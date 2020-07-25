Openbase Dashboard

Demo & Examples

See the demo with examples of common use cases and a live editor.

Getting Started

Installation

npm i react-bootstrap-sweetalert

or

$ yarn add react-bootstrap-sweetalert

Import

const SweetAlert = require ( 'react-bootstrap-sweetalert' );

or

import SweetAlert from 'react-bootstrap-sweetalert' ;

Recommended Usage

It is recommended that you keep an alert in your state, and remove it when the onConfirm or onCancel callbacks are invoked.

You can have stackable alerts by keeping an array of alerts in your data store, and always providing the first alert in the array as the visible alert. When an alert is closed, remove it from the store.

See examples/redux for a working example of how to implement stackable alerts with a Redux store.

Tip: Receiving an input value

If you're using input type, the value of the input will be sent to the onConfirm callback as the first argument.

onConfirm={(response) => this .onRecieveInput(response)}

Custom Forms / Using Render Props

If you want to build an alert that re-renders based on external state changes, or simply want to build a custom form, then you will find the render props pattern to be your best option.

For re-rendering based on external state changes, use props.dependencies

See the SweetAlertRenderProps interface in types.ts for some information on the available render props.

<SweetAlert title={ "Uses render props" } onConfirm={ this .onConfirm} onCancel={ this .onCancel} dependencies={[ this .state.firstName, this .state.lastName]} > { ( renderProps: SweetAlertRenderProps ) => ( <form> Your name is: { this .state.firstName} { this .state.lastName} <hr/> <input type ={ 'text' } ref={renderProps.setAutoFocusInputRef} className= "form-control" value={ this .state.firstName} onKeyDown={renderProps.onEnterKeyDownConfirm} onChange={ ( e ) => this .setState({ firstName: e.target.value })} placeholder={ 'First name' } /> <br /> <input type ={ 'text' } className= "form-control" value={ this .state.lastName} onKeyDown={renderProps.onEnterKeyDownConfirm} onChange={ ( e ) => this .setState({ lastName: e.target.value })} placeholder={ 'Last name' } /> <hr/> < /form> )} </ SweetAlert>

Changes in version 5.2

Added props.dependencies that re-renders the alert whenever the provided Array of dependencies value changes.

that re-renders the alert whenever the provided Array of value changes. Added new supported value of 'controlled' for props.type . If props.type === 'controlled' then props.onConfirm will return props.dependencies .

for . If then will return . Added support for using a function as your alert content/children, aka render props.

For more see CHANGE_LOG.md

Props

Buttons

Input

Hooks

Styling

Animations

The text to display for the title. JSX/ReactNode allowed.

Type: ReactNode|string

Default: undefined

Invoked when user clicks confirm button. Also invoked if user hits ENTER key.

Type: (response?: any) => any

Default: undefined

Invoked when user clicks cancel button. Also invoked if allowEscape is true and user hits ESCAPE key.

Type: () => any

Default: undefined

The type of alert to display.

Type: 'default'|'info'|'success'|'warning'|'danger'|'error'|'input'|'custom'|'controlled'

Default: 'default'

NOTE If props.type === 'controlled' then props.onConfirm will receive props.dependencies as its first argument.

then will receive as its first argument. If props.type === 'input' then props.onConfirm will receive props.dependencies as its first argument. props.btnSize The type of alert to display. Type: 'lg'|'sm'|'xs'

Default: 'lg'

Allowed values: 'lg' , 'sm' , 'xs' props.confirmBtnText Content of confirm button, or JSX/ReactNode. Type: ReactNode|string

Default: 'OK' props.confirmBtnBsStyle Bootstrap style of confirm button. Type: 'default'|'primary'|'link'|'info'|'success'|'warning'|'danger'|'secondary'|'outline-{variant}'

Default: 'primary' props.confirmBtnCssClass CSS class added to confirm button. Type: string

Default: '' props.confirmBtnStyle Inline style added to confirm button. Type: CSSProperties

Default: {} props.cancelBtnText Content of cancel button, or JSX/ReactNode. Type: ReactNode|string

Default: 'Cancel' props.cancelBtnBsStyle Text of cancel button, or JSX/ReactNode. Type: string

Default: 'link'

Recommended values: 'default'|'primary'|'link'|'info'|'success'|'warning'|'danger'|'secondary'|'outline-{variant}' props.cancelBtnCssClass CSS class added to cancel button. Type: string

Default: '' props.cancelBtnStyle Inline style added to cancel button. Type: CSSProperties

Default: {} props.showCloseButton If set to true, then an X close button will be shown in the top right of the alert.

