⚠️ This repository is not maintained anymore, please refer to this fork : https://github.com/YouCanBookMe/react-datetime

This project is a port of https://github.com/Eonasdan/bootstrap-datetimepicker for React.js

Usage

Installation :

npm install react-bootstrap-datetimepicker

Then

var DateTimeField = require ( 'react-bootstrap-datetimepicker' ); ... render: function ( ) { return < DateTimeField /> ; }

See Examples for more details.

API

Name Type Default Description dateTime string moment().format('x') Represents the inital dateTime, this string is then parsed by moment.js format string "x" Defines the format moment.js should use to parse and output the date to onChange inputFormat string "MM/DD/YY h:mm A" Defines the way the date is represented in the HTML input. It must be a format understanable by moment.js onChange function x => console.log(x) Callback trigger when the date changes. x is the new datetime value. showToday boolean true Highlights today's date size string "md" Changes the size of the date picker input field. Sizes: "sm", "md", "lg" daysOfWeekDisabled array of integer [] Disables clicking on some days. Goes from 0 (Sunday) to 6 (Saturday). viewMode string or number 'days' The default view to display when the picker is shown. ('years', 'months', 'days') inputProps object undefined Defines additional attributes for the input element of the component. minDate moment undefined The earliest date allowed for entry in the calendar view. maxDate moment undefined The latest date allowed for entry in the calendar view. mode string undefined Allows to selectively display only the time picker ('time') or the date picker ('date') defaultText string {dateTime} Sets the initial value. Could be an empty string, or helper text.

Starting from 0.0.6, the 3 github repositories react-bootstrap-datetimepicker , react-bootstrap-datetimepicker-npm and react-bootstrap-datetimepicker-bower are merged in a single one. The build process changed but the API is the same. However now the package exports DateTimeField directly, no need to do :

var DateTimeField = require ( 'react-bootstrap-datetimepicker' ).DateTimeField;

instead use :

var DateTimeField = require ( 'react-bootstrap-datetimepicker' );

Contributions

There is still plenty of features missing compared to the original date time picker, hence contributions would be highly appreciated.