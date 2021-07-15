react-bootstrap-daterangepicker-maxspan

A date/time picker for react (using bootstrap). This is a react wrapper around an existing jQuery/bootstrap library (it is not a pure react port):
Install the needed peer dependencies:
npm install --save bootstrap-daterangepicker react jquery moment
Install the module with:
npm install --save react-bootstrap-daterangepicker
Include the bootstrap@4 css and fonts in your project.
(aka
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css';)
Include the bootstrap-daterangepicker css in your project.
(aka
import 'bootstrap-daterangepicker/daterangepicker.css';)
This is a commonjs library. You will need a tool like browserify/webpack/etc to build your code.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import DateRangePicker from 'react-bootstrap-daterangepicker';
// you will need the css that comes with bootstrap@3. if you are using
// a tool like webpack, you can do the following:
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css';
// you will also need the css that comes with bootstrap-daterangepicker
import 'bootstrap-daterangepicker/daterangepicker.css';
class MyComponent {
render() {
return (
<DateRangePicker
initialSettings={{ startDate: '1/1/2014', endDate: '3/1/2014' }}
>
<button>Click Me To Open Picker!</button>
</DateRangePicker>
);
}
}
For in depth documentation, see the original bootstrap-daterangepicker project page.
You can pass all the settings from the original plugin to the
initialSettings prop:
You can listen to the following 8 events:
callback(event, picker) thrown when the widget is shown
callback(event, picker) thrown when the widget is hidden
callback(event, picker) thrown when the calendar is shown
callback(event, picker) thrown when the calendar is hidden
callback(event, picker) thrown when the apply button is clicked
callback(event, picker) thrown when the cancel button is clicked
callback(event, picker) thrown when any of the 6 events above are triggered
callback(start, end, label) thrown when the start/end dates change
You MUST pass a single child element to the
<DateRangePicker /> component- and it MUST be a DOM element.
Passing custom react components is not currently supported b/c this lib needs a single dom node to initialize.
NOTE: This component should be used as an Uncontrolled Component. If you try
to control the value of your child
<input />, then you will probably encounter issues.
There are 2 methods from the upstream lib that can be called:
setStartDate and
setEndDate, but you need to use refs when doing so.
Please view the storybook for an example of this.
For more usage examples, please view the storybook:
https://projects.skratchdot.com/react-bootstrap-daterangepicker/
<DateRangePicker>
<button type="button" className="btn btn-primary">
click to open
</button>
</DateRangePicker>
<DateRangePicker>
<input type="text" className="form-control" />
</DateRangePicker>
<DateRangePicker
initialSettings={{ startDate: '01/01/2020', endDate: '01/15/2020' }}
>
<input type="text" className="form-control" />
</DateRangePicker>
class SomeReactComponent extends React.Component {
handleEvent(event, picker) {
console.log(picker.startDate);
}
handleCallback(start, end, label) {
console.log(start, end, label);
}
render() {
return (
<DateRangePicker onEvent={this.handleEvent} onCallback={this.handleCallback}>
<input />
</DateRangePicker>;
}
}
Release notes can be found in the Changelog.
NOTE: Please submit a PR if there are other date pickers you can recommend
Copyright (c) 2014 skratchdot
Uses the original bootstrap-daterangepicker license.