rbs

react-bootstrap-switch

by Julian Waller
15.5.3 (see all)

Turn checkboxes into toggle switches.

Readme

Bootstrap Switch

Dependency Status devDependency Status NPM Version

This project is a port of bootstrap-switch for use in React.js

Version Compatability

React VersionSwitch Version
v16.xv15.x
v15.xv15.x
v14.xv3.4.x
v13.xv3.3.x

NOTE: The CSS from the original version is not fully compatible. There is CSS and LESS included in this repo, or any 3rd party themes can likely be made compatible with the changes shown in this commit.

Usage

Installation

npm install react-bootstrap-switch

Then

import Switch from 'react-bootstrap-switch';

...

handleSwitch(elem, state) {
  console.log('handleSwitch. elem:', elem);
  console.log('name:', elem.props.name);
  console.log('new state:', state);
}

render: function() {
  return <Switch onChange={(el, state) => this.handleSwitch(el, state)} name='test' />;
}

API

Properties

These should be defined on the JSX node, many cannot be changed once they have been set without recreating the node.

NameTypeDefaultValuesDescription
valuebooleantruetrue, false, nullState of the switch. Null indidcates indeterminate. Use to store state external to the switch
defaultValuebooleantruetrue, false, nullInitial starting state of the switch. Null indidcates indeterminate. Use to make the switch remember and handle state itself
bsSizestringnullnull, 'mini', 'small', 'normal', 'large'The checkbox size
animatebooleantruetrue, falseEnable or disable animation for the switch
disabledbooleanfalsetrue, falseDisable state
readonlybooleanfalsetrue, falseReadonly state
inversebooleanfalsetrue, falseInverse switch direction
tristatebooleanfalsetrue, falseAllows user to cycle values through true, false and null
onColorstring'primary''primary', 'info', 'success', 'warning', 'danger', 'default'Color of the on side of the switch
offColorstring'default''primary', 'info', 'success', 'warning', 'danger', 'default'Color of the off side of the switch
onTextstring or node'ON'Text of the on side of the switch
offTextstring or node'OFF'Text of the off side of the switch
labelTextstring''Text of the center handle of the switch
handleWidthstring or number'auto''auto' or NumberWidth of the left and right sides in pixels
labelWidthstring or number'auto''auto' or NumberWidth of the center handle in pixels
baseClassstring'bootstrap-switch'Global class prefix
wrapperClassstring'wrapper'Container element class(es)
onChangefunctionundefinedfunction(elm, state){}

Methods

NameParametersDescription
valueboolean or nullGet or set the switch state

Supported browsers

IE9+ and all the other modern browsers.

Examples and Contributing

The following will get a local copy of the code and launch the example page.

Any changes to the source files will be automatically loaded into your browser upon saving the files.

git clone https://github.com/Julusian/react-bootstrap-switch.git
cd react-bootstrap-switch
npm install
npm run dev

LESS / CSS

Import src/less/bootstrap2/bootstrap-switch.less for bootstrap 2 or src/less/bootstrap3/bootstrap-switch.less for bootstrap 3 in your compilation stack.

NOTE: The LESS and CSS files from the original switch are not fully compatible, updated versions are included in this repo.

License

Licensed under the MIT License

