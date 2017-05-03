openbase logo
rbm

react-bootstrap-multiselect

by
2.4.1 (see all)

A multiselect component for react (with bootstrap). This is a react port of bootstrap-multiselect.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Select, React Multi Select

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-bootstrap-multiselect

Description

Description

A multiselect component for react (with bootstrap). This is a react wrapper around an existing jQuery/bootstrap library (it is not a pure react port):

bootstrap-multiselect

Getting Started

1) Install the module with: npm install --save react-bootstrap-multiselect

2) Create your module (you need to use something like browserify to build)

var React = require('react');
var Multiselect = require('react-bootstrap-multiselect');
var someReactComponent = React.createClass({
    render: function () {
        return (
            <Multiselect />
        );
    }
});

3) Include the multi-select CSS in your project somewhere. The CSS file is here: bootstrap-multiselect.css (don't hotlink- download and host your own copy)

<link rel="stylesheet" href="bootstrap-multiselect.css" type="text/css" />

Supported React Versions

Note on data synchronization

In case this.state.myData changes from outside of multiselect component, values and checkbox state will not update automatically. If you want to sync state, you have to call .syncData() on multiselect like in example below.


var React = require('react');
var Multiselect = require('react-bootstrap-multiselect');

var someReactComponent = React.createClass({
    getInitialState: function(){
        var that = this;
        $("element").on("event", function(){
            $.get("new-data-from-url", function(newData){
                that.setState(newData);

                // to sync manually do
                that.refs.myRef.syncData();
            });
        });

        return {
            myData : [{value:'One',selected:true},{value:'Two'}]
        };
    },
    render: function () {
        return (
            <Multiselect onChange={this.handleChange} ref="myRef" data={this.state.myData} multiple />
        );
    }
});

Documentation

For in depth documentation, see the original bootstrap-multiselect project page.

Similar React Components

License

Copyright (c) 2014 skratchdot
Uses the original bootstrap-multiselect license.

Alternatives

rs
react-selectThe Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
downshift🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
react-multi-select-componentLightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdownReact multiselect dropdown with search and various options
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
rc-tree-selectReact Tree Select
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
764K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-selectThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
58K
See 57 Alternatives

