusian/react-bootstrap-switch.git
cd react-bootstrap-switch
npm install
npm run dev
Import
src/less/bootstrap2/bootstrap-switch.less for bootstrap 2 or
src/less/bootstrap3/bootstrap-switch.less for bootstrap 3 in your compilation stack.
NOTE: The LESS and CSS files from the original switch are not fully compatible, updated versions are included in this repo.
Licensed under the MIT License