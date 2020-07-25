An awesome replacement for JavaScript's alert.
$ npm i react-bootstrap-sweetalert
or
$ yarn add react-bootstrap-sweetalert
const SweetAlert = require('react-bootstrap-sweetalert');
or
import SweetAlert from 'react-bootstrap-sweetalert';
It is recommended that you keep an alert in your state, and remove it when the
onConfirm or
onCancel callbacks are invoked.
You can have stackable alerts by keeping an array of alerts in your data store, and always providing the first alert in the array as the visible alert. When an alert is closed, remove it from the store.
See
examples/redux for a working example of how to implement stackable alerts with a Redux store.
If you're using
input type, the value of the input will be sent to the
onConfirm callback as the first argument.
onConfirm={(response) => this.onRecieveInput(response)}
If you want to build an alert that re-renders based on external state changes, or simply want to build a custom form, then you will find the render props pattern to be your best option.
SweetAlertRenderProps interface in types.ts for some information on the available render props.
<SweetAlert
title={"Uses render props"}
onConfirm={this.onConfirm}
onCancel={this.onCancel}
dependencies={[this.state.firstName, this.state.lastName]}
>
{(renderProps: SweetAlertRenderProps) => (
<form>
Your name is: {this.state.firstName} {this.state.lastName}
<hr/>
<input
type={'text'}
ref={renderProps.setAutoFocusInputRef}
className="form-control"
value={this.state.firstName}
onKeyDown={renderProps.onEnterKeyDownConfirm}
onChange={(e) => this.setState({ firstName: e.target.value })}
placeholder={'First name'}
/>
<br />
<input
type={'text'}
className="form-control"
value={this.state.lastName}
onKeyDown={renderProps.onEnterKeyDownConfirm}
onChange={(e) => this.setState({ lastName: e.target.value })}
placeholder={'Last name'}
/>
<hr/>
</form>
)}
</SweetAlert>
props.dependencies that re-renders the alert whenever the provided Array of
dependencies value changes.
'controlled' for
props.type. If
props.type === 'controlled' then
props.onConfirm will return
props.dependencies.
For more see CHANGE_LOG.md
props.title
The text to display for the title. JSX/ReactNode allowed.
ReactNode|string
undefined
props.onConfirm
Invoked when user clicks confirm button. Also invoked if user hits ENTER key.
(response?: any) => any
undefined
props.onCancel
Invoked when user clicks cancel button. Also invoked if allowEscape is true and user hits ESCAPE key.
() => any
undefined
props.type
The type of alert to display.
'default'|'info'|'success'|'warning'|'danger'|'error'|'input'|'custom'|'controlled'
'default'
NOTE
- If
props.type === 'controlled'then
props.onConfirmwill receive
props.dependenciesas its first argument.
- If
props.type === 'input'then
props.onConfirmwill receive
props.dependenciesas its first argument.
props.btnSize
The type of alert to display.
- Type:
'lg'|'sm'|'xs'
- Default:
'lg'
- Allowed values:
'lg',
'sm',
'xs'
props.confirmBtnText
Content of confirm button, or JSX/ReactNode.
- Type:
ReactNode|string
- Default:
'OK'
props.confirmBtnBsStyle
Bootstrap style of confirm button.
- Type:
'default'|'primary'|'link'|'info'|'success'|'warning'|'danger'|'secondary'|'outline-{variant}'
- Default:
'primary'
props.confirmBtnCssClass
CSS class added to confirm button.
- Type:
string
- Default:
''
props.confirmBtnStyle
Inline style added to confirm button.
- Type:
CSSProperties
- Default:
{}
props.cancelBtnText
Content of cancel button, or JSX/ReactNode.
- Type:
ReactNode|string
- Default:
'Cancel'
props.cancelBtnBsStyle
Text of cancel button, or JSX/ReactNode.
- Type:
string
- Default:
'link'
- Recommended values:
'default'|'primary'|'link'|'info'|'success'|'warning'|'danger'|'secondary'|'outline-{variant}'
props.cancelBtnCssClass
CSS class added to cancel button.
- Type:
string
- Default:
''
props.cancelBtnStyle
Inline style added to cancel button.
- Type:
CSSProperties
- Default:
{}
props.showCloseButton
If set to true, then an X close button will be shown in the top right of the alert.
