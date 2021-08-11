version number Bootstrap version 3 | version 4 3

defaultActiveIndex number 0

slideshowSpeed number The amount of time to delay between automatically cycling an item 7000

animation boolean whether to show animation true

autoplay boolean Whether to scroll automatically true

wrap boolean Whether the carousel should cycle continuously or have hard stops true

indicators boolean Whether to show the dots at the bottom of the gallery true

leftIcon ReactNode -

rightIcon ReactNode -

onSelect function(value: number ) Callback function called after the current index changes -

className string carousel-fade | "" -