A custom select / multiselect for Bootstrap using button dropdown, designed to behave like regular Bootstrap selects. Tested with React 0.12 and Bootstrap 3. Based on https://github.com/silviomoreto/bootstrap-select
$ npm install react-bootstrap-select --save
React = require('react');
React.Bootstrap = require('react-bootstrap');
React.Bootstrap.Select = require('react-bootstrap-select');
<React.Bootstrap.Select>
<option>Mustard</option>
<option>Ketchup</option>
<option>Barbecue</option>
</React.Bootstrap.Select>
See a Bootstrap 3 example here.
MIT
Checkout the documentation for further information.