React Bootstrap Icons

The brand new Bootstrap Icons library to use as React components.

Currently v1.7.2, over 1500 icons!

Installation

npm install react-bootstrap-icons --save

or

yarn add react-bootstrap-icons

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { ArrowRight } from 'react-bootstrap-icons' ; export default function App ( ) { return < ArrowRight /> ; }

Icons can be configured with inline props:

<ArrowRight color= "royalblue" size={ 96 } />

You can pass wathever props you want:

<ArrowRight className= "ml-4" />

You can also include the whole icon pack:

import React from 'react' ; import * as Icon from 'react-bootstrap-icons' ; export default function App ( ) => { return < Icon.ArrowRight /> };

Figma Plugin

You can install it from Figma app: Bootstrap Icons Plugin for Figma

More options

Other ways to use Boostrap icons: https://icons.getbootstrap.com/#usage

License

react-bootstrap-icons are open sourced (MIT)

Bootstrap Icons are open sourced (MIT).

Collaborators