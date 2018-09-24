Partly a port of jschr's bootstrap modal. Reimplements the Twitter Bootstrap Modal component in a React friendly way. Based on the original work of the react-bootstrap team.
note: React bootstrap modal is compatible with bootstrap 3.3.4+ if you want to use it with an earlier version of bootstrap 3 you need to override the
.modal-backdrop styles to be the most recent one.
var Modal = require('react-bootstrap-modal')
class ModalExample extends React.Component {
render(){
let closeModal = () => this.setState({ open: false })
let saveAndClose = () => {
api.saveData()
.then(() => this.setState({ open: false }))
}
return (
<div>
<button type='button'>Launch modal</button>
<Modal
show={this.state.open}
onHide={closeModal}
aria-labelledby="ModalHeader"
>
<Modal.Header closeButton>
<Modal.Title id='ModalHeader'>A Title Goes here</Modal.Title>
</Modal.Header>
<Modal.Body>
<p>Some Content here</p>
</Modal.Body>
<Modal.Footer>
// If you don't have anything fancy to do you can use
// the convenient `Dismiss` component, it will
// trigger `onHide` when clicked
<Modal.Dismiss className='btn btn-default'>Cancel</Modal.Dismiss>
// Or you can create your own dismiss buttons
<button className='btn btn-primary' onClick={saveAndClose}>
Save
</button>
</Modal.Footer>
</Modal>
</div>
)
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<ModalExample />, document.body);
If you are already including Twitter Bootstrap styles (e.g.
bootstrap.min.css), then include
/lib/css/rbm-patch.css.
If you want to use this module without Twitter Bootstrap, then include
/lib/css/rbm-complete.css.
If you do not like the Bootstrap visual look and feel, you can adjust
variables.less to suit your needs and transpile it to css yourself.
Modal
The main Modal Component.
show:
Boolean(default false) make the Modal visible or hidden
backdrop:
Enum<'static', true, false>(default true) - Should the modal render a backdrop overlay.
"static" backdrops are not dismissible by clicking the backdrop.
keyboard:
Boolean(default true) Modal is dismissible via the
esc key
transition
Boolean(default true) Fade the entry and exit of the modal. You can also provide a
Transition component from the
react-transition-group v2 library to customize the animation more minutely.
attentionClass:
String(default 'shake') - an animation class added to the modal when a "static" backdrop is clicked, set to nothing if
no animation is desired
container:
Node(default document.body), a DOM Node to append the modal too
onEnter: handler fires right before the Modal animates in
onEntering: handler fires as the Modal starts entering
onEntered: handler fires after the enter animation finishes
onExit: handler fires right before the Modal animates out
onExiting: handler fires as the Modal starts exiting
onExited: handler fires after the exit animation finishes
Modal.Header
The Header section of Modal. If not included be sure to add an
aria-labelledby elsewhere to keep the Modal accessible.
closeButton:
Boolean(default true) - render a close button or not
onClose:
Function() - a Handle when the close button is clicked. if left
undefined the Header will automatically wire itself into the parent Modal
onHide(), so you only need to specify a handler if you want a different behavior
Modal.Title
Modal.Body
The main content of the Modal, a convenience Component for:
<div className='modal-body'>content</div>
Modal.Footer
The bottom footer of the Modal, a convenience Component for:
<div className='modal-footer'>content</div>
Modal.Dismiss
A dismiss button for the Parent Modal.
Dismiss button will trigger its parent Modal
onHide() handler. You don't need to use a Dismiss button, they are just a Convenience Component.
Modal.BaseModal
BaseModal represents just the modal markup without any of the logic to render it to the
document.body. It is generally not recommended that you work with this component directly. You can use it if you really want to render a Modal inline.