Table of Contents

Installation

react-bootstrap-date-picker is compatible with React 0.14.x and 0.15.x.

npm install react-bootstrap-date-picker

Usage

var DatePicker = require ( "react-bootstrap-date-picker" ); var App = React.createClass({ getInitialState : function ( ) { var value = new Date ().toISOString(); return { value : value } }, handleChange : function ( value, formattedValue ) { this .setState({ value : value, formattedValue : formattedValue }); }, componentDidUpdate : function ( ) { var hiddenInputElement = document .getElementById( "example-datepicker" ); console .log(hiddenInputElement.value); console .log(hiddenInputElement.getAttribute( 'data-formattedvalue' )) }, render : function ( ) { return < FormGroup > < ControlLabel > Label </ ControlLabel > < DatePicker id = "example-datepicker" value = {this.state.value} onChange = {this.handleChange} /> < HelpBlock > Help </ HelpBlock > </ FormGroup > ; } });

API Reference

DatePicker component. Renders as a React-Bootstrap InputGroup.

InputGroup properties are passed through to the input group.

Properties: value - ISO date string representing the current value. Optional Type: string Example: "2016-05-19T12:00:00.000Z" defaultValue - ISO date string representing the default value. Cannot be set with 'value'. Optional Type: string Example: "2016-05-19T12:00:00.000Z" minDate - ISO date string to set the lowest allowable date value. Optional Type: string Example: "2016-05-19T12:00:00.000Z" maxDate - ISO date string to set the highest allowable date value. Optional Type: string Example: "2016-05-19T12:00:00.000Z" style - Style object passed to the FormControl input element. Optional Type: object Example: {width: "100%"} className - Class name passed to the FormControl input element. Optional Type: string Example: example-class autoComplete - autoComplete attribute passed to the FormControl input element. Optional Type: string Example: off autoFocus - Whether or not component starts with focus. Optional Type: bool Example: false disabled - Whether or not component is disabled. Optional Type: bool Example: false onChange - Focus callback function. Optional Type: function Callback Arguments: value - ISO date string representing the selected value. Type: String Example: "2016-05-19T12:00:00.000Z" formattedValue - String representing the formatted value as defined by the dateFormat property. Type: String Example: "05/19/2016" onFocus - Focus callback function. Optional Type: function Callback Arguments: event - Focus event. Type: Event onBlur - Blur callback function. Optional Type: function Callback Arguments: event - Blur event. Type: Event dateFormat - Date format. Any combination of DD, MM, YYYY and separator. Optional Type: string Examples: "MM/DD/YYYY" , "YYYY/MM/DD" , "MM-DD-YYYY" , or "DD MM YYYY" clearButtonElement - Character or component to use for the clear button. Optional Type: string or ReactClass Example: "×" showClearButton - Toggles the visibility of the clearButton Optional Type: bool Example: false onClear - Defines what happens when clear button is clicked. Optional Type: function previousButtonElement - Character or component to use for the calendar's previous button. Optional Type: string or ReactClass Example: "<" nextButtonElement - Character or component to use for the calendar's next button. Optional Type: string or ReactClass Example: ">" cellPadding - CSS padding value for calendar date cells. Optional Type: string Example: "2px" dayLabels - Array of day names to use in the calendar. Starting on Sunday. Optional Type: array Example: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat'] monthLabels - Array of month names to use in the calendar. Optional Type: array Example: ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December'] calendarPlacement - Overlay placement for the popover calendar. Optional Type: string or function Example: "top" calendarContainer - Overlay container for the popover calendar. When placing the date-picker in a scrolling container, set this prop to some ancestor of the scrolling container. Optional Type: A DOM element or a component Example: document.body weekStartsOnMonday - OBSOLETE use weekStartsOn weekStartsOn - Makes the calendar's week to start on a specified day. 0 = Sunday, 1 = Monday, etc. Optional Type: number Example: 4 showTodayButton - Toggles the visibility of the today-button. Optional Type: boolean Example: false todayButtonLabel - Label for the today-button Optional Type: string Example: "Today" customControl - Overwrite the default FormControl component with your own component. Optional Type: React.Component Example: <CustomControl />

Methods:

Tests

Browser Coverage

Karma tests are performed on Browserstack in the following browsers:

IE 9, Windows 7

IE 10, Windows 7

IE 11, Windows 7

Opera (latest version), Windows 7

Firefox (latest version), Windows 7

Chrome (latest version), Windows 7

Safari (latest version), OSX Yosemite

Mobile Safari (latest version), iPhone 6, iOS 8.3

Running Tests

Locally:

npm test

On Browserstack: