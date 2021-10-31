React Bootstrap Range Slider

A range slider with tooltips for React Bootstrap v1.0.0+ / Bootstrap 4 that extends the HTML <input type="range"> element.

Check out the Examples Page for live demos of all main slider features.

Installation

yarn add react-bootstrap- range -slider

or

npm install react-bootstrap-range-slider

Prerequisites

React Bootstrap must be installed and the Bootstrap CSS imported (or included).

Usage

In your index.js or similar:

import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css' ; import 'react-bootstrap-range-slider/dist/react-bootstrap-range-slider.css' ;

Your component:

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import RangeSlider from 'react-bootstrap-range-slider' ; const MyComponent = () => { const [ value, setValue ] = useState( 0 ); return ( < RangeSlider value = {value} onChange = {changeEvent => setValue(changeEvent.target.value)} /> ); };

Features

Compatible with React Bootstrap v1.0.0+ and Bootstrap 4+;

Implemented using HTML5 <input type="range"> element;

element; A tooltip can be configured to automatically display on hover or be constantly visible;

A custom tooltip formatter function can be provided.

Aligns horizontally with Bootstrap form controls;

Bootstrap small ( sm ) and large ( lg ) sizes are supported;

) and large ( ) sizes are supported; Bootstrap button color variants such as 'primary' and 'secondary' are supported;

Options (as React props)

Property Type Default Description value number The current value of the slider. onChange function A callback fired when the range slider's value changes. The callback's first argument is a React.ChangeEvent . The second argument is the slider's new value as a number . onAfterChange function A callback fired after interaction with the slider has finished if the value has changed. The callback function's signature is the same as for onChange . min number 0 The minimum value of the slider. max number 100 The maximum value of the slider. step number 1 The granularity with which the slider can step through values. disabled boolean false Disables the slider. size 'sm' | 'lg' Input size variants, for compatibility with other Bootstrap form components. variant string 'primary' Color variant, equivalent to the Bootstrap Button color variant. One of: 'primary' , 'secondary' , 'success' , 'danger' , 'warning' , 'info' , 'dark' , 'light' tooltip 'auto' | 'on' | 'off' 'auto' If 'auto' the tooltip will be visible only when hovered. If 'on' the tooltip will always be visible. If 'off' no tooltip will be displayed. tooltipPlacement 'top' | 'bottom' 'bottom' Placement of tooltip relative to slider thumb. tooltipLabel function A function that returns the tooltip's content (either a string or element). The function's first argument is the current slider value. tooltipStyle object Style to be applied to tooltip div. tooltipProps object Properties applied to the tooltip's <div> element. inputProps object Properties applied to the <input> element. DEPRECATED: additional props added to the RangeSlider component's props will be passed to the underlying <input> element. ref React.Ref<HTMLInputElement> If provided, ref will be forwarded to the underlying <input> element. bsPrefix string 'range-slider' Change the underlying component CSS base class name and modifier class names prefix. This is an escape hatch for working with heavily customized bootstrap css.

Sass / Customizing Bootstrap

If you have set custom theme colors using $theme-colors as described in the React Bootstrap documentation and would like them to apply to the range slider, include the React Bootstrap Range Slider's Sass/SCSS like so:

$ theme-colors : ( " info ": tomato , " danger ": teal ); @ import "react-bootstrap-range-slider/dist/react-bootstrap-range-slider.scss" ; @ import "~bootstrap/scss/bootstrap" ;

Browser Compatibility

React Bootstrap Range Slider works in most modern web browsers and in Internet Explorer 10+ (with polyfills required for React to work).

Browser Supported Chrome Yes Edge Yes Firefox Yes Internet Explorer 10, 11 Opera Yes Safari Yes Samsung Internet Yes UC Yes Yandex Yes

License

Copyright (c) 2020 Jason Wilson

MIT License