NOTE: You must also implement
props.onCancelin order for this props to work. This is because visibility of the component is controlled externally through either
props.showor by removing the
<SweetAlert />in your render method.
boolean
false
props.reverseButtons
Reverses the order of the Confirm and Cancel buttons. Default positioning is [Cancel][Confirm]
boolean
false
props.customButtons
Custom buttons to use in place of the default Confirm and Cancel buttons. Can render any JSX/ReactNodes here.
ReactNode
undefined
props.customIcon
Either a string url for an image to use as the icon, or JSX/ReactNode.
ReactNode|string
undefined
props.placeholder
If
props.type is
'input', this is the placeholder for the input field.
string
undefined
props.show
If false, the alert will not be rendered.
Warning: Using this option should be a last resort, and is somewhat of an anti-pattern for this library.
The recommended way to control visibility is to only render a
<SweetAlert/> element when you want one to be displayed,
and remove it when the
onConfirm or
onCancel methods are called.
boolean
true
props.dependencies
If you have external state that should trigger your alert to re-render it's content, you can provide an
Array of
dependencies.
Whenever the dependencies are changed, using
=== comparision, the content of the alert will be re-rendered.
any[]
true
Example
const [firstName, setFirstName] = useState('');
const [lastName, setLastName] = useState('');
<SweetAlert dependencies={[firstName, lastName]}>
<div>
<h4>Hello {{firstName}} {{lastName}}</h4>
<input value={firstName} onChange={(e) => setFirstName(e.target.value)} />
<input value={lastName} onChange={(e) => setLastName(e.target.value)} />
</div>
</SweetAlert>
props.focusConfirmBtn
If true the Confirm button will receive focus automatically. NOTE: Does not apply when
props.type is
'input'
boolean
true
props.focusCancelBtn
If true the Cancel button will receive focus automatically. NOTE: Does not apply when
props.type is
'input'
boolean
false
props.required
If
props.type is
'input', this prop controls whether the input field is required to have a value.
boolean
true
props.validationMsg
If
props.type is
'input' and
props.required is
true, this is the message to display when the user clicks confirm without entering a value.
string
'Please enter a response!'
props.validationRegex
If
props.type is
'input' and
props.required is
true, this Regex is used to validate input value.
RegExp
/^.+$/
props.defaultValue
If
props.type is
'input', this is the default value for the input field.
number|string
undefined
props.inputType
If
props.type is
'input', this is the default value for the input field.
string
'text'
'text'|'password'|'number'|'textarea'
props.style
Style overrides applied to the sweetalert wrapper.
CSSProperties
{}
props.closeBtnStyle
Style overrides applied to the X close button.
CSSProperties
{}
props.customClass
Custom CSS class applied to the sweetalert wrapper.
string
''
props.showConfirm
If
true, the Confirm button will show.
boolean
true
props.showCancel
If
true, the Cancel button will show.
boolean
false
props.allowEscape
If
true, the
onCancel function will be invoked when the user hits the
ESCAPE key.
boolean
true
props.closeOnClickOutside
If
true, the
onCancel function will be invoked when clicking outside the modal.
boolean
true
props.hideOverlay
If
true, then the modal overlay will not be rendered.
boolean
false
props.disabled
If
true, then the Confirm button will be disabled. (NOTE: This does not effect the
props.allowEscape behavior.)
If you set disabled to
true but do not provide an
onCancel function, then the
disabled property will not be honored.
boolean
false
props.beforeMount
Hook which is invoked at the end of the component
constructor function.
() => any
() => {}
props.afterMount
Hook which is invoked at the end of the
componentDidMount method.
() => any
() => {}
props.afterUpdate
Hook which is invoked at the end of the
componentDidUpdate method.
() => any
() => {}
props.beforeUnmount
Hook which is invoked at the end of the
componentWillUnmount method.
() => any
() => {}
props.timeout
If defined, and greater than
0,
props.onConfirm will be invoked to close the alert automatically after the specified number of milliseconds.
number
0
props.openAnim
Provide custom show animation or false to have no animation. To specify a custom animation, provide the name of your css animation and duration of the animation in milliseconds.
boolean|SweetAlertAnimationProps
{ name: 'showSweetAlert', duration: 300 }
props.closeAnim
Provide custom hide animation or false to have no animation. To specify a custom animation, provide the name of your css animation and duration of the animation in milliseconds. For a simple hide animation you can use
{ name: 'hideSweetAlert', duration: 100 }
boolean|SweetAlertAnimationProps
false
$ yarn demo && open http://localhost:3000