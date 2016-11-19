openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-bootstrap-date-picker

by pushtell
5.1.0 (see all)

React-Bootstrap based date picker.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

338

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Date Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React-Bootstrap based date picker.

NPM Version Circle CI Coverage Status Dependency Status NPM Downloads

See the demo at pushtell.github.io/react-bootstrap-date-picker.

Demo

Please ★ on GitHub!

Using this module in production? We'd love to hear about it.

Table of Contents

Installation

react-bootstrap-date-picker is compatible with React 0.14.x and 0.15.x.

npm install react-bootstrap-date-picker

Usage

var DatePicker = require("react-bootstrap-date-picker");

var App = React.createClass({
  getInitialState: function(){
    var value = new Date().toISOString();
    return {
      value: value
    }
  },
  handleChange: function(value, formattedValue) {
    this.setState({
      value: value, // ISO String, ex: "2016-11-19T12:00:00.000Z"
      formattedValue: formattedValue // Formatted String, ex: "11/19/2016"
    });
  },
  componentDidUpdate: function(){
    // Access ISO String and formatted values from the DOM.
    var hiddenInputElement = document.getElementById("example-datepicker");
    console.log(hiddenInputElement.value); // ISO String, ex: "2016-11-19T12:00:00.000Z"
    console.log(hiddenInputElement.getAttribute('data-formattedvalue')) // Formatted String, ex: "11/19/2016"
  },
  render: function(){
    return <FormGroup>
      <ControlLabel>Label</ControlLabel>
      <DatePicker id="example-datepicker" value={this.state.value} onChange={this.handleChange} />
      <HelpBlock>Help</HelpBlock>
    </FormGroup>;
  }
});

API Reference

<DatePicker />

DatePicker component. Renders as a React-Bootstrap InputGroup.

InputGroup properties are passed through to the input group.

  • Properties:

    • value - ISO date string representing the current value.
      • Optional
      • Type: string
      • Example: "2016-05-19T12:00:00.000Z"
    • defaultValue - ISO date string representing the default value. Cannot be set with 'value'.
      • Optional
      • Type: string
      • Example: "2016-05-19T12:00:00.000Z"
    • minDate - ISO date string to set the lowest allowable date value.
      • Optional
      • Type: string
      • Example: "2016-05-19T12:00:00.000Z"
    • maxDate - ISO date string to set the highest allowable date value.
      • Optional
      • Type: string
      • Example: "2016-05-19T12:00:00.000Z"
    • style - Style object passed to the FormControl input element.
      • Optional
      • Type: object
      • Example: {width: "100%"}
    • className - Class name passed to the FormControl input element.
      • Optional
      • Type: string
      • Example: example-class
    • autoComplete - autoComplete attribute passed to the FormControl input element.
      • Optional
      • Type: string
      • Example: off
    • autoFocus - Whether or not component starts with focus.
      • Optional
      • Type: bool
      • Example: false
    • disabled - Whether or not component is disabled.
      • Optional
      • Type: bool
      • Example: false
    • onChange - Focus callback function.
      • Optional
      • Type: function
      • Callback Arguments:
        • value - ISO date string representing the selected value.
          • Type: String
          • Example: "2016-05-19T12:00:00.000Z"
        • formattedValue - String representing the formatted value as defined by the dateFormat property.
          • Type: String
          • Example: "05/19/2016"
    • onFocus - Focus callback function.
      • Optional
      • Type: function
      • Callback Arguments:
        • event - Focus event.
          • Type: Event
    • onBlur - Blur callback function.
      • Optional
      • Type: function
      • Callback Arguments:
        • event - Blur event.
          • Type: Event
    • dateFormat - Date format. Any combination of DD, MM, YYYY and separator.
      • Optional
      • Type: string
      • Examples: "MM/DD/YYYY", "YYYY/MM/DD", "MM-DD-YYYY", or "DD MM YYYY"
    • clearButtonElement - Character or component to use for the clear button.
      • Optional
      • Type: string or ReactClass
      • Example: "×"
    • showClearButton - Toggles the visibility of the clearButton
      • Optional
      • Type: bool
      • Example: false
    • onClear - Defines what happens when clear button is clicked.
      • Optional
      • Type: function
    • previousButtonElement - Character or component to use for the calendar's previous button.
      • Optional
      • Type: string or ReactClass
      • Example: "<"
    • nextButtonElement - Character or component to use for the calendar's next button.
      • Optional
      • Type: string or ReactClass
      • Example: ">"
    • cellPadding - CSS padding value for calendar date cells.
      • Optional
      • Type: string
      • Example: "2px"
    • dayLabels - Array of day names to use in the calendar. Starting on Sunday.
      • Optional
      • Type: array
      • Example: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat']
    • monthLabels - Array of month names to use in the calendar.
      • Optional
      • Type: array
      • Example: ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December']
    • calendarPlacement - Overlay placement for the popover calendar.
      • Optional
      • Type: string or function
      • Example: "top"
    • calendarContainer - Overlay container for the popover calendar. When placing the date-picker in a scrolling container, set this prop to some ancestor of the scrolling container.
      • Optional
      • Type: A DOM element or a component
      • Example: document.body
    • weekStartsOnMonday - OBSOLETE use weekStartsOn
    • weekStartsOn - Makes the calendar's week to start on a specified day. 0 = Sunday, 1 = Monday, etc.
      • Optional
      • Type: number
      • Example: 4
    • showTodayButton - Toggles the visibility of the today-button.
      • Optional
      • Type: boolean
      • Example: false
    • todayButtonLabel - Label for the today-button
      • Optional
      • Type: string
      • Example: "Today"
    • customControl - Overwrite the default FormControl component with your own component.
      • Optional
      • Type: React.Component
      • Example: <CustomControl />

  • Methods:

Tests

Browser Coverage

Karma tests are performed on Browserstack in the following browsers:

  • IE 9, Windows 7
  • IE 10, Windows 7
  • IE 11, Windows 7
  • Opera (latest version), Windows 7
  • Firefox (latest version), Windows 7
  • Chrome (latest version), Windows 7
  • Safari (latest version), OSX Yosemite
  • Mobile Safari (latest version), iPhone 6, iOS 8.3

Please let us know if a different configuration should be included here.

Running Tests

Locally:


npm test

On Browserstack:


BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME=YOUR_USERNAME BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY=YOUR_ACCESS_KEY npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-datepickerA simple and reusable datepicker component for React
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
10
Top Feedback
16Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
9Highly Customizable
rdp
react-day-pickerDate picker component for React.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
511K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
12
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
rc
react-calendarUltimate calendar for your React app.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
269K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
rmd
react-multi-date-pickera simple React datepicker component for working with gregorian, persian, arabic and indian calendars
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Unwelcoming Community
rdp
react-date-pickerA date picker for your React app.
GitHub Stars
895
Weekly Downloads
105K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rdp
react-datetime-pickerA datetime picker for your React app.
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial