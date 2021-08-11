This project support carousel components built with React.
npm i --save react-bootstrap-carousel
import ReactBootstrapCarousel from "react-bootstrap-carousel";
import "bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css";
import "react-bootstrap-carousel/dist/react-bootstrap-carousel.css";
|Props
|Type
|Description
|Default
|version
|number
|Bootstrap version 3 | version 4
|3
|defaultActiveIndex
|number
|0
|slideshowSpeed
|number
|The amount of time to delay between automatically cycling an item
|7000
|animation
|boolean
|whether to show animation
|true
|autoplay
|boolean
|Whether to scroll automatically
|true
|wrap
|boolean
|Whether the carousel should cycle continuously or have hard stops
|true
|indicators
|boolean
|Whether to show the dots at the bottom of the gallery
|true
|leftIcon
|ReactNode
|-
|rightIcon
|ReactNode
|-
|onSelect
|function(value: number )
|Callback function called after the current index changes
|-
|className
|string
|carousel-fade | ""
|-
|pauseOnVisibility
|boolean
|Stop autoplay when visibilitychange
|false
|Name
|Description
|slidePrev
|Change current slide to previous slide
|slideNext
|Change current slide to next slide
|goToSlide
|Change current slide to given slide number