NOTE: You must also implement props.onCancel in order for this props to work. This is because visibility of the component is controlled externally through either props.show or by removing the <SweetAlert /> in your render method.

Type: boolean

Default: false

Reverses the order of the Confirm and Cancel buttons. Default positioning is [Cancel][Confirm]

Type: boolean

Default: false

Custom buttons to use in place of the default Confirm and Cancel buttons. Can render any JSX/ReactNodes here.

Type: ReactNode

Default: undefined

Either a string url for an image to use as the icon, or JSX/ReactNode.

Type: ReactNode|string

Default: undefined

If props.type is 'input' , this is the placeholder for the input field.

Type: string

Default: undefined

If false, the alert will not be rendered. Warning: Using this option should be a last resort, and is somewhat of an anti-pattern for this library. The recommended way to control visibility is to only render a <SweetAlert/> element when you want one to be displayed, and remove it when the onConfirm or onCancel methods are called.

Type: boolean

Default: true

If you have external state that should trigger your alert to re-render it's content, you can provide an Array of dependencies . Whenever the dependencies are changed, using === comparision, the content of the alert will be re-rendered.

Type: any[]

Default: true

Example

const [firstName, setFirstName] = useState( '' ); const [lastName, setLastName] = useState( '' ); <SweetAlert dependencies={[firstName, lastName]}> <div> <h4>Hello {{firstName}} {{lastName}}< /h4> <input value={firstName} onChange={(e) => setFirstName(e.target.value)} / > <input value={lastName} onChange={ ( e ) => setLastName(e.target.value)} /> < /div> </ SweetAlert>

If true the Confirm button will receive focus automatically. NOTE: Does not apply when props.type is 'input'

Type: boolean

Default: true

If true the Cancel button will receive focus automatically. NOTE: Does not apply when props.type is 'input'

Type: boolean

Default: false

If props.type is 'input' , this prop controls whether the input field is required to have a value.

Type: boolean

Default: true

If props.type is 'input' and props.required is true , this is the message to display when the user clicks confirm without entering a value.

Type: string

Default: 'Please enter a response!'

If props.type is 'input' and props.required is true , this Regex is used to validate input value.

Type: RegExp

Default: /^.+$/

If props.type is 'input' , this is the default value for the input field.

Type: number|string

Default: undefined

If props.type is 'input' , this is the default value for the input field.

Type: string

Default: 'text'

Recommended values: 'text'|'password'|'number'|'textarea'

Style overrides applied to the sweetalert wrapper.

Type: CSSProperties

Default: {}

Style overrides applied to the X close button.

Type: CSSProperties

Default: {}

Custom CSS class applied to the sweetalert wrapper.

Type: string

Default: ''

If true , the Confirm button will show.

Type: boolean

Default: true

If true , the Cancel button will show.

Type: boolean

Default: false

If true , the onCancel function will be invoked when the user hits the ESCAPE key.

Type: boolean

Default: true

If true , the onCancel function will be invoked when clicking outside the modal.

Type: boolean

Default: true

If true , then the modal overlay will not be rendered.

Type: boolean

Default: false

If true , then the Confirm button will be disabled. (NOTE: This does not effect the props.allowEscape behavior.) If you set disabled to true but do not provide an onCancel function, then the disabled property will not be honored.

Type: boolean

Default: false

Hook which is invoked at the end of the component constructor function.

Type: () => any

Default: () => {}

Hook which is invoked at the end of the componentDidMount method.

Type: () => any

Default: () => {}

Hook which is invoked at the end of the componentDidUpdate method.

Type: () => any

Default: () => {}

Hook which is invoked at the end of the componentWillUnmount method.

Type: () => any

Default: () => {}

If defined, and greater than 0 , props.onConfirm will be invoked to close the alert automatically after the specified number of milliseconds.

Type: number

Default: 0

Provide custom show animation or false to have no animation. To specify a custom animation, provide the name of your css animation and duration of the animation in milliseconds.

Type: boolean|SweetAlertAnimationProps

Default: { name: 'showSweetAlert', duration: 300 }

Provide custom hide animation or false to have no animation. To specify a custom animation, provide the name of your css animation and duration of the animation in milliseconds. For a simple hide animation you can use { name: 'hideSweetAlert', duration: 100 }

Type: boolean|SweetAlertAnimationProps

Default: false

