rbi

react-bootstrap-icons

by Ismael Martínez
1.6.1 (see all)

React component for Bootstrap Icons

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27.8K

GitHub Stars

116

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Icon

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

React Bootstrap Icons

The brand new Bootstrap Icons library to use as React components.

Currently v1.7.2, over 1500 icons!

Installation

npm install react-bootstrap-icons --save

or

yarn add react-bootstrap-icons

Usage

import React from 'react';
import { ArrowRight } from 'react-bootstrap-icons';

export default function App() {
  return <ArrowRight />;
}

Icons can be configured with inline props:

<ArrowRight color="royalblue" size={96} />

You can pass wathever props you want:

<ArrowRight className="ml-4" />

You can also include the whole icon pack:

import React from 'react';
import * as Icon from 'react-bootstrap-icons';

export default function App() => {
  return <Icon.ArrowRight />
};

Figma Plugin

You can install it from Figma app: Bootstrap Icons Plugin for Figma

More options

Other ways to use Boostrap icons: https://icons.getbootstrap.com/#usage

License

  • react-bootstrap-icons are open sourced (MIT)
  • Bootstrap Icons are open sourced (MIT).

Collaborators

