A range slider with tooltips for React Bootstrap v1.0.0+ / Bootstrap 4 that extends the HTML
<input type="range"> element.
Check out the Examples Page for live demos of all main slider features.
yarn add react-bootstrap-range-slider
or
npm install react-bootstrap-range-slider
React Bootstrap must be installed and the Bootstrap CSS imported (or included).
In your
index.js or similar:
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css'; // or include from a CDN
import 'react-bootstrap-range-slider/dist/react-bootstrap-range-slider.css';
Your component:
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import RangeSlider from 'react-bootstrap-range-slider';
const MyComponent = () => {
const [ value, setValue ] = useState(0);
return (
<RangeSlider
value={value}
onChange={changeEvent => setValue(changeEvent.target.value)}
/>
);
};
<input type="range"> element;
sm) and large (
lg) sizes are supported;
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
number
|The current value of the slider.
onChange
function
|A callback fired when the range slider's value changes. The callback's first argument is a
React.ChangeEvent. The second argument is the slider's new value as a
number.
onAfterChange
function
|A callback fired after interaction with the slider has finished if the value has changed. The callback function's signature is the same as for
onChange.
min
number
0
|The minimum value of the slider.
max
number
100
|The maximum value of the slider.
step
number
1
|The granularity with which the slider can step through values.
disabled
boolean
false
|Disables the slider.
size
'sm' |
'lg'
|Input size variants, for compatibility with other Bootstrap form components.
variant
string
'primary'
|Color variant, equivalent to the Bootstrap Button color variant. One of:
'primary',
'secondary',
'success',
'danger',
'warning',
'info',
'dark',
'light'
tooltip
'auto' |
'on' |
'off'
'auto'
|If
'auto' the tooltip will be visible only when hovered. If
'on' the tooltip will always be visible. If
'off' no tooltip will be displayed.
tooltipPlacement
'top' |
'bottom'
'bottom'
|Placement of tooltip relative to slider thumb.
tooltipLabel
function
|A function that returns the tooltip's content (either a string or element). The function's first argument is the current slider value.
tooltipStyle
object
|Style to be applied to tooltip div.
tooltipProps
object
|Properties applied to the tooltip's
<div> element.
inputProps
object
|Properties applied to the
<input> element. DEPRECATED: additional props added to the RangeSlider component's props will be passed to the underlying
<input> element.
ref
React.Ref<HTMLInputElement>
|If provided, ref will be forwarded to the underlying
<input> element.
bsPrefix
string
'range-slider'
|Change the underlying component CSS base class name and modifier class names prefix. This is an escape hatch for working with heavily customized bootstrap css.
If you have set custom theme colors using
$theme-colors as described in the React Bootstrap documentation and would like them to apply to the range slider, include the React Bootstrap Range Slider's Sass/SCSS like so:
/* The following block can be included in a custom.scss */
/* make the customizations */
$theme-colors: (
"info": tomato,
"danger": teal
);
@import "react-bootstrap-range-slider/dist/react-bootstrap-range-slider.scss";
/* import bootstrap to set changes */
@import "~bootstrap/scss/bootstrap";
React Bootstrap Range Slider works in most modern web browsers and in Internet Explorer 10+ (with polyfills required for React to work).
|Browser
|Supported
|Chrome
|Yes
|Edge
|Yes
|Firefox
|Yes
|Internet Explorer
|10, 11
|Opera
|Yes
|Safari
|Yes
|Samsung Internet
|Yes
|UC
|Yes
|Yandex
|Yes
Copyright (c) 2020 Jason Wilson