See the demo at pushtell.github.io/react-bootstrap-date-picker.
react-bootstrap-date-picker is compatible with React 0.14.x and 0.15.x.
npm install react-bootstrap-date-picker
var DatePicker = require("react-bootstrap-date-picker");
var App = React.createClass({
getInitialState: function(){
var value = new Date().toISOString();
return {
value: value
}
},
handleChange: function(value, formattedValue) {
this.setState({
value: value, // ISO String, ex: "2016-11-19T12:00:00.000Z"
formattedValue: formattedValue // Formatted String, ex: "11/19/2016"
});
},
componentDidUpdate: function(){
// Access ISO String and formatted values from the DOM.
var hiddenInputElement = document.getElementById("example-datepicker");
console.log(hiddenInputElement.value); // ISO String, ex: "2016-11-19T12:00:00.000Z"
console.log(hiddenInputElement.getAttribute('data-formattedvalue')) // Formatted String, ex: "11/19/2016"
},
render: function(){
return <FormGroup>
<ControlLabel>Label</ControlLabel>
<DatePicker id="example-datepicker" value={this.state.value} onChange={this.handleChange} />
<HelpBlock>Help</HelpBlock>
</FormGroup>;
}
});
<DatePicker />
DatePicker component. Renders as a React-Bootstrap InputGroup.
InputGroup properties are passed through to the input group.
Properties:
value - ISO date string representing the current value.
string
"2016-05-19T12:00:00.000Z"
defaultValue - ISO date string representing the default value. Cannot be set with 'value'.
string
"2016-05-19T12:00:00.000Z"
minDate - ISO date string to set the lowest allowable date value.
string
"2016-05-19T12:00:00.000Z"
maxDate - ISO date string to set the highest allowable date value.
string
"2016-05-19T12:00:00.000Z"
style - Style object passed to the
FormControl input element.
object
{width: "100%"}
className - Class name passed to the
FormControl input element.
string
example-class
autoComplete - autoComplete attribute passed to the
FormControl input element.
string
off
autoFocus - Whether or not component starts with focus.
bool
false
disabled - Whether or not component is disabled.
bool
false
onChange - Focus callback function.
function
value - ISO date string representing the selected value.
String
"2016-05-19T12:00:00.000Z"
formattedValue - String representing the formatted value as defined by the
dateFormat property.
String
"05/19/2016"
onFocus - Focus callback function.
function
event - Focus event.
Event
onBlur - Blur callback function.
function
event - Blur event.
Event
dateFormat - Date format. Any combination of DD, MM, YYYY and separator.
string
"MM/DD/YYYY",
"YYYY/MM/DD",
"MM-DD-YYYY", or
"DD MM YYYY"
clearButtonElement - Character or component to use for the clear button.
string or
ReactClass
"×"
showClearButton - Toggles the visibility of the clearButton
bool
false
onClear - Defines what happens when clear button is clicked.
function
previousButtonElement - Character or component to use for the calendar's previous button.
string or
ReactClass
"<"
nextButtonElement - Character or component to use for the calendar's next button.
string or
ReactClass
">"
cellPadding - CSS padding value for calendar date cells.
string
"2px"
dayLabels - Array of day names to use in the calendar. Starting on Sunday.
array
['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat']
monthLabels - Array of month names to use in the calendar.
array
['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December']
calendarPlacement - Overlay placement for the popover calendar.
string or
function
"top"
calendarContainer - Overlay container for the popover calendar. When placing the date-picker in a scrolling container, set this prop to some ancestor of the scrolling container.
document.body
weekStartsOnMonday - OBSOLETE use
weekStartsOn
weekStartsOn - Makes the calendar's week to start on a specified day. 0 = Sunday, 1 = Monday, etc.
number
4
showTodayButton - Toggles the visibility of the today-button.
boolean
false
todayButtonLabel - Label for the today-button
string
"Today"
customControl - Overwrite the default
FormControl component with your own component.
React.Component
<CustomControl />
Methods:
Karma tests are performed on Browserstack in the following browsers:
Please let us know if a different configuration should be included here.
Locally:
npm test
On Browserstack:
BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME=YOUR_USERNAME BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY=YOUR_ACCESS_KEY npm test