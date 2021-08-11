openbase logo
rbc

react-bootstrap-carousel

by CT Hung
4.1.1 (see all)

React part of bootstrap carousel

Documentation
Downloads/wk

955

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

React Carousel

Readme

react-bootstrap-carousel

Travis Coverage Status Version license Donloads

This project support carousel components built with React.

Install

npm i --save react-bootstrap-carousel

Getting Started

import ReactBootstrapCarousel from "react-bootstrap-carousel";
import "bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css";
import "react-bootstrap-carousel/dist/react-bootstrap-carousel.css";

Bootstrap@3.3.7 demo

Bootstrap@4.3 demo

Properties

PropsTypeDescriptionDefault
versionnumberBootstrap version 3 | version 43
defaultActiveIndexnumber0
slideshowSpeednumberThe amount of time to delay between automatically cycling an item7000
animationbooleanwhether to show animationtrue
autoplaybooleanWhether to scroll automaticallytrue
wrapbooleanWhether the carousel should cycle continuously or have hard stopstrue
indicatorsbooleanWhether to show the dots at the bottom of the gallerytrue
leftIconReactNode-
rightIconReactNode-
onSelectfunction(value: number )Callback function called after the current index changes-
classNamestringcarousel-fade | ""-
pauseOnVisibilitybooleanStop autoplay when visibilitychangefalse

Methods

NameDescription
slidePrevChange current slide to previous slide
slideNextChange current slide to next slide
goToSlideChange current slide to given slide number

Alternatives

swi
swiperMost modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
903K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
117
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
rig
react-image-galleryReact carousel image gallery component with thumbnail support 🖼
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
84K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
4Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use
rrc
react-responsive-carouselReact.js Responsive Carousel (with Swipe)
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
202K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
5Performant
rmu
react-material-ui-carouselA Generic carousel UI component for React using Material UI.
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Hard to Use
1Buggy
nuka-carouselPure React Carousel Component
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
82K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rs
react-slickReact carousel component
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
944K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
35
Top Feedback
24Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
19Buggy
See 29 Alternatives

