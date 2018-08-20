This date range picker component for Bootstrap creates a dropdown menu from which a user can select a range of dates.

Base on bootstrap-daterangepicker

Online demo: http://luqin.github.io/react-bootstrap-datetimerangepicker

Features

limiting the selectable date range

localizable strings and date formats

a single date picker mode

optional time picker (for e.g. making appointments or reservations)

styles that match the default Bootstrap 3 theme

Upgrade guide

<2.0 to 2.x

Using official bootstrap-daterangepicker

npm install react-bootstrap-datetimerangepicker onefe-bootstrap-daterangepicker --save npm install react-bootstrap-datetimerangepicker bootstrap-daterangepicker --save

import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css' ; import 'onefe-bootstrap-daterangepicker/daterangepicker.css' ; import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css' ; import 'bootstrap-daterangepicker/daterangepicker.css' ;

Installation

npm install react-bootstrap-datetimerangepicker bootstrap-daterangepicker --save

Usage

Date Range Picker relies on Bootstrap, jQuery and Moment.js. Include the required stylesheet in your page:

import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css' ; import 'bootstrap-daterangepicker/daterangepicker.css' ;

import DatetimeRangePicker from 'react-bootstrap-datetimerangepicker' ; <DatetimeRangePicker startDate={this.state.startDate} endDate={this.state.endDate} onApply={this.handleApply} > <input type="text" value={label}/> </DatetimeRangePicker> <DatetimeRangePicker timePicker timePicker24Hour showDropdowns timePickerSeconds locale={locale} startDate={this.state.startDate} endDate={this.state.endDate} onApply={this.handleApply} > <Button> <i className="fa fa-calendar"/> <span>{label}</span> <i className="fa fa-angle-down"/> </Button> </DatetimeRangePicker>

More examples: Online demo, Source

Documentation

For in depth documentation, see the original bootstrap-daterangepicker project page.

Options

startDate : (Date object, moment object or string) The start of the initially selected date range

: (Date object, moment object or string) The start of the initially selected date range endDate : (Date object, moment object or string) The end of the initially selected date range

: (Date object, moment object or string) The end of the initially selected date range minDate : (Date object, moment object or string) The earliest date a user may select

: (Date object, moment object or string) The earliest date a user may select maxDate : (Date object, moment object or string) The latest date a user may select

: (Date object, moment object or string) The latest date a user may select dateLimit : (object) The maximum span between the selected start and end dates. Can have any property you can add to a moment object (i.e. days, months)

: (object) The maximum span between the selected start and end dates. Can have any property you can add to a moment object (i.e. days, months) showDropdowns : (boolean) Show year and month select boxes above calendars to jump to a specific month and year

: (boolean) Show year and month select boxes above calendars to jump to a specific month and year showWeekNumbers : (boolean) Show week numbers at the start of each week on the calendars

: (boolean) Show week numbers at the start of each week on the calendars timePicker : (boolean) Allow selection of dates with times, not just dates

: (boolean) Allow selection of dates with times, not just dates timePickerIncrement : (number) Increment of the minutes selection list for times (i.e. 30 to allow only selection of times ending in 0 or 30)

: (number) Increment of the minutes selection list for times (i.e. 30 to allow only selection of times ending in 0 or 30) timePicker24Hour : (boolean) Use 24-hour instead of 12-hour times, removing the AM/PM selection

: (boolean) Use 24-hour instead of 12-hour times, removing the AM/PM selection timePickerSeconds : (boolean) Show seconds in the timePicker

: (boolean) Show seconds in the timePicker ranges : (object) Set predefined date ranges the user can select from. Each key is the label for the range, and its value an array with two dates representing the bounds of the range

: (object) Set predefined date ranges the user can select from. Each key is the label for the range, and its value an array with two dates representing the bounds of the range opens : (string: 'left'/'right'/'center') Whether the picker appears aligned to the left, to the right, or centered under the HTML element it's attached to

: (string: 'left'/'right'/'center') Whether the picker appears aligned to the left, to the right, or centered under the HTML element it's attached to drops : (string: 'down' or 'up') Whether the picker appears below (default) or above the HTML element it's attached to

: (string: 'down' or 'up') Whether the picker appears below (default) or above the HTML element it's attached to buttonClasses : (array) CSS class names that will be added to all buttons in the picker

: (array) CSS class names that will be added to all buttons in the picker applyClass : (string) CSS class string that will be added to the apply button

: (string) CSS class string that will be added to the apply button cancelClass : (string) CSS class string that will be added to the cancel button

: (string) CSS class string that will be added to the cancel button locale : (object) Allows you to provide localized strings for buttons and labels, customize the date display format, and change the first day of week for the calendars

: (object) Allows you to provide localized strings for buttons and labels, customize the date display format, and change the first day of week for the calendars singleDatePicker : (boolean) Show only a single calendar to choose one date, instead of a range picker with two calendars; the start and end dates provided to your callback will be the same single date chosen

: (boolean) Show only a single calendar to choose one date, instead of a range picker with two calendars; the start and end dates provided to your callback will be the same single date chosen autoApply : (boolean) Hide the apply and cancel buttons, and automatically apply a new date range as soon as two dates or a predefined range is selected

: (boolean) Hide the apply and cancel buttons, and automatically apply a new date range as soon as two dates or a predefined range is selected linkedCalendars : (boolean) When enabled, the two calendars displayed will always be for two sequential months (i.e. January and February), and both will be advanced when clicking the left or right arrows above the calendars. When disabled, the two calendars can be individually advanced and display any month/year.

: (boolean) When enabled, the two calendars displayed will always be for two sequential months (i.e. January and February), and both will be advanced when clicking the left or right arrows above the calendars. When disabled, the two calendars can be individually advanced and display any month/year. parentEl : (string) jQuery selector of the parent element that the date range picker will be added to, if not provided this will be 'body'

: (string) jQuery selector of the parent element that the date range picker will be added to, if not provided this will be 'body' isInvalidDate : (function) A function that is passed each date in the two calendars before they are displayed, and may return true or false to indicate whether that date should be available for selection or not.

: (function) A function that is passed each date in the two calendars before they are displayed, and may return true or false to indicate whether that date should be available for selection or not. autoUpdateInput: (boolean) Indicates whether the date range picker should automatically update the value of an element it's attached to at initialization and when the selected dates change.

Events

onShow : Triggered when the picker is shown

: Triggered when the picker is shown onHide : Triggered when the picker is hidden

: Triggered when the picker is hidden onHideCalendar : Triggered when the calendar(s) are shown

: Triggered when the calendar(s) are shown onApply : Triggered when the calendar(s) are hidden

: Triggered when the calendar(s) are hidden onCancel : Triggered when the apply button is clicked, or when a predefined range is clicked

: Triggered when the apply button is clicked, or when a predefined range is clicked onEvent: Triggered when the cancel button is clicked

All of the events above should take a handler that is passed 2 arguments: event and picker

Example event handler:

var SomeReactComponent = React.createClass({ handleEvent : function ( event, picker ) { console .log(picker.startDate); }, render : function ( ) { return ( < DatetimeRangePicker onEvent = {this.handleEvent} /> ); } });

Browser support

Google Chrome

Firefox (2+)

IE (9+)

Opera (11.6+)

Safari (6+)

