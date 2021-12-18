The brand new Bootstrap Icons library to use as React components.
Currently v1.7.2, over 1500 icons!
npm install react-bootstrap-icons --save
or
yarn add react-bootstrap-icons
import React from 'react';
import { ArrowRight } from 'react-bootstrap-icons';
export default function App() {
return <ArrowRight />;
}
Icons can be configured with inline props:
<ArrowRight color="royalblue" size={96} />
You can pass wathever props you want:
<ArrowRight className="ml-4" />
You can also include the whole icon pack:
import React from 'react';
import * as Icon from 'react-bootstrap-icons';
export default function App() => {
return <Icon.ArrowRight />
};
You can install it from Figma app: Bootstrap Icons Plugin for Figma
Other ways to use Boostrap icons: https://icons.getbootstrap.com/#usage