A custom select / multiselect for Bootstrap using button dropdown, designed to behave like regular Bootstrap selects. Tested with React 0.12 and Bootstrap 3. Based on https://github.com/silviomoreto/bootstrap-select

1. Install

$ npm install react-bootstrap-select --save

2. Usage

React = require ( 'react' ); React.Bootstrap = require ( 'react-bootstrap' ); React.Bootstrap.Select = require ( 'react-bootstrap-select' );

< React.Bootstrap.Select > < option > Mustard </ option > < option > Ketchup </ option > < option > Barbecue </ option > </ React.Bootstrap.Select >

3. Demo and Documentation

See a Bootstrap 3 example here.

License

MIT

Checkout the documentation for further information.