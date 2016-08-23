⚠️ This repository is not maintained anymore, please refer to this fork : https://github.com/YouCanBookMe/react-datetime
This project is a port of https://github.com/Eonasdan/bootstrap-datetimepicker for React.js
Installation :
npm install react-bootstrap-datetimepicker
Then
var DateTimeField = require('react-bootstrap-datetimepicker');
...
render: function() {
return <DateTimeField />;
}
See Examples for more details.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|dateTime
|string
|moment().format('x')
|Represents the inital dateTime, this string is then parsed by moment.js
|format
|string
|"x"
|Defines the format moment.js should use to parse and output the date to onChange
|inputFormat
|string
|"MM/DD/YY h:mm A"
|Defines the way the date is represented in the HTML input. It must be a format understanable by moment.js
|onChange
|function
|x => console.log(x)
|Callback trigger when the date changes.
x is the new datetime value.
|showToday
|boolean
|true
|Highlights today's date
|size
|string
|"md"
|Changes the size of the date picker input field. Sizes: "sm", "md", "lg"
|daysOfWeekDisabled
|array of integer
|[]
|Disables clicking on some days. Goes from 0 (Sunday) to 6 (Saturday).
|viewMode
|string or number
|'days'
|The default view to display when the picker is shown. ('years', 'months', 'days')
|inputProps
|object
|undefined
|Defines additional attributes for the input element of the component.
|minDate
|moment
|undefined
|The earliest date allowed for entry in the calendar view.
|maxDate
|moment
|undefined
|The latest date allowed for entry in the calendar view.
|mode
|string
|undefined
|Allows to selectively display only the time picker ('time') or the date picker ('date')
|defaultText
|string
|{dateTime}
|Sets the initial value. Could be an empty string, or helper text.
Starting from 0.0.6, the 3 github repositories
react-bootstrap-datetimepicker,
react-bootstrap-datetimepicker-npm and
react-bootstrap-datetimepicker-bower are merged in a single one. The build process changed but the API is the same.
However now the package exports DateTimeField directly, no need to do :
var DateTimeField = require('react-bootstrap-datetimepicker').DateTimeField;
instead use :
var DateTimeField = require('react-bootstrap-datetimepicker');
There is still plenty of features missing compared to the original date time picker, hence contributions would be highly appreciated.