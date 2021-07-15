openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rbd

react-bootstrap-daterangepicker

by
7.0.0 (see all)

A date/time picker for react (using bootstrap). This is a react wrapper around the bootstrap-daterangepicker project.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31.7K

GitHub Stars

467

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Date Picker

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

react-bootstrap-daterangepicker

NPM version Build Status Code Climate Coverage Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

NPM

Description

A date/time picker for react (using bootstrap). This is a react wrapper around an existing jQuery/bootstrap library (it is not a pure react port):

bootstrap-daterangepicker

Getting Started

  1. Install the needed peer dependencies: npm install --save bootstrap-daterangepicker react jquery moment

  2. Install the module with: npm install --save react-bootstrap-daterangepicker

  3. Include the bootstrap@4 css and fonts in your project. (aka import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css';)

  4. Include the bootstrap-daterangepicker css in your project. (aka import 'bootstrap-daterangepicker/daterangepicker.css';)

  5. This is a commonjs library. You will need a tool like browserify/webpack/etc to build your code.

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import DateRangePicker from 'react-bootstrap-daterangepicker';
// you will need the css that comes with bootstrap@3. if you are using
// a tool like webpack, you can do the following:
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css';
// you will also need the css that comes with bootstrap-daterangepicker
import 'bootstrap-daterangepicker/daterangepicker.css';

class MyComponent {
  render() {
    return (
      <DateRangePicker
        initialSettings={{ startDate: '1/1/2014', endDate: '3/1/2014' }}
      >
        <button>Click Me To Open Picker!</button>
      </DateRangePicker>
    );
  }
}

Documentation

For in depth documentation, see the original bootstrap-daterangepicker project page.

You can pass all the settings from the original plugin to the initialSettings prop:

  • <input>, alwaysShowCalendars, applyButtonClasses, applyClass, autoApply, autoUpdateInput, buttonClasses, cancelButtonClasses, cancelClass, dateLimit, drops, endDate, isCustomDate, isInvalidDate, linkedCalendars, locale, maxDate, maxSpan, maxYear, minDate, minYear, moment, opens, parentEl, ranges, showCustomRangeLabel, showDropdowns, showISOWeekNumbers, showWeekNumbers, singleDatePicker, startDate, template, timePicker, timePicker24Hour, timePickerIncrement, timePickerSeconds

You can listen to the following 8 events:

  • onShow: callback(event, picker) thrown when the widget is shown
  • onHide: callback(event, picker) thrown when the widget is hidden
  • onShowCalendar: callback(event, picker) thrown when the calendar is shown
  • onHideCalendar: callback(event, picker) thrown when the calendar is hidden
  • onApply: callback(event, picker) thrown when the apply button is clicked
  • onCancel: callback(event, picker) thrown when the cancel button is clicked
  • onEvent: callback(event, picker) thrown when any of the 6 events above are triggered
  • onCallback: callback(start, end, label) thrown when the start/end dates change

You MUST pass a single child element to the <DateRangePicker /> component- and it MUST be a DOM element. Passing custom react components is not currently supported b/c this lib needs a single dom node to initialize.

NOTE: This component should be used as an Uncontrolled Component. If you try to control the value of your child <input />, then you will probably encounter issues.

There are 2 methods from the upstream lib that can be called: setStartDate and setEndDate, but you need to use refs when doing so. Please view the storybook for an example of this.

Examples

For more usage examples, please view the storybook:
https://projects.skratchdot.com/react-bootstrap-daterangepicker/

Simple button example

<DateRangePicker>
  <button type="button" className="btn btn-primary">
    click to open
  </button>
</DateRangePicker>

Simple input example

<DateRangePicker>
  <input type="text" className="form-control" />
</DateRangePicker>

Initialize with a startDate and endDate

<DateRangePicker
  initialSettings={{ startDate: '01/01/2020', endDate: '01/15/2020' }}
>
  <input type="text" className="form-control" />
</DateRangePicker>

Example event handler:

class SomeReactComponent extends React.Component {
  handleEvent(event, picker) {
    console.log(picker.startDate);
  }
  handleCallback(start, end, label) {
    console.log(start, end, label);
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <DateRangePicker onEvent={this.handleEvent} onCallback={this.handleCallback}>
        <input />
      </DateRangePicker>;
  }
}

Release Notes

Release notes can be found in the Changelog.

Other React Date Pickers

NOTE: Please submit a PR if there are other date pickers you can recommend

License

Copyright (c) 2014 skratchdot
Uses the original bootstrap-daterangepicker license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Diego BettoItaly39 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago

Alternatives

react-datepickerA simple and reusable datepicker component for React
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
10
Top Feedback
16Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
9Highly Customizable
rdp
react-day-pickerDate picker component for React.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
511K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
12
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
rc
react-calendarUltimate calendar for your React app.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
269K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
rmd
react-multi-date-pickera simple React datepicker component for working with gregorian, persian, arabic and indian calendars
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Unwelcoming Community
rdp
react-date-pickerA date picker for your React app.
GitHub Stars
895
Weekly Downloads
105K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rdp
react-datetime-pickerA datetime picker for your React app.
